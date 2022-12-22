Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football The weather conditions are expected to have a major impact in several games around the NFL in Week 16. Thursday Night Football is one of them. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Thursday December 22nd, 2022.

The weather conditions are expected to have a major impact in several games around the NFL in Week 16.

Thursday Night Football is one of them.

A wind advisory has been issued for East Rutherford, New Jersey ahead of tonight’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

There is a good chance that we see rain at some point during the game.

How should the weather factor into handicapping tonight’s game?

The total for tonight’s game has dropped from 42 on the lookahead line to 37.5 this morning at FanDuel.

If you jumped on the under early, you can now decide whether you want to let it ride or come back with the over this morning and set up a decent middle option from 38 to 42.

If haven’t placed a bet yet, I have one player prop to consider as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Thursday December 22nd, 2022.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football

The Jets are 5-0 against the spread against opponents with losing records this season.

They are 5-1 ATS following a loss.

While the majority of the bets are on the Jaguars to win outright tonight, New York remains a small favourite at -1.5 at FanDuel, which signals respected money on the Jets.

The Jets were cruising with Mike White at quarterback, but an injury opened the door for Zach Wilson to start, and they ultimately fell short in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 15.

Wilson went 18-of-35 for 317 yards in that loss to Detroit.

"Any time you see your coach going out to bat and putting things on his shoulders, I love to see that. I love playing for him because of that. I want to put my best foot forward not only for the team, but for the coach as well"



- CJ. Uzomah on Robert Saleh pic.twitter.com/6yo02JifOi — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 19, 2022

Can the 23-year-old former first round pick deliver another strong performance in tough conditions tonight?

I believe Wilson will continue to rely on a key piece of the Jets’ offence that helped him gain some confidence in his most recent start.

Tight end CJ Uzomah caught two touchdown passes in the loss to Detroit.

“Who do you think you are? Messi?!” 😂@cj_uzomah caught the first and second TDs of his @nyjets career on Sunday 👏 pic.twitter.com/gWXgAYUdZc — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) December 20, 2022

While he has a total of just seven catches over the past four weeks, he’s finished with 17, 31, 7 and 41 receiving yards over his past four games.

The receiving yards over/under prop for Uzomah is set at 8.5 for tonight’s game.

Hey @cj_uzomah, what’s the one moment you can point to that gives you confidence in @ZachWilson taking this team to the playoffs?



📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @nyjets pic.twitter.com/rCxnv2eWFN — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 21, 2022

I think Wilson goes right back to his reliable tight end in harsh conditions tonight.

I’ll make Uzomah over 8.5 receiving yards my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

Siakam Scores Career-High 52 In Win Over Knicks

Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points with nine rebounds and seven assists in a 113-106 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Pascal Siakam drops a career-high 52 points at MSG to snap the Knicks' 8-game win streak 🦖 pic.twitter.com/ZGpNqPDEd5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2022

Siakam became the fifth player in Toronto Raptors franchise history to produce a 50-point game, joining Vince Carter, DeMar DeRozan, Terrence Ross and Fred VanVleet.

The Raptors needed a big game from their best player in order to snap the Knicks’ eight-game win streak.

What a ridiculous stretch from Pascal Siakam, 17 straight points to end the third quarter pic.twitter.com/FW70B3VWD4 — Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) December 22, 2022

Siakam delivered big time on a big stage at Madison Square Garden.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Siakam joined James Harden, Stephen Curry and LeBron James as the only active players with a 50-point game at MSG.

A Pair Of NHL Trends To Keep In Mind

One night after NHL favourites went 8-0, it was a much more even slate of results last night with favourites going 4-3 across the league.

The Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings were the three underdogs that cashed at FanDuel.

A couple of notable streaks continued on the ice.

A WILD STREAK! 🔥



Minnesota has now beaten Anaheim in 13 consecutive games after Wednesday‘s 4-1 win. pic.twitter.com/AfjndBlctS — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 22, 2022

The Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1.

Minnesota has now won 13 straight head-to-head meetings against the Ducks.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1.

The Avalanche 🤝 the under



Make the EIGHT straight games going under the total for the Colorado Avalanche. pic.twitter.com/Pxl2c60cah — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 22, 2022

The under has hit in eight straight Colorado games.

That’s something to keep in mind heading into their next game against the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

Colorado beat Nashville 5-3 on November 10th and 3-1 on December 17th.

It will be interesting to see if they can continue their head-to-head dominance in Friday night’s game, with a lean towards the under based on Colorado’s recent run that we have to believe is in large part due to some key injuries they have up front with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog both sidelined.