Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football With reports flying around about who will start and who will sit tonight for the Titans, it’s no surprise that the spread for Thursday Night Football has ballooned to Cowboys -12.5 at FanDuel. Regardless, I set the goal of finishing above 70 per cent with one or more FanDuel Best Bets for every single NFL prime time game this season. I’m not about to stop in Week 17. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Thursday December 29th, 2022.

Here we go.

It’s the final Morning Coffee FanDuel Best Bet for 2022.

It would be great to go out with a winner.

Unfortunately for yours truly, it looks like only one team is going to be prepared to show up for tonight’s game looking to win.

The Tennessee Titans are set to play the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South crown in Week 18.

That means tonight’s game against the Dallas Cowboys will have zero impact on their path to the postseason.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football

There are so many question marks heading into tonight’s game that it makes it that much more difficult to give out a best bet at 9 AM ET.

Still, we know that the Titans have several key injuries on both sides of the football and will be looking to rest up for next week’s showdown against the Jaguars.

Titans RB Derrick Henry is DOUBTFUL to play Thursday against the Cowboys. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 28, 2022

For as difficult as this season has been for Mike Vrabel and the rest of his staff, he might not have a choice but to grit his teeth and take another bad loss against the Cowboys.

#Titans coach Mike Vrabel cares not for your fantasy team. 😱 😢 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2022

My preference is actually that Tennessee will make this game competitive for at least two quarters, but I can’t bank on that happening.

With a limited number of player props available and so much uncertainty surrounding the game, I’ll stick with what I know and lock in a FanDuel Same Game Parlay as my Morning Coffee best bet.

The Titans sitting a banged up Derrick Henry is exactly why nobody should do their fantasy football drafts before Week 18 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 28, 2022

The Cowboys will score at least one touchdown tonight, and their most likely touchdown scorer is Ezekiel Elliott, especially with Tony Pollard dealing with an injury this week.

Elliott to score is -180 at FanDuel this morning, and I don’t want to lay that kind of juice with a best bet.

Instead, I’ll pair Elliott anytime touchdown scorer with the Cowboys -6.5 on the alternate spread.

That Same Game Parlay gets me to +101 at FanDuel.

It isn’t pretty, but I think with all of the uncertainty surrounding the game at this point in the day, it makes sense to use the FanDuel SGP as my best bet in this column.

Four Stars Drop 40+ Points In Wednesday’s NBA Games

In the afterglow of a historic performance by Luka Doncic on Tuesday night, we threw this question out to our followers on Twitter:

DeMar DeRozan does it all and leads the @chicagobulls' charge in overtime to lift them to the win!



DeMar: 42 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK

Giannis: 45 PTS, 22 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/YU20KhNFYA — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2022

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antentokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan and Zion Williamson all scored 40+ points on Wednesday night.

If you bet the over on any of their player props, then you couldn’t lose.

DeRozan put up a team-high 42 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 119-113 overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls trailed by 11 with 2:18 to play in the 4th quarter..rallied and win ! Big time onions. DeMar DeRozan with 42-10-5. Zach: 24-20-4. Vooch: 15-14-5. Bucks have dropped four straight and 5 of 7. Giannis : 45-22-7 but committed 2 key turnovers late in regulation play. — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) December 29, 2022

Giannis put up a game-high 45 points in the loss.

Elsewhere, Zion put up a career-high 43 points in a 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

🚨 ZION WILLIAMSON POSTER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/WaVSMdA3V1 — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) December 29, 2022

Jokic scored exactly 40 points in a 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, there have already been 74 40-point games in the NBA this season.

That is the most games with 40+ points in a season before January 1st.