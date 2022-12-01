Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football For just the second time in the last two decades, the New England Patriots will be a home underdog in a division game when they host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

The Patriots are currently getting four points at FanDuel this morning.

That number has actually moved in favour of New England over the past couple of weeks.

Buffalo was a six-point favourite on the look-ahead line at FanDuel and opened -5.5 this week.

According to the traders at FanDuel, about 70 per cent of the stakes and bets this week are on the Bills, which signals reverse sharp line movement.

Will the Patriots at least keep tonight’s game close and cover?

As we turn the page from November to December, it’s time to start the countdown to Christmas with a little gift for everybody who reads this column in the form of a FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Thursday December 1st, 2022.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football

In addition to attracting about 70 per cent of the bets in the spread market, the Bills have attracted upwards of 70 per cent of the stakes in the money line market at FanDuel.

Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, Gabe Davis, Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox are the five most popular anytime touchdown props at FanDuel for tonight’s game.

While I’m not surprised to see Buffalo represented well, I did expect to see Patriots’ running back Rhamondre Stevenson in The FanDuel Five, especially considering his teammate Damien Harris will not play tonight.

The Bills are a popular pick at FanDuel, but the fact that we have seen the number move in the other direction signals that respected money has come in on New England to cover tonight.

Since joining the Bills in 2020, Stefon Diggs has more receptions (26), receiving yards (373) and receiving TDs (4) vs. the Patriots than any other player in the #NFL.#RoundingUpTheHerd pic.twitter.com/JiQ2ysF6De — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 30, 2022

Buffalo is 0-4-1 against the spread over its past five games.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are 7-2-1 against the spread following a loss since the start of last season, including a 3-0-1 ATS mark coming off a loss this season.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s game, I like Josh Allen 40+ yards in the alt rushing yards category.

Josh Allen last 4 games vs Patriots (including postseason)



W-L 3-1

PPG 32.0

TD-INT 13-0 pic.twitter.com/Xg22k39a94 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 1, 2022

I bet this prop when Allen’s rushing yards total was set at 42.5 at FanDuel.

While I still like the over at 45.5 this morning, you could still find Allen 40+ rushing yards at a decent price.

In his past two games versus New England, Allen has rushed for 64 and 66 yards.

He’s gone for 49+ rushing yards in four of his last five games overall.

He’s rushed for 56 yards and 78 yards in two Thursday games this season.

Give me Allen 40+ rushing yards as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

Marner Matches Franchise Record Point Streak

Mitch Marner made history in Toronto last night.

The 25-year-old extended his point streak to 18 games to match Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk for the longest streak in franchise history.

18 straight games with a point! 💰 pic.twitter.com/jzOx79ou8U — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 1, 2022

While Marner picked up a point with an empty-net goal, FanDuel had the over/under on his points prop at 1.5, so the under actually hit.

The Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 for their fifth straight win, improving to 8-0-2 in their past 10 games.

A special shout out to our guys Carlo Colaiacovo and Aaron Korolnek, who went a perfect 3-0 with their FanDuel Best Bets for the NHL on Wednesday night.

Zion Puts Up Monster Stat Line In Win Over Raptors

In Tuesday’s column, I wrote about the headache that Martin Jones and the Seattle Kraken caused me in my fantasy hockey league after giving up eight goals in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

This morning, it’s my fantasy basketball team that is giving me a headache.

Last night, I opted to bench Jonas Valanciunas in light of his recent struggles.

JV knocks down the 3, Pelicans up 73-47 at the half 🔥



Raptors fans do you miss Valanciunas? 🦖



🎥: @NBACanada



pic.twitter.com/Z38ZCp2d5P — FanDuel Canada (@FanDuelCanada) December 1, 2022

Unfortunately for me, Valanciunas was in store for a big game against his former team as he registered 16 points, 13 rebounds and three assists as the New Orleans Pelicans beat his the Toronto Raptors 126-108.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson went off for 33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks in the 18-point victory.

Zion tonight:



33 PTS

10 REB

5 AST

4 STL

2 BLK

12-15 FG



The last player with that statline or better on 80 FG% was Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/8iBmhr2Uip — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 1, 2022

For his part, Pascal Siakam looked good once again for Toronto, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a losing cause.

NBA favourites went 11-2 straight up on Wednesday night.

Next up, the Raptors will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.