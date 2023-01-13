Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet To Consider For NFL Super Wild Card Weekend While the FanDuel Best Bets column that features our TSN EDGE Staff picks for the week won’t be published until Saturday morning, we’ve learned this week that the timing of when you place your bet is very important. This is the Morning Coffee for Friday January 13th, 2023.

We are down to 14 teams still in contention to win Super Bowl 57.

That number will be cut down to eight this weekend.

We were hit with a ton of player prop bets for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend on Thursday.

I’ve circled one of them to add to my card for this weekend.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday January 13th, 2023.

A FanDuel Best Bet To Consider For NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

The San Francisco 49ers have a ton of weapons.

I expect all of them to be involved when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon, but a couple of them should feature more prominently than others.

With the forecast calling for rain, Christian McCaffrey should be in line for a heavy work load.

McCaffrey rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries against Seattle back in Week 15.

His rushing yards over/under is set at 74.5 at FanDuel.

While I’m leaning towards the over on the McCaffrey rushing yards prop, I’ve already locked in another bet on a different 49ers’ running back.

#49ers' run-blocking was phenomenal on Sunday.



* Watch George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk hold blocks down the field to spring Elijah Mitchell's run.

* Deebo Samuel's block on Isaiah Simmons 👀



The McCaffrey-Mitchell backfield is going to be terrorizing defenses this postseason. pic.twitter.com/Ck5DHSvgEH — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) January 10, 2023

I played Elijah Mitchell over 38.5 rushing yards at -110.

I’d recommend Mitchell 40+ rushing yards at the same price right now as a FanDuel Best Bet.

Mitchell has registered 40+ rushing yards in four of San Francisco’s five games this season.

He rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns in his return from injury in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers are a 9.5-point favourite against the Seahawks, and I expect them to play with the lead for most of the game, which along with the weather should lead to a ton of rushing attempts.

Factor in that it will be the first playoff game for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and we have one more reason to expect a heavy dose of running for San Francisco.

While McCaffrey should see plenty of touches again, I think the 49ers will give Mitchell enough carries for him to top 40 rushing yards on Saturday.

From a player prop perspective, Elijah Mitchell 40+ rushing yards is my FanDuel Best Bet for Saturday.

Kraken Hand Bruins First Home Regulation Loss

The Seattle Kraken handed the Boston Bruin their first regulation loss at TD Garden this season on Friday night.

Martin Jones stopped all 27 shots that he faced as the Kraken shut out the Bruins 3-0 as a +190 money line underdog at FanDuel.

who's still awake and thinking about that huge dub 🤩 pic.twitter.com/auo5i9NdNB — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 13, 2023

The Kraken matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win.

Meanwhile, the Bruins failed to earn at least one point for the first time in 22 home games this season, falling to 19-1-3 on home ice.

The favourites had the edge overall last night as they went 8-4 on the money line.

However, the upsets were fairly notable, including Seattle’s win over Boston and the Chicago Blackhawks upsetting the Colorado Avalanche.

Raptors Earn Third Straight Win

Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 35 points with seven rebounds in a 124-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

The Toronto Raptors have put together three wins in a row to move into a tie with the Chicago Bulls for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.

With the NBA trade deadline around the corner, it will be very interesting to see what the Raptors end up doing.

Elsewhere, Luke Doncic finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists as the Dallas Mavericks ultimately prevailed with a 119-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in double-overtime.

Luka Doncic is the 1st player at age 23 or younger to average 40 points over a 10-game span since Michael Jordan in 1986.



In addition, he is 1st player to average 40 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists over a 10-game span in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/ZVbzoCAILB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 13, 2023

Doncic remains the front runner to win NBA regular season MVP along with Nikola Jokic at +250.