Morning Coffee: A Home Run Derby bet to consider at 7-To-1 odds

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is set for 8 p.m. ET tonight from T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets are the top two seeds in the competition.

While Robert is officially the No. 1 seed, Alonso has a chance to make history by joining Ken Griffey Jr. as the only players to win the event three times.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers, Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners, Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays, Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers will complete the field for tonight’s derby.

While any one of those eight contenders has a legitimate shot to win tonight’s event, there’s one bet that I have circled at FanDuel that I believe is worth consideration.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday, July 10, 2023.

A Home Run Derby bet to consider at 7-To-1 odds

Handicapping the MLB Home Run Derby isn't exactly an exact science.

However, it is a fun event to watch and throwing down a wager or two at long odds at FanDuel could add to the overall entertainment experience.

Get ready for a bunch of BIG FLIES because the Home Run Derby bracket is set 🍿



📺 July 10, 8 ET on ESPN and ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/1AYm1dpmf2 — ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2023

While no one will be surprised if either Robert or Alonso win the event as the top two seeds, FanDuel has some other markets that are worth a look.

First, you can bet on whether or not any contestant will hit a home run with his first swing of the night.

Second, you can bet on which contestant will hit the longest home run of the night.

Guerrero Jr. is currently the favourite to hit the longest home run at FanDuel at +250 odds.

I’m looking a little further down the list at another name that I think offers a little more value in this category.

Tonight’s event is in Seattle and that means Rodriguez should have a slight home-field advantage.

What a sight above the Emerald City! pic.twitter.com/ESoANEbt92 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 10, 2023

Rodriguez knows this ballpark inside out, and the familiarity could give him an edge against the competition.

The 22-year-old might not win the competition, but he has a ton of power, and we only need him to unleash one monster home run in order to have a chance to win this bet.

Every HR I hit tomorrow wins free flights on Alaska! ✈️



To Enter:

1) Follow @AlaskaAir

2) Reply with your guess of my final HR Derby total

3) Use #FlightsWith44



Each HR = 1 free flight for someone with the right guess! pic.twitter.com/gBV4sf47e8 — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) July 9, 2023

At 7-to-1 odds at FanDuel, I think Rodriguez to hit the longest home run of the night is worth consideration.

I won’t be counting this as an official FanDuel Best Bet.

However, if you’re looking to add another level to the entertainment of tonight’s event, you might want to consider Rodriguez to hit the longest home run of the night at 7-to-1 odds at FanDuel.



Wembanyama showcases skill set at Summer League

It didn’t take long for basketball fans to question Victor Wembanyama’s NBA potential following a disappointing Summer League debut.

A couple of nights later, Wembanyama addressed any concerns about his ceiling.

Victor Wembanyama displays his tantalizing skillset in his 2nd #NBA2KSummerLeague outing!



27 PTS, 12 REB, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/Nqw23FEFbL — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2023

Wembanyama scored 27 points with 12 rebounds and three blocks as the San Antonio Spurs fell to Portland Trail Blazers 85-80 on Sunday.

Wembanyama became the first Spurs’ player with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in a Summer League game since at least 2017.

While I’m still satisfied that I was able to grab the field in the Wembanyama versus the field Rookie of the Year market that FanDuel posted after the draft, there’s no doubt that the 2023 first-overall pick has the potential to dazzle this upcoming season.

MORNING COFFEE ☕️@DomPadulaEDGE shares a BEST BET to consider in the NBA Rookie of the Year market on @FanDuelCanada.



MORE: https://t.co/kg6nlT8lPY pic.twitter.com/rlwGwd21hR — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 23, 2023

Wembanyama remains the favourite to win Rookie of the Year at -130 odds at FanDuel.

I’ll take a combination of Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson, and Chet Holmgren, but no one will be surprised if Wembanyama goes on to win that award.