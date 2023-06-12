Morning Coffee: A same-game parlay to consider for Game 5 of the NBA Finals

The Denver Nuggets are one win away from the first NBA championship in franchise history.

That means anyone who tailed me with the Nuggets to win the title and Nikola Jokic to win Finals MVP just over a month ago are one win away from cashing those futures this morning.

Teams leading 3-1 in the NBA Finals are 35-1 all-time.

Denver is -6000 to win the championship at FanDuel and -375 to clinch the title in Game 5 tonight at home.

Meanwhile, Jokic is the overwhelming favourite to win MVP at -6000.

Over the weekend, I had a spirited conversation with some good friends about the Nuggets being one of the most disrespected teams I could recall in any sport in recent memory.

We also talked about the unique opportunity that they presented us from a betting perspective.

Regardless of when this ride finally ends, I’ll never forget the way that we were able to capitalize on betting on Denver throughout this postseason.

As far as I’m concerned, I’d be very surprised if that train didn’t reach the station tonight.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday, June 12, 2023.

A same-game parlay to consider for Game 5 of the NBA Finals

The Nuggets were 10-to-1 to win the NBA championship at FanDuel at the start of the playoffs.

They were 8-to-1 to win it all at the start of the second round.

Back home hoops 🏡 pic.twitter.com/wF3K3tcZ07 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 11, 2023

In the midst of all of the talk about the Phoenix Suns as a legitimate title contender, our staff was talking about getting Denver to win the title at an inflated price.

Shout-out to “The Big E” Eric Cohen, Evan Render, our social team lead Christian Marin and our graphics lead Chris Brieda for keeping the Nuggets in the spotlight in all of our NBA discussions.

After beating the Suns in six, Denver could still be found at +230 to win the championship.

Jokic was +270 to win Finals MVP at the time.

The Nuggets are +230 to win the NBA championship this morning at @FanDuelCanada.



Nikola Jokic is +270 to win NBA Finals MVP. https://t.co/tOg62Co9Fz #NBAPlayoffs #GamblingTwitter — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) May 15, 2023

I recommended plays on the Nuggets to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, Denver to win the title and Jokic to win Finals MVP.

With the best basketball player on the planet leading the way in Jokic, Jamal Murray’s ascension into a legitimate star in this league, the two-way play of Aaron Gordon, plus the contributions from Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown and Christian Braun, the Nuggets would be difficult for any team to stop.

Player led teams are the best teams



Not only the coaching going on by Jeff Green but also the listening and engagement of Aaron Gordon



Young players: If pros can communicate like this for the common good, so can you



pic.twitter.com/NhmI7Ty5vQ — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) June 8, 2023

Add in their unique home-court advantage to the equation and it seemed obvious that Mile High Basketball would be tough to slow down.

As if the futures plays weren’t good enough, what has happened since Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals is unforgettable.

After winning the first two games against the Lakers at home, Denver was somehow a 5.5-point underdog for Game 3 in Los Angeles.

They won Game 3 by 11 points as a +188 ML underdog at FanDuel.

Fast forward to Game 4, and the Nuggets were a betting underdog once again at FanDuel.

There’s no way a LeBron James-led team could get swept, right?

The Nuggets were +520 ML down 15 at the half at @FanDuelCanada.



Was LeBron supposed to score 70? 🤔#GamblingTwitter #NBAPlayoffs — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) May 23, 2023

Denver won that game 113-111 as a +142 ML underdog.

Again, under normal circumstances, I don’t think that we would have found such a good price betting on the Nuggets in all of these situations.

The same goes for the NBA Finals number I referenced in the tweet below.

How impactful was Miami's Game 7 win over Boston in terms of the #NBAFinals odds at @FanDuelCanada? The Nuggets could be found at -125 to win the title on Monday. They moved all the way to -400 after the Heat won and have since been bet to -480. #GamblingTwitter #NBAPlayoffs — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) May 30, 2023

However, Denver’s team strength continued to be downplayed throughout the playoffs, and it continued in the finals.

With the Nuggets to win the title at +230 in pocket, I recommended anyone who didn’t have a futures ticket with them consider Denver -1.5 -184 as a FanDuel Best Bet for the NBA Finals.

I didn’t love the price, but I thought the juice was worth the squeeze.

MORNING COFFEE ☕️@DomPadulaEDGE shares a pair of @FanDuelCanada Best Bets to consider for the NBA Finals.



MORE: https://t.co/nZ8r9ruxX4 pic.twitter.com/phInH7XbP9 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 1, 2023

If you tailed, then you now get two chances to watch them clinch, including a potential hedge opportunity if needed should they force a Game 6.

Once again, there were also opportunities to bet the Nuggets on the money line in the series.

After the Miami Heat stole Game 2 on the road, Denver opened -1.5 for Game 3.

I recommended Nuggets -1.5 in this column on the Monday morning.

Denver closed as a 3.5-point favourite and beat Miami 109-94 in Game 3 as a -162 money line favourite.

That wasn’t enough for the market to force a major adjustment.

