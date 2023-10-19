Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football Trevor Lawrence hasn’t missed a single start since he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. Tonight, he’ll need to play through a knee injury suffered in last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts in order to keep that streak alive. This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

Trevor Lawrence hasn’t missed a single start since he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

Tonight, he’ll need to play through a knee injury suffered in last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts in order to keep that streak alive.

That isn’t the only notable streak on the line tonight.

The Jaguars have won five straight road games dating back to last season – the second-longest road win streak in franchise history.

They’ve also won each of their first two prime-time games this season.

Jacksonville actually opened as the short favourite for tonight’s game at FanDuel, but the Lawrence injury contributed to a line flip that resulted in New Orleans emerging as a short favourite.

It’s been a good start to the month of October for the FanDuel Best Bets in this column.

Let’s try to stay hot with another winner for Thursday Night Football.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football

The Jaguars are 13-10 straight up with Lawrence as their starting quarterback over the past two seasons.

How big of a downgrade will it be for the Jacksonville offence if Lawrence is out or limited?

Jaguars will work out quarterback Trevor Lawrence before tonight’s game to determine whether or not he can play versus the Saints with his knee sprain, per source. “It could easily be a game time decision,” source added. If Lawrence cannot play, C.J. Beathard would start. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2023

At one point, the Saints touched -3 for tonight’s game at FanDuel, but optimism surrounding Lawrence’s availability led to a move to the current line at New Orleans -1.5.

All signs point towards Lawrence playing tonight.

From @GMFB: #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence confident he’ll play tonight vs #Saints; #Bills QB Josh Allen’s shoulder should be fine; #Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) and TE Sam LaPorta (calf) getting healthier. pic.twitter.com/A9Iz2MM4qZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2023

While I lean towards a New Orleans win, the Saints are 0-6-1 against the spread in their past seven games as a betting favourite, and I’m not interested in getting caught off guard if Lawrence looks better than expected.

Instead, I’m looking to capitalize on a Jaguars injury on the defensive side of the football.

Jacksonville will be without its top cornerback, Tyson Campbell, for tonight’s game due to a hamstring injury.

That isn’t good news for a Jaguars defence that has already allowed the second-most passing yards in the entire NFL.

Derek Carr is coming off a season-high 32 completions for 353 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans.

Let's play a game 🎲#JAXvsNO - Thursday 7:15 PM CT on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/Y1oMtsvDg3 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 18, 2023

While he might not have to play from behind the way he did last week, Carr should be able to capitalize on a much more favourable matchup tonight than the one that he faced last week.

That should lead to another big game for his No. 1 wide receiver Chris Olave.

Olave already has four games with 10-plus targets this season – tied for the most in the NFL. In Sunday’s loss to Houston, Olave had seven catches for 96 yards on 10 targets.

The 2022 first-round pick has registered six or more receptions for 86-plus yards in four of his first six games this season.

Plus, Carr was dealing with a shoulder injury in the two games in which Olave didn’t reach those floors.

#JAXvsNO Injury Updates:#Jaguars Trevor Lawrence - QBs of his profile have high rate of playing thru questionable tag. Data with his practice progression projects 75% chance w/o major performance dip#Saints Derek Carr + Chris Olave - Both should be improved compared to the… — Deepak Chona, MD. SportsMedAnalytics (@SportMDAnalysis) October 19, 2023

The Saints have gone under the total in 12 straight games – the longest such streak in the last 35 seasons.

The total for tonight’s game has already come down from 42.5 to 39.5, so nobody will be surprised if we get another low-scoring game.

Still, New Orleans is the favourite to win the NFC South for good reason, and getting a Jacksonville side that is dealing with a couple of key injuries on a short week at home is a spot they need to take advantage of.

Alvin Kamara should see another decent work load and I expect both Rasheed Shaheed and Michael Thomas to both be factors again, but Olave has a very high ceiling in this matchup, so I’m willing to take a chance on him with my FanDuel Best Bet.

I locked in Olave over 56.5 receiving yards earlier in the week, but his over/under is up to 62.5 at FanDuel this morning.

I’ll take Olave 60-plus receiving yards at -125 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

An NHL prop with a 100 per cent success rate

While my focus at this time of the year remains on the NFL, I couldn’t help but be drawn to one of the biggest stories of the NHL season, along with one NHL prop with a 100 per cent success rate early on.

Calder Trophy favourite Connor Bedard has recorded a point in three of his first four games. He’s also registered four or more shots on goal in each of his first four games.

That means any of us who bet Bedard over 3.5 shots on goal in each of his first four games have gone 4-for-4.

Next up, Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Colorado Avalanche tonight.

CONNOR BEDARD HAS HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🚨



(🎥: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/yykgKR0kUu — BarDown (@BarDown) October 11, 2023

Bedard to record 5+ shots on goal is +132.

I can’t play 4+ shots on goal at -165. At the same time, 5+ shots on goal could be a challenge versus Colorado.

The Connor Bedard shots on goal prop 🪜at Colorado:



3+ SOG: -395

4+ SOG: -165

5+ SOG: +132

6+ SOG: +260

7+ SOG: +490



The Calder favourite has gone over 3.5 shots on goal in four straight. Does he do it again tonight against the Avalanche? #GamblingX #HockeyTwitter https://t.co/KhBEENTh0e — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) October 19, 2023

Knowing that Bedard 4+ shots on goal has hit in each of his first four games, would you be willing to take either of the bets that I posted above?

Hit me up @Domenic_Padula on X and let me know.

Regardless of the bet, I’m looking forward to a doubleheader tonight, with a chance to watch Bedard versus Nathan MacKinnon after Thursday Night Football.