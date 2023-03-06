Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet On The Senators As Their Playoff Push Continues

The Ottawa Senators were +1180 to make the playoffs at FanDuel less than one week ago.

As of this morning, the Senators are +410 to get in.

Ottawa has recorded a season-high five straight wins, outscoring its opponents a combined 27-10 over that span.

The Senators are just three points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card with 20 games remaining on their regular season schedule.

Tonight, the Sens begin a five-game road trip with an excellent opportunity to continue their improbable push for a playoff spot.

I’m expecting Ottawa’s offence to continue to produce.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday March 6th, 2023.

A FanDuel Best Bet On The Senators As Their Playoff Push Continues

The Senators are a -255 money line favourite at FanDuel for tonight’s contest against the Chicago Blackhawks.

While Ottawa has won five in a row, the Blackhawks have trended in the opposite direction with four straight losses.

Chicago has averaged just 1.5 goals per game over the course of that slide.

Meanwhile, the Senators have averaged 5.4 goals per game while stringing together five consecutive victories.

While I considered a play on Ottawa on the puck line, I pivoted to the team total over 3.5 goals at -128 at FanDuel.

"It kind of gave me chills to be honest. It was so loud, it was awesome!"



Tim Stützle on hearing the "we want playoffs chant!" at @CdnTireCtr tonight pic.twitter.com/ZzlIA3T2wV — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 5, 2023

The top line of Claude Giroux, Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk has averaged 5.25 points per game over their past four contests.

Stutzle in particular has scored in a career-high four straight games, becoming the second-youngest player in franchise history to reach the 30-goal mark.

Alex DeBrincat, Thomas Chabot and Derick Brassard are all averaging a point per game or better over that span.

Trade deadline addition Jacob Chychrun registered a goal and an assist in Saturday night’s win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"These guys really care about one another, you really feel that energy and that goes a long way when you're out there battling. Really excited about the future here."



Jakob Chychrun on the special group of guys that make up the #Sens dressing room pic.twitter.com/sIG2B2tlwK — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 5, 2023

Even Austin Watson and Travis Hamonic have recorded multi-goal games during Ottawa’s current win streak.

Every goaltender on Chicago’s roster has a goals against average north of 3.00 over the past month.

While I’ll definitely be looking at some point and shots on goal props for tonight’s game, I’ll stick with the Senators to go over 3.5 goals as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday night in the NHL.

Meier Makes Instant Impact In Devils Debut

The New Jersey Devils added another impact forward to a deep and talented roster when they acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks before the NHL trade deadline.

It didn’t take long for him to record his first point in his new jersey.

Yeah... he fits right in. pic.twitter.com/t5n1GoUpUH — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 6, 2023

Meier opened the scoring 9:09 into the first period of last night’s 5-4 overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes.

It was his lone point in the win as Meier finished with three shots on goal in 15:57 of ice time, playing primarily on a line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.

The Devils have scored 4+ goals in six of their past eight games, going 6-1-1 over that span.

fun fact: rock cLimbing is very popuLar in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/7GvY5NUWzv — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 6, 2023

New Jersey is currently +1100 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

I’m very interested to see how the Devils perform once the playoffs roll around.

If you bet chalk in the NHL on Sunday, you couldn’t lose.

NHL favourites went 5-0 straight up on the ice.

The NBA Bet That I Wish I Had Made

Just when I thought this story couldn’t get any wilder, Immanuel Quickley decided to take things to another level at TD Garden on Sunday night.

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY TAKEOVER 🗣️



36 PTS. KNICKS LEAD BY 3 IN 2OT.



📺: Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/EPCWW1bokS — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2023

Quickley went off for 38 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks as the New York Knicks upset the Boston Celtics 131-129

In case you missed it, Quickley was 240-to-1 to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year at FanDuel at the All-Star Break.

He’s down to +135 as the second choice to win that award behind only Malcolm Brogdon (-155) right now.

QUICK GOING CRAZY ❗️ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 6, 2023

That’s the type of movement that gives guys like me nightmares when we miss it.

The Knicks are absolutely rolling right now with nine straight wins, including a pair of victories over the Celtics.

CAREER-HIGH 38 FOR IMMANUEL QUICKLEY 👏 pic.twitter.com/ix0njMuzYF — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 6, 2023

New York is still 100-to-1 to win the NBA championship at FanDuel.

While nobody is expecting them to contend for a title, the Knicks deserve a ton of credit for this current stretch, with Quickley leading the way as a legitimate candidate to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.