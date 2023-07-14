Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet to consider as MLB second half gets underway

This is the final edition of the Morning Coffee column for this week.

I can’t think of a better way to go into the weekend then the return of the MLB FanDuel Best Bets as the second half of the regular season gets underway this evening.

The Atlanta Braves are the best team in baseball and the favourite to win the World Series at FanDuel. Are the Braves the best bet to win the World Series?

Atlanta deserves to be the favourite to win it all, and I’m very interested to see if another team can stop them from clinching a World Series championship.

Meanwhile, it’s clutch time at Wimbledon with Novak Djokovic in action this morning against Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz will face off with Daniil Medvedev in the other men’s semi-final match later today on TSN.

The women’s semi-final delivered on Thursday with Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondroušová booking their ticket to the final.

There is an eery similarity between the way the women’s side of the bracket has played out this year compared to last year’s tournament.

Finally, the Edmonton Elks failed to win at home last night – setting a professional sports record with their 20th straight home loss.

Will the Elks win even one home game this season?

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday, July 14, 2023.

Elks match record with 20th straight home loss

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats beat the Edmonton Elks 37-29 to kick off Week 6 of the CFL season last night.

Edmonton fell to 0-6 – the worst start in franchise history.

The Tiger-Cats pick up their 2nd win of the season against the Elks!



+100 ML ✅

Over 42.5 ✅ #CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/MIp5OwMyqv — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 14, 2023

The Elks also tied the record for the longest home losing streak in North American men’s big four sports with their 20th straight home loss.

Edmonton hasn’t won a single home game dating back to October of 2019.

With a loss to Hamilton, the Elks have now lost 20 STRAIGHT home games!



That ties the 1953 St. Louis Browns for the longest home losing streak in pro sports history! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ELrukRlTiG — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 14, 2023

Next up, the Elks will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 7, before returning home to host the BC Lions on July 29.

We’re expecting FanDuel to resume taking bets for when Edmonton will finally win a home game at some point next week.

Familiar issues plague the Elks as historic home skid continues. @DavisSanchez has more: https://t.co/zjxjZYqgzC pic.twitter.com/AX91BS2sdN — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) July 14, 2023

FanDuel had the Elks to not win a single home game at 13-to-1 odds entering this week’s game.

It will be very interesting to see what number they post for Edmonton to go winless at home when they put that market back online.

Jabeur, Vondroušová set for epic clash in Wimbledon final

Ons Jabeur is back in the Wimbledon final for the second year in a row.

All she had to do was pull off back-to-back upset wins over Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka in order to get there.

The women's #Wimbledon final is set! 🏆



Ons Jabeur was +190 to win the tournament entering the semis, while Markéta Vondroušová was +490 on @FanDuelCanada. 🎾 pic.twitter.com/7mrasTVzF9 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 13, 2023

Jabeur rallied from down a set to beat Sabalenka in her semi-final match on Thursday.

Next up, she’ll face Vondroušová in this year’s final.

Say what?? Wanna see me in the finals?? I SAY YES WIMBLEDON 🔥 🔥 Let’s go!!! pic.twitter.com/eNkKdQuDuK — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) July 13, 2023

A year ago, Rybakina was a 100-to-1 long shot to win Wimbledon before she ran the table and defeated Jabeur in the final to win the title.

This year, Vondroušová was a 150-to-1 long shot to win Wimbledon before she ran the table to set up a showdown with Jabeur in the final.

Cat sitting duties have prevented Marketa Vondrousova's husband from watching her run to the Wimbledon final. But not any more 🐈#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mu4L1qYyX7 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023

Jabeur is a -220 ML favourite for the Wimbledon final. Vondroušová is currently +180 to pull off the upset.

First up, we get a promising double-header with both men’s semi-finals on TSN this morning.

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic square off for the 2nd consecutive year at #Wimbledon 👀



The four-time defending champ rallied from two sets down to defeat Sinner in last year's quarter-final.



Can Sinner upset Djokovic to reach his first Grand Slam final? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OuV8cqMVuO — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 14, 2023

Novak Djokovic is a -410 favourite to defeat Jannik Sinner. Sinner is +330 to pull off the upset.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz is a -280 ML favourite in the other semi-final versus Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev is +225 to pull off the upset in the semis.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Friday’s MLB slate

The first half of the MLB regular season was very good to us.

We’re going to try to pick up where we left off before the break and continue to deliver FanDuel Best Bet winners in each Morning Coffee column.

Friday’s FanDuel Best Bet is Ronald Acuna Jr. to record a hit and the Atlanta Braves to beat the Chicago White Sox as a two-leg MLB Same Game Parlay.

Acuna emerged as the heavy favourite to win NL MVP after batting .331 with 21 home runs and 55 RBI in the first half of the season.

He recorded at least one hit in 16 straight games before failing to record a hit in two of the three games against the Tampa Bay Rays before the MLB All-Star break.

I think he gets back on track tonight against White Sox starter Michael Kopech, who owns a 4.10 ERA on the road this season.

THANK YOU GOD. 4X ALL-STAR. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1UNglpw3Mc — Ronald Acuña Jr (@ronaldacunajr24) July 13, 2023

Atlanta owns the best record in baseball after winning 67.4 per cent of their games in the first half of the regular season.

They should be able to stay hot tonight with Charlie Morton getting the start against a Chicago side that is 17-29 as the visiting team this season.

A Same Game Parlay with Acuna to record a hit and the Braves to win gets you -143 odds at FanDuel.

I’ll lock that SGP in as my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday’s MLB slate.

Good luck to anyone who tails and enjoy the weekend, everyone!