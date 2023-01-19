Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Same Game Parlay To Consider At +304 Odds There are just seven games left on the NFL calendar. With just over 48 hours remaining before the start of the Divisional Round, FanDuel has posted player props for all of this weekend’s games.

I didn’t wait long before jumping on some of their early numbers.

We’ve already seen some significant movement in these markets after bettors rushed to lock in the best possible numbers in advance of this weekend’s games.

In addition to the individual single bets, there’s one FanDuel Same Game Parlay combination that caught my attention that I think is worth consideration at +304.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday January 19th, 2023.

Saturday night’s main event will feature an NFC East rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

I’ve always been a big fan of playoff rematches between teams from the same division.

This match-up is particularly interesting to me, especially considering some of the underlying betting trends.

The Eagles are a 7.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

However, Philadelphia finished on an 0-4 ATS run and ended up going 8-9 ATS overall this season.

Since 2006, No. 1 seeds that are favoured by seven points or more are 4-9-1 ATS in the Divisional Round.

Meanwhile, the Giants went 14-4 ATS this season – the best mark in the league.

New York went 8-1 ATS on the road this season with five straight covers, including last week’s outright win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round.

*Daniel Jones became 1st QB ever with 300+ pass yards, 2+ TD passes & 70+ rush yards in playoff game

*Dexter Lawrence led NFC DL with 68 tackles this season

*Julian Love was 1 of 5 DBs with 100+ tackles, 5+ TFL & 5+ PD in 2022



Divisional Round Preview 📰: https://t.co/AJMHMCd2UI pic.twitter.com/1zNc4sRocq — Matt Citak (@MattCitak) January 19, 2023

While I lean Eagles in this spot, I was hoping to see the number fall to below a touchdown at FanDuel.

It didn’t.

In fact, after initially dropping from 7.5 to 7, it’s up to Philadelphia -7.5 -112 at FanDuel this morning.

After watching both of these teams play all season, there’s one player prop that I was looking for when the numbers were posted.

I bet DeVonta Smith over 62.5 receiving yards -110.

When these teams met back on December 11th, Smith had five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, including a 41-yard reception.

.@Eagles v @Giants is going to be a classic chess match between coordinators…blitz…no blitz…spy…drop 8…etc…throw out the records…who makes more plays like @DeVontaSmith_6 does here. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/JqDBGY9x7W — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 18, 2023

Fast-forward four weeks later, Smith had seven catches for 67 yards on eight targets in the rematch against New York.

After watching the Giants commit to taking away Justin Jefferson in their win over the Vikings, I think they will take a similar approach this week and try to slow down A.J. Brown.

That should mean a bump for Smith, who will be able to capitalize on the favourable match-up in a way that Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn could not for Minnesota.

Extremely fascinated by DeVonta Smith’s couch. pic.twitter.com/VT0O8IpE0O — Eagles Nation (14-3) (@PHLEaglesNation) January 14, 2023

Smith went for 64+ receiving yards in six straight games to close out the regular season.

I think he will cook for a hungry Eagles’ offence in prime time on Saturday night.

If you like the Smith receiving yards prop, and you think he could be in line for another big game, then you might want to consider this FanDuel Same Game Parlay:

Eagles Money Line

Smith 60+ receiving yards

Smith anytime touchdown scorer

This FanDuel Same Game Parlay pays +304.

We’ll have plenty of betting content heading into the Divisional Round in the coming days.

With only seven games left on the calendar, we are looking to finish off a very profitable season with one more hot streak.

Jokic Powers Nuggets To 15th Straight Home Win

Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 31 points with 13 assists and 11 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-118 for their 15th straight win on their home floor.

What a night for Nikola Jokic:



🃏 31 PTS, 11 REB, 13 AST

🃏 8th straight win

🃏 90th career triple-double

🃏 Becomes Nuggets all-time assist leader pic.twitter.com/5xEi70PKvb — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2023

The Nuggets are now the top seed in the Western Conference.

Denver is down to +800 to win the NBA championship as the third choice at FanDuel this morning.

Nikola Jokic on becoming the #Nuggets' all-time assist leader:



"To be honest, maybe that's the first thing I'm kind of proud of, just because hopefully my teammates love to play with me because I share the ball.



So maybe that's the first time I was kind of proud, probably." pic.twitter.com/32AcIbHa8s — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) January 19, 2023

Only the Boston Celtics (+390) and the Milwaukee Bucks (+550) have shorter odds to win the title.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic has leapfrogged Luka Doncic as the favourite to win NBA regular season MVP at +100.