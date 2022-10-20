Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football Fortunately for anybody who has read this column and tailed, I’ve gone 13-0 with my FanDuel Best Bets featured in this column dating back to Week 3, including cashing with the Washington Commanders as a short favourite in last week’s Thursday game.

​The Arizona Cardinals haven’t won a home game since October 24th, 2022.

They’ll look to snap a streak of eight straight home losses when they host the New Orleans Saints tonight.

Thursday Night Football hasn’t exactly been must-watch television for anybody who hasn’t had something on the line over the past few weeks.

That streak will eventually come to an end.

Hopefully, it’s not tonight.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Thursday October 20th, 2022.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football

The Cardinals are just 4-11 against the spread as a home favourite under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Despite losing all three home games this season and three of four overall, Arizona is currently a 2.5-point favourite for tonight’s game at FanDuel.

Which team will get back in the win column? (by @Caesars_Sports)#NOvsAZ -- Tonight 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/EZ8HyW1otO pic.twitter.com/dI6oSAt2y9 — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2022

That’s because the Saints have dropped four of five and are extremely beat up on both sides of the football.

New Orleans will be without Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Adam Trautman, Andrus Peat and Marshon Lattimore tonight.

Five #Saints ruled OUT v. Arizona for Thursday Night Football@LaMachinery https://t.co/wAx0W39iq5 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 19, 2022

The Saints still haven’t confirmed whether Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will start at quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals will be without their most productive wide receiver in Marquise Brown, but they should get a boost from the return of DeAndre Hopkins and the addition of Robbie Anderson via trade.

For all of the talk about him being an offensive guru, it’s hard to make a positive case for Kingsbury’s play-calling.

Fortunately for him, the arrivals of a couple of key playmakers should in theory help this Arizona offence.

Brown averaged 11.6 targets per game over his previous five games before going down with an injury, so Hopkins in particular should be in line for a busy night without Lattimore available for New Orleans to shadow him.

Speaking of a busy night, Saints’ rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is set to return after he missed last week’s game with a concussion.

Highest graded rookies on @PFF:



OFFENSE:



Falcons WR Drake London: 82.5

Saints WR Chris Olave: 79.7

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger: 75.9

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier: 75.2

Jets WR Garrett Wilson: 75.1

Texans RB Dameon Pierce: 75.1

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe: 72.7 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 19, 2022

Olave saw 13, 13 and seven targets in three games before he went down after collecting six targets in just over two quarters in a win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

With Thomas, Landry and Trautman out, Olave should be in for another strong target share and at least a couple of shot plays down the field versus Arizona.

Chris Olave has 389 rec yds this season.



MOST thru 5 career games in @Saints history pic.twitter.com/sWyZNGLnJx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 13, 2022

He’s already recorded a reception of 18+ yards in each of his five games as a rookie, including catches of 32, 49 and 51 yards.

While I’ll always lean towards tempering expectations for offensive production on Thursday Night Football, I’m willing to make an exception with a stud rookie receiver that I think the Saints need to lean on to stretch the Cardinals’ defence and open up some room for Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill to go to work on the ground.

Chris Olave: “I’m ready to get back to it, help the quarterbacks out”



He’s been 100% cleared and expects to be out there on Thursday. #Saints — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 18, 2022

I bet Olave over 58.5 receiving yards on Wednesday.

While the number for that prop has gone up, I still like the over at 63.5.

I’ll make Olave over 63.5 receiving yards my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football and hope for the best as we look to make it 14 straight FanDuel Best Bet winners in this column.

Raptors Win, Cover In Season Opener

The Toronto Raptors gave the home fans something to cheer about with a 108-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their season opener.

Thanks to Precious Achiuwa, all of us that bet on Toronto to cover as a 2.5-point favourite were that much happier with last night’s result.

PRECIOUS ACHIUWA FOR THE COVER OF -2.5!!!!!!! 😱 😮



pic.twitter.com/dhXr1lIM8w — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) October 20, 2022

Pascal Siakam led the way with 23 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

Gary Trent Jr. pitched in 19 points and five boards.

All five starters scored 15+ points.

After a big win in their opener, the Raptors head to New York for a date with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Get your popcorn ready for a potential playoff series match-up preview.

Astros Take Game 1 Of ALCS

In Wednesday’s column, I highlighted the precedent working against the New York Yankees entering the ALCS.

Since the ALDS went five games and featured multiple rainouts, the Yankees had no days off between Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians and Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

New York is the fourth team in postseason history to enter a playoff series on zero days’ rest.

the Yankees struck out 17 times tonight



the Astros struck out twice



That 15-strikeout differential is the largest in a game in postseason history — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 20, 2022

Two of the previous three went on to lose the series.

Well, I’m not sure how much the lack of rest factored into the Game 1 outcome, but Justin Verlander threw 11 strikeouts as the Astros beat the Yankees 4-2 last night.

Houston has now won six consecutive Game 1s under Dusty Baker.

Sleep tight, Houston.



Let's do it again tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/O9pjL78J6I — Houston Astros (@astros) October 20, 2022

The Astros are now 7-1 all-time at home against New York in the playoffs.

Houston is down to -300 to win the ALCS and +105 to win the World Series.

You can find the Yankees at +250 to win the ALCS and +500 to win the World Series at FanDuel right now.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres rallied from down 4-0 to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Like we said, no doubter. pic.twitter.com/eXH7S6hLau — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 19, 2022

With the NLCS tied 1-1, that series is now a pick’em at FanDuel with both the Padres and Phillies listed at -110 to advance to the World Series this morning.