Morning Coffee: A look at the updated FanDuel odds for Women’s World Cup Group B

Christine Sinclair is one of three players to score at five FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.

No player has ever scored in six.

Sinclair had a golden opportunity to make history in Canada’s tournament opener, but Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie made a terrific save to deny her on a penalty kick.

Canada settled for a 0-0 draw with Nigeria.

While it wasn’t the worst result for the reigning Olympic gold medallists, settling for a single point did represent a small setback.

That sentiment is reflected in FanDuel’s updated odds to win and to advance from Group B.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday, July 21, 2023.

A look at the updated FanDuel odds for Women’s World Cup Group B

Canada was +190 to win Group B and -430 to advance to the knockout stage at FanDuel entering the tournament.

The combination of a draw versus Nigeria and Australia’s 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland has considerably changed the outlook.

Australia went from -210 to -280 to win Group B. The Matildas also went from -1450 to -6000 to qualify for the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Canada’s odds to win Group B jumped from +190 to +340 following the Matchday 1 results.

SINCLAIR MISSES THE PENALTY!



Canada remains the favourite to secure the second qualification spot from Group B, but their odds to advance were cut from -430 to -340 at FanDuel.

Australia opened at -380 to beat Nigeria in its second match, which is a nearly identical number to their odds to beat the Republic of Ireland in their opener.

If Australia wins that game and Canada beats the Republic of Ireland, then the top two pre-tournament choices to win Group B would be in excellent position to advance entering their group stage finale.

However, if Canada were to clinch anything less than the maximum three points versus the Republic of Ireland in its next match, it would lead to a much different outlook for the Canadian side heading into its group stage finale.

Two FanDuel Best Bets to consider for Friday’s MLB slate

We went 1-1 with the FanDuel Best Bets posted in Morning Coffee on Thursday morning.

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros both won and covered the run line to cash our money line parlay.

However, Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres fell short in their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Turning the page this morning, we need to go 2-0 in order to finish in the green again this week.

First up, I like the Tampa Bay Rays first five innings ML against the Baltimore Orioles at -160.

The Rays were cruising towards the best record in the majors before hitting a wall.

They’ve dropped five straight games and are now looking up at the Orioles at the top of the AL East.

Zach Eflin is 9-1 with a 2.34 ERA at home this season.

Zach Eflin hasn't walked a batter since June 23rd.



That's four straight outings and more than 300 pitches without a walk. pic.twitter.com/7H0S2kfpV1 — Jon Anderson (@JonPgh) July 19, 2023

I’ll trust Eflin to guide Tampa Bay to a lead through the first five innings of an important game as the Rays look to snap a five-game slide.

After that, I’ll take a two-leg money line parlay with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros to win tonight at -103.

The Yankees have dropped four in a row and eight of their past 10 games, but they are 28-23 at home, while the Kansas City Royals are 13-34 as the visiting team this season.

If the Yankees lose the Royals series they need to go into complete sell mode and start preparing for next year pic.twitter.com/xcNuuW6ZBk — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 20, 2023

New York should be able to get back in the win column.

Meanwhile, the Astros delivered for me against the Athletics on Thursday, and I trust them even more tonight with Framber Valdez getting the nod opposite J.P. Sears, who has led Oakland to a grand total of three wins over the past three months.

Hopefully, we can cash our FanDuel Best Bets and finish the week in the green.

Good luck to everyone who tails and have a great weekend!