Morning Coffee: A pair of FanDuel Best Bets to consider for the NBA Finals

Welcome to Day 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals.

It’s the final countdown to the series opener tonight on TSN.

The Denver Nuggets, on an extra seven days of rest entering the Finals compared to the Miami Heat, are currently a nine-point favourite for Game 1 at FanDuel.

The Nuggets are also a heavy favourite to win the NBA title at -460 this morning.

As someone who is already sitting on a ticket with Denver to win the NBA championship at +230 at FanDuel, I feel very confident in my position.

That said, if you like the Nuggets to win the title, there are still plenty of different approaches that you can take to bet on them at a decent number at this point.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Nuggets a heavy favourite for good reason

The Heat were 160-to-1 to win the NBA championship at the start of the playoffs.

That’s the longest odds of any team to reach the NBA Finals since the 1976-77 ABA/NBA merger.

We didn’t come this far just to come this far. So ready to hoop. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/HjTyxegj0g — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 1, 2023

Miami is just the third team in the past 35 seasons to reach the NBA Finals despite being the underdog in each of the first three rounds, joining the 1995 Houston Rockets and the 1999 New York Knicks.

While they were technically a bigger series underdog against both the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, I believe this will be their toughest test so far.

Nikola Jokic, who joins Magic Johnson and Wilt Chamberlain as just the third player to average a triple-double entering the finals in NBA history, averaged a triple-double in a pair of regular-season wins over Miami.

Jokic has scored or assisted on 54.1 points per game this postseason – the third-most entering the NBA Finals all-time.

Michael Malone singing Nikola Jokic’s praises. Jokic happens to be sitting to the side waiting for his turn at the presser. Listen and then wait to see Joker’s reaction 😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/JBKSMCUYDP — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) May 31, 2023

His 53.5 combined points, rebounds and assists per game is the second-most in a single postseason all-time, behind only Wilt Chamberlain in 1967.

In addition to Jokic’s dominance, the Nuggets have a major edge in depth with Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Bruce Brown all healthy.

The zone defence that Miami played to slow down the Milwaukee and Boston offences could be exposed by Denver’s perimeter scoring capabilities.

Nikola Jokic asked if he’s the best player on the Nuggets: “Sometimes I am and sometimes I’m not. And I’m cool with that.” pic.twitter.com/yOVZ0vKlT7 — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) May 31, 2023

Denver will have a major size advantage in the series.

They also have a unique home-court advantage and the rest advantage after taking care of the Lakers so efficiently.

Finally, neither Jimmy Butler nor Bam Adebayo shot the ball particularly well in those two regular-season games.

Why didn’t Jimmy Butler want to hold the Eastern Conference Finals trophy?



“I play for Mr. O’Brien… You can take the All-Stars… You can take the All-NBA. All defensive team, don’t care. I really only want to win a championship.” pic.twitter.com/wu6fOERIOW — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 1, 2023

The two biggest stars for the Heat both looked absolutely gassed by the end of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Perhaps Miami can surprise again on the biggest stage, but I’m willing to wager against it.

The Miami Heat were 240/1 to win the NBA title on @FanDuelCanada entering the play-in!



One of the all-time great underdog stories. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RhoPrdLSte — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 31, 2023

Most people aren’t interested in betting on Denver to win the series at -460. Meanwhile, the Nuggets to win Game 1 and win the series is -250 at FanDuel.

The last stop on our road to gold. pic.twitter.com/TgpdLOmZPt — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 1, 2023

At this point, Denver -1.5 on the series spread at -184 might be the best bet for anyone who hasn’t bet on the Nuggets yet.

I feel very strongly that Denver will win the title in six games or fewer.

However, you might have to get creative with all of the options available to bet on the NBA Finals at FanDuel in order to find some value.

MVP odds entering the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, per @FDSportsbook: pic.twitter.com/2z2KCm5mSo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2023

For what it’s worth, I’d recommend a play on the Nuggets -1.5 -184 as a FanDuel Best Bet for the NBA Finals for anyone who didn’t take my advice a couple of weeks ago and bet on Denver to win the NBA championship at +230.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Game 1

We finished the month of May on a 12-3 run, including three straight winners to open this week.

We also have the Nuggets to win the title at +230 and Jokic to win MVP at +270 in pocket this morning.

Make it a 3-0 start to the week with the @FanDuelCanada best bets featured in my Morning Coffee column! 🔥



Braves -1.5 -146 💰



Let’s find another winner for Game 1 of the #NBAFinals on Thursday morning! ☕️https://t.co/uJ6jhq26x6 #GamblingTwitter #MLBPicks https://t.co/Bb91OYVIqZ pic.twitter.com/KdzmGxUAzn — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) May 31, 2023

In terms of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, I’m locking in another FanDuel Same Game Parlay bankroll builder in an attempt to pick up where we left off with another winner to open the month of June.

I’ll start the SGP with Denver money line at -370.

The Nuggets went 34-7 at home during the regular season and they are undefeated at home in the playoffs. They also get a tremendous rest advantage against what should be a tired opponent in the Heat.

While Jokic remains in the spotlight as the favourite to win NBA Finals MVP, Canadian Jamal Murray has helped elevate Denver to another level with his outstanding play this postseason.

"No one from Kitchener has made it this far, so it's nice to be a pioneer in that sense" 🇨🇦



Jamal Murray speaks on his hometown and what it means to represent Kitchener in the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/F3dLe4TP1q — UNINTERRUPTED Canada 🇨🇦 (@UNCanada) May 31, 2023

Murray averaged 32.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the Western Conference Final.

I don’t want to lean too heavily on any one starter from the Nuggets from a scoring perspective for Game 1, but Murray recorded 4+ assists in every game this postseason, so I’ll add Murray 4+ assists to my SGP.

As a part of the Carmelo trade, the Nuggets and Knicks did a pick swap in the first round of the 2016 draft.



The Nuggets used that selection on Jamal Murray 😳



(h/t @CCHoopsNOLA) pic.twitter.com/4sLkyn1Lbh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2023

Next up, one of the X-factors for Denver in Michael Porter Jr., who averaged 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 made three-point shots in the series against the Lakers.

Porter should be one of the primary beneficiaries of the Nuggets’ size advantage in the series.

"Me & Trae Young have talked a lot. He's jealous since I'm in the Finals and he's only made the Eastern Conference Finals... Brandon Roy, my coach from HS... I think he's jealous too."



Michael Porter Jr. on who's reached out to him during the breakpic.twitter.com/1iodL90Nto — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 29, 2023

I’ll add Porter 2+ made threes and his alt rebounds over 4.5 to this Same Game Parlay ticket.

Finally, Caleb Martin has been a major bright spot for the Heat throughout these playoffs.

Leads all scorers with 23 points through the first three quarters in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. #HEATCulture #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/dNv2QDBMEK — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) May 30, 2023

He was particularly good in the Eastern Conference Finals, when he averaged 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Miami will rely heavily on Martin’s scoring touch in order to have a shot against the Nuggets, so I’ll take Martin 10+ points as the final addition to my bankroll builder SGP.

To recap, the Same Game Parlay features Nuggets ML, Murray 4+ assists, Porter Jr. 2+ made threes and his alt over 4.5 rebounds, as well as Martin 10+ points.

That SGP gets you +127 odds at FanDuel.

You can find that Same Game Parlay on the FanDuel app right now under the TSN tab.

Just click the Morning Coffee card and the bet will load.

Good luck to anyone who tails!

Hopefully, we can push our record to 4-0 this week.