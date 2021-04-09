Morning Coffee: All eyes on Rose heading into second round at Augusta

What did Rose do that nobody else could on Thursday?

Thursday at The Masters looked a lot different than it did back in November.

After all, the record low scoring that became one of the stories of the 2020 edition was always unlikely to carry over to this year’s tournament.

By the midway point of Thursday, that much was clear.

Five different players entered Thursday with an active streak of at least four consecutive rounds under par at The Masters. All five of those streaks came to an end.

With so many big names struggling, it seemed like no one would be able to really pull away from the group on Thursday.

That was until Justin Rose flipped a switch over the final 11 holes.

Rose shines at Augusta

After carding a two-over through seven holes, Rose completely turned things around and went nine-under over his final 11 holes.

As per the Elias Sports Bureau, Rose became the first player at the Masters to play the final 11 holes in nine under since 1939.

Think about that for a second. It’s been almost a century since a golfer dominated the final 11 holes at the Masters the way he did.

Rose finished delivered a 65 (-7) to take a four-shot lead into the second round.

That’s tied for the largest lead entering the second round at the Masters in any major event since the second World War and the second-largest lead entering the second round in Masters history.

Rose, who opened at 100-to-1 odds to win the Masters and was 70-to-1 heading into the tournament, is currently a +350 favourite to win outright.

As expected, Augusta National played significantly tougher today than it did in November.



Meanwhile, pre-tournament favourite Dustin Johnson went from +900 to +2000 to repeat at the Masters following a disappointing 2-over 74.

Jordan Spieth, who was 50-to-1 to win the Masters as recently as Feb. 1 and +1000 as of Thursday morning, is currently the second choice at +750 odds.

Spieth led the field in Greens in Regulation on his way to a 1-under-71.

Jon Rahm (+1200), Patrick Reed (+1200) and Justin Thomas (+1200) round out the top five betting favourites heading into the second round.

Oilers complete rare sweep

The Edmonton Oilers (-190) completed the extremely rare nine-game sweep of the Ottawa Senators with a 3-1 win on Thursday night.

Kailer Yamamoto, Devin Shore and Jesse Puljujarvi scored for Edmonton.

Mike Smith turned aside 39 of the 40 shots for the win. Smith improved to 14-3-2 with a 2.34 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

Not bad for a veteran goaltender that most fantasy managers overlooked heading into the season.

The most shocking part of the Oilers’ win?

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for just one point – a McDavid assist on Yamamoto’s goal.

Hellebuyck helps Jets past Habs

Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves as the Winnipeg Jets (-120) beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2.

Kyle Connor registered two assists, while four different defencemen picked up a point for Winnipeg.

Hellebuyck improved to 5-2-0 with a 2.86 GAA and a .914 save percentage in seven starts versus Montreal this season.

He’s also 2-0-1 with a .939 save percentage in his first three starts of April.

NBA rundown

It was a rough night for my Phoenix Suns, who lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103.

Phoenix, in the second half of a back-to-back after a win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, was outscored 30-22 in the fourth quarter.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined to score or assist on 21 points in that final frame, nearly matching the entire Suns team with the game on the line.

Phoenix still owns a two-game lead on the Clippers with 21 games to go, so I’m not going to overreact to a tough loss in the second half of a back-to-back.

NBA favourites went 6-1 straight up on Thursday night.

That includes the Chicago Bulls (-5) beating the Toronto Raptors 122-113.

The fact that Chris Boucher went for 38 points and 19 rebounds in a game that Toronto didn’t cover in is a bit of a surprise.

Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine led the way with 22 points each for Chicago.

The Bulls are now three games up on the Raptors for 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto’s path to a potential play-in game certainly got a lot tougher with the loss.