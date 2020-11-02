NFL Sunday for Week 8 was one for the books.

There were six different upsets, including the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals winning outright as seven-point underdogs.

Yours truly originally decided to roll with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (two slots) and the Green Bay Packers (two slots) in his Survivor Pools, only to swap out the two Packers entries for the Philadelphia Eagles at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Sunday Night Football turned out to be a much bigger sweat than I anticipated, but ultimately it was for the best.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday Nov. 2, 2020.

A Sunday Night Football Classic

Despite Carson Wentz’s best efforts to cut my Survivor Pool entries in half, the Eagles (-10.5) eventually came through with a 23-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys to win and cover.

Congratulations if you listened to my advice about backing Philadelphia at -3.5 early last week.

I apologize for what you had to deal with through the first three quarters of Sunday Night Football.

Wentz threw two interceptions and fumbled twice – his second career game with at least four turnovers.

Carson Wentz's interception was his 10th career on a ball thrown into the end zone.



That is tied with Ben Roethlisberger for 2nd most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016, only Philip Rivers (11) has more in that span. pic.twitter.com/d0kyCAeJXC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 2, 2020

By the way, Wentz is up to a 16 turnovers in seven games – most in the NFL. Fortunately for Eagles’ backers, it didn’t matter how bad Wentz played.

Rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci went 6-of-20 for 58 yards on passes thrown more than five yards downfield.

He still threw for 47 more yards than Wentz, but he was sacked four times and fumbled twice, and the Cowboys didn’t score a touchdown in their third straight double-digit loss.

Dallas fell to 0-8 against the spread – matching the record for the longest ATS winless streak to start a season over the past two decades.

In the end, I was just thankful to survive after swapping out Green Bay for Philadelphia.

Then again, after the way things unfolded on Sunday I might have some doubts that the Buccaneers are the lock that I thought they were.

Survival Pool Spoilers

The Eagles, Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs were easily the three most popular Survivor Pool picks for Week 8.

After that, anybody who backed the Titans or Packers was eliminated.

Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-20 win over Tennessee. After throwing six touchdowns in his first six games combined, Burrow is up to five touchdown passes in his past two games.

Meanwhile, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned from injury to become the first player in franchise history with at least 200 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in a game.

Cook also became the first player in NFL history to score a touchdown on each of his team’s first four possessions of a game as Minnesota rolled to a 28-22 win.

Anybody that bet the over 49.5 in that Vikings-Packers game had to be thrilled with the way that the game unfolded.

If you bet the under…

Chiefs Cover As 19.5-Point Favourites

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs covered as 19.5-point favourites with a 35-9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

It was the largest spread in franchise history for Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes threw more TDs against the Jets than the Jets have thrown all season. MORE @ https://t.co/EpRUQWb4V8 pic.twitter.com/GXM6lQyBCd — BarDown (@BarDown) November 1, 2020

The Chiefs improved to 8-1 ATS in November or later since the start of last season. Kansas City is also 10-2 ATS in its past 12 games as a favourite.

Tua Time In Miami

The Miami Dolphins (+3.5) came away with a statement win on Sunday, beating the Los Angeles Rams 28-17 in rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s first NFL start.

The thing is, Tua didn’t have to do much.

The 2020 fifth-overall pick threw for 93 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first quarterback to win his first career start with less than 100 passing yards and 20-plus attempts since Donovan McNabb did it in 1999.

The Dolphins scored a fumble return touchdown, a punt return touchdown, and forced four turnovers in the victory.

All of a sudden, Miami is in the playoff hunt at 4-3.

Based on how they won, I think for now it’s best to reserve any judgment on whether Tua is ready to be a starter.

The Dolphins visit the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, so we should get a better idea of what we can expect from the rookie passer in that outing.

NFL Trade Deadline Eve

Tuesday night should be a quiet one for the most part without much else going on in the sports world except for the NFL trade deadline.

Given the circumstances, it will be very interesting to see how a number of teams that have hovered around the .500 mark through the first few weeks approach the deadline.

One team that I think will be a buyer after Sunday’s win is the Eagles.

Philadelphia is just 3-4-1 entering Week 9, but that’s the best mark in the NFC East, which means they are on track for a home playoff game in January.

The good news for the Eagles is that they are starting to get some healthy bodies back. Dallas Goedert and Jalen Reagor returned on Sunday while Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz are both expected to return in the coming weeks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Philadelphia had been listening to trade offers for Ertz and DeSean Jackson before both players ended up on IR.

The Eagles could improve their roster for this season while also adding a much-needed offensive weapon on the outside for Wentz in the process.

A lot can happen between now and January.

Also, there are ways GM Howie Roseman could improve his team both immediately and in the long term.

Philadelphia is -230 to win the NFC East. It will be interesting to see if the Eagles are buyers or sellers at Tuesday’s deadline.