Must See: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers goes full 'Con Air' at training camp

All 32 NFL training camps are now officially underway.

After one of the busiest off-seasons in recent memory, there are plenty of familiar faces in new places.

At least eight teams will have a new starting quarterback.

Several Pro Bowl calibre skill-position talents are also settling in with their new squads, including Davante Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders and Tyreek Hill with the Miami Dolphins.

10 teams have a new head coach.

Meanwhile, the more things change, the more they stay the same in certain respects.

Tom Brady retired, then unretired to run it back one last time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers armed with a new contract and looking for a second Super Bowl ring.

The TSN EDGE crew will be spending the next few weeks getting you ready for everything you need to know for betting on the NFL this season.

With training camps underway, it’s the perfect time to explore some interesting takeaways from a variety of different futures markets that FanDuel offers right now.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday July 27th, 2022.

All 32 NFL Training Camps Officially Underway

Green Bay’s franchise quarterback stole the spotlight when he showed up at training camp on Tuesday.

Will Aaron Rodgers three-peat as NFL MVP?



He has the 5th shortest odds (+1000) to win the award at @FanDuel 👀



(🎥: @packers) pic.twitter.com/HMkcP7Qn13 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 26, 2022

Rodgers will run it back again with the Packers this season, and while he won’t have Adams for the first time since 2014, expectations are still high in Green Bay.

As our very own Tekeyah Singh pointed out in her latest feature, Rodgers is +1000 to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel.

Aaron Rodgers is the two-time reigning NFL MVP but, surprisingly, @FanDuel has the Packers' QB priced as the fifth choice to win the award. @TekeyahS explains why: https://t.co/3OyRd8wUNt pic.twitter.com/pYHd9GpCmc — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 26, 2022

That’s the same number he was listed at entering Week 1 last season.

The Packers are also +1200 to win the Super Bowl.

Yes, that’s the exact same price they were listed at entering last season.

Meanwhile, Brady is back in Tampa.

He’s also got a new weapon to work with this season.

Julio Jones is joining the Buccaneers on a one-year deal, per @AdamSchefter.



Tampa Bay has the 2nd shortest odds to win the Super Bowl [+750] and is the favourite to come out of the NFC [+320] over at @FanDuel. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3EuccI2qei — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 26, 2022



Considering that he turns 45-years-old next week and that he actually retired and then unretired this off-season, it’s reasonable to think that this will actually be Brady’s final NFL season.

Believe it or not, even at 45 Brady is the favourite to lead the league in passing touchdowns at +500 at FanDuel.

He’s the fourth choice to lead the league in passing yards at +850.

Brady is also currently +800 to win NFL MVP – only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has shorter odds.

The Buccaneers are also the second choice to win the Super Bowl at +750 – only Allen’s Bills have shorter odds to win it all at +650.

In terms of a Super Bowl straight forecast, FanDuel has a Buffalo win over Tampa Bay as the most likely final outcome at +3000.

In addition to Allen being the MVP favourite and Buffalo being the Super Bowl favourite, the Bills and Buccaneers have the highest season win total over/under numbers at 11.5.

Buffalo is -220 to win the AFC East and +350 to win the AFC Championship.

So how big of a surprise would it be if the Bills missed the playoffs?

Right now, Buffalo to miss the playoffs is +410 at FanDuel.

The Bills are -600 to make the playoffs.

That number represents an 85.7 per cent implied probability.

In terms of familiar faces in new places, Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos are now the eighth choice to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel at +1700.

Only the Bills (+350) and Kansas City Chiefs (+500) have shorter odds to win the AFC Championship than Denver.

As for the individual awards, Wilson is +1400 to win NFL regular season MVP, making him the eighth choice along with Matthew Stafford.

Year 11… still got that new car smell! pic.twitter.com/4Jfy8XPOHR — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 26, 2022

Matt Ryan’s Indianapolis Colts are +2200 to win the Super Bowl, making them the 12th choice.

The Colts are the obvious favourite to win the AFC South at -115.

#Colts Nyheim Hines says he can’t explain what it’s like when Matt Ryan addresses the team. “I just get chills. You can tell he’s going to lead us to a championship, to an AFC South title. Us older guys are getting tired of not winning.” — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) July 26, 2022

Meanwhile, not every NFL futures bet available on FanDuel is based on positive performance.

For example, you can bet on the quarterback that will throw the most interceptions this season.

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is the favourite at +750.

The second choice on that list?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who enters his first training camp with his new team in a competition with Sam Darnold for the starting job, is +850 to lead the NFL in interceptions.

Baker Mayfield arrives with Shaq Thompson pic.twitter.com/doV7CSeiH7 — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 26, 2022

Justin Fields (+850), Zach Wilson (+850), Trevor Lawrence (+1000), Daniel Jones (+1500) and Jameis Winston (+1500) round out the top-nine choices to lead the league in interceptions this season.

Over the next few weeks, the TSN EDGE team crew will be getting you ready for everything you need to know in order to get you ready to bet on the NFL this season.

If you haven’t checked it out already, I’d strongly recommend taking a look at the NFL futures tab on the FanDuel app in order to get a better idea of all of the options that they have available to bet on this season.

CFL Week 8 Early Leans

For the second week in a row, Wesley Cheng rounded up the boys for their CFL Early Leans.

Any time that “The Big E” Eric Cohen and our star reporter Farhan Lalji are on the same side of a given match-up, I’m going to pay attention.

We're back with a few early leans to consider for Week 8 of the CFL season! 🍁🏈



We also shared other picks for the week & a few #CFLFantasy plays on our Twitter Spaces ⬇️https://t.co/hA9Z8ghIMr pic.twitter.com/4wirheEgop — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 26, 2022

The BC Lions are currently a -125 money line favourite at FanDuel for Friday’s game.

Meanwhile, Christian Marin and Drew Morrison both jumped on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers +1.5 at the Calgary Stampeders.

That number has already moved as that game is currently a pick’em at FanDuel.

You can bet Blue Bombers money line at -110 this morning.

I’m going to go ahead and lock in both the Lions and Blue Bombers money line for Week 8 hoping that our All-Star CFL crew can continue to build on their strong start.

Blue Jays Extend Win Streak To Seven

The Toronto Blue Jays offence delivered again in a 10-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays have now won seven straight games, averaging a ridiculous 9.7 runs per game over that span.

The Blue Jays since July 15th (seven games):



7-0 record

68 runs scored



💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/am4D1xfATX — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 27, 2022

While Toronto is still 11.5 games back of the New York Yankees at the top of the AL East, they are currently two games up on the Seattle Mariners for the first AL Wild Card.

The Blue Jays are now the third choice to win the American League at +750.

They’re also the sixth choice to win the World Series at FanDuel at +1800.



Toronto will look to complete the sweep of its two-game mini-series with the Cardinals tonight.

The Blue Jays are currently a -250 money line favourite for tonight’s game at FanDuel.