The Nuggets opened -3.5 for Game 4.

I locked in Denver -152 money line the following morning as a FanDuel Best Bet in this column.

THE DENVER NUGGETS ARE ONE WIN AWAY! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DI3fcebZS1 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 10, 2023

It wasn’t even a sweat as the Nuggets beat the Heat 108-95 in Game 4 as a -146 money line favourite.

When I started giving out daily FanDuel Best Bets in this column, I never imagined writing about stringing together 10 wins in a row with a couple of notable futures pending.

It might not have been possible if the betting markets appreciated Denver the way some of us did.

Mentality going into Game 5 🔽 pic.twitter.com/0FOY1MZmMv — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 11, 2023

Let’s try to extend the streak this morning with another FanDuel Best Bet for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Murray is the first player in NBA history to record 10+ assists in his first four career NBA Finals games.

Magic Johnson is the only other player in NBA history with four straight 10+ assist games in the NBA Finals.

Do you think he wants to add to that streak and help the Nuggets close out the series at home tonight?

Murray to record 10+ assists tonight is +170.

"I told him in the beginning of the season he's not gonna be good the first couple months. But now he's playing at the level I thought he was… I think he matured. The injury slowed him down but made him read the game better."



Nikola Jokic on Jamal Murraypic.twitter.com/gWBYVZEf1x — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Gordon has registered 6+ rebounds in every game of the NBA Finals so far.

For as good as Jokic and Murray have been, Gordon has undoubtedly been their X-Factor at both ends of the floor throughout this postseason run.

Aaron Gordon took OVER in Game 4 🔥



27 PTS (11-15 FG)

7 REB

6 AST



Led the Nugs to victory 👏 pic.twitter.com/Zgw8FID4ru — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 10, 2023

I’ll lock in a same-game parlay with Murray to record 8+ assists, with Gordon to score 10+ points and to grab 4+ rebounds at +116 odds at FanDuel.

Anyone who thinks Denver will clinch tonight could add Nuggets ML to that SGP to push it to +159 odds.

Hopefully, we can wrap up a remarkable NBA postseason by cashing four more winners at FanDuel tonight.

Djokovic sets Grand Slam record at Roland-Garros

Novak Djokovic broke a tie for the most Grand Slam titles in men’s history with his 23rd title win at Roland-Garros.

Djokovic also became the first man in tennis history to win all four major tournaments three or more times.

A historic victory for Novak Djokovic.



With his 3rd win at #rolandgarros, he now holds the record for most Grand Slam titles in men’s singles history 👏 pic.twitter.com/4thT3maBOh — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 11, 2023

Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, and Margaret Court have all accomplished that feat in women’s tennis.

Next up, Djokovic will head to Wimbledon as the obvious favourite to win the men’s title at -150 at FanDuel.

Carlos Alcaraz is the second choice at +500 odds.

Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are +3800 and +5000 to win Wimbledon, respectively.

Djokovic is also currently the favourite to win the US Open at +105.

Meanwhile, fellow Roland-Garros champion Iga Swiatek is the favourite to win Wimbledon on the women’s side at +350.

It's still a bit surreal and overwhelming.I just wanted to thank you all for your energy and support. I had the most exciting, challenging, frustrating and amazing few weeks. Still feeling a lot of emotions but one thing is certain... I will never forget this tournament.#proud pic.twitter.com/QyFpHucVZR — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 12, 2023

Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Annie Fernandez are both +4500 to win the Wimbledon title at FanDuel.

An MLB FanDuel Best Bet for Monday night

In addition to my FanDuel Best Bet for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, I’m running it back with a No Run First Inning bet in the MLB tonight.

I’ll take the NRFI in tonight’s game between the Miami Marlins and the Seattle Mariners.

BANG!!! Make it EIGHT straight @FanDuelCanada best bet winners to close out the week!!! 🔥



Marlins/White Sox NRFI 💰

Orioles ML💰

Nuggets ML💰

Nuggets TT over 106.5 💰



I hope someone out there played the SGP+ at +599 odds! 🧹☕️https://t.co/ryLEOdbqvx #GamblingTwitter https://t.co/YXPZJzNdu9 pic.twitter.com/7o3JpzIMMk — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) June 10, 2023

If you’re a regular reader, then by now you’ve probably come across me highlighting the fact that Miami ranks 29th in the majors in average runs scored per first inning.

Seattle ranks 24th in the majors in that same category.

Tonight, those two teams that rank in the bottom-seven in first inning runs scored this season will go head-to-head.

Marlins’ starter Jesus Luzardo has a 12-1 NRFI record this season.

Jesús Luzardo's 5th and 6th Ks.



Thru 4. pic.twitter.com/zAJ5F9Y5BT — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 6, 2023

Mariners’ starter Bryce Miller has a 5-2 NRFI record.

Miami and Seattle have cashed the NRFI at 83 and 70 per cent rates, respectively, this season.

Give me the NRFI in tonight’s game between the Marlins and Mariners at -128 as my MLB FanDuel Best Bet.