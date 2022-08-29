The 142nd edition of the US Open gets underway this morning on TSN.

All eyes will be on Serena Williams entering what is expected to be the final tournament of her career.

The 23-time major champion is set to run it back one last time at Flushing Meadows.

While she has won the US Open six times, Williams enters her final Grand Slam having lost five of her last six matches, creating an interesting contrast in how she is being viewed among sports bettors.

As per the traders at FanDuel Canada, Williams has received the second-most stakes in the US Open winner market behind only Iga Swiatek, who is the tournament favourite.

Despite being the second-most popular play, Williams is +4800 to win the US Open title at FanDuel this morning.

While bettors are willing to take a chance on Williams to go out on top with one final major championship victory, she remains outside of the top-22 choices to win the title at FanDuel heading into her first-round match.

All Eyes On Serena Entering US Open

There’s no doubt that there is a large contingent of tennis fans and bettors that would like to see the greatest to ever do it go out on top.

You can count me among them.

🤩So...this is the highlight of my day.

Congratulations on your amazing journey and legendary career @serenawilliams. Huge respect for everything that you have done for our sport. pic.twitter.com/GoDRmnCO4D — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) August 28, 2022

Williams remains FanDuel’s biggest liability on the women’s side by a wide margin, as per the traders at FanDuel Canada.

However, it’s impossible to ignore her recent form.

Williams has lost five of her last six matches, and she has gone 14 straight major appearances without a title since returning to the tour.

The 40-year-old originally opened at +2200 to win the US Open back in February.

Gatorade is honoring Serena Williams this week by transforming its G logo to a “S”⚡️



She’ll have a special edition sideline towel & bottle at the US Open this week: pic.twitter.com/tr7dmkUC9k — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 29, 2022

Fast-forward six months later, Williams is +4800 to win the title at FanDuel.

That would be her longest pre-tournament betting odds to win the US Open, per SportsOddsHistory.com.

It’s just the third time since 2000 that Williams has been +2000 or longer to win a major tournament.

Serena Williams is set to compete at the #USOpen for the final time in her remarkable career.



As @TekeyahS explains, Serena has been a popular pick to win the title at long odds at @FanDuelCanada.



MORE: https://t.co/YNEzU2itkl pic.twitter.com/agEWKRaqVq — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 29, 2022

While I won’t bet on Williams to win the US Open, I’m not rushing to fade her out of the gate the same way I did when she lost to Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters.

Williams is -365 to win her first-round match versus Danka Kovinic tonight on TSN.

While it’s tempting to take a chance on Kovinic to win at +285, I still think it’s more likely than not that Williams at least gets out of the first round, even if she doesn’t make a deep run.



FanDuel Bettor Turns Free Bet And A Dream Into A Million Dollars

Imagine turning a $13.49 free bet into $1 million.

That is exactly what one bettor did at FanDuel on Sunday when they parlayed four drivers to finish in the top-10 in the NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The $13.49 free bet wager paid $999.433.63 USD.

Imagine turning $13.49 into $999,433.63 betting on top-10 finishes in a @NASCAR race at @FanDuelCanada. 🤑😅



Who wants to try this for next week’s Cook Out Southern 500? 🤔@FDSportsbook @NASCARonTSN pic.twitter.com/yZOFu1AZ7f — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 28, 2022

Now seems like a good time to point out that the NASCAR playoffs get underway next weekend on TSN.

You can bet that I’ll be among the bettors trying to build a lottery ticket at FanDuel for Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway.



Angels Complete Sweep Of Blue Jays As Dogs Roll In MLB

The Los Angeles Angels went off as a +225 money line underdog against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Anybody that bet on the Blue Jays to avoid the series sweep was in for a surprise.

Swatting a 2-run homer to help his team cap a surprise 3-game sweep of TOR earlier on today, Shohei Ohtani- despite doubling as a pitcher, occasional injury woes and a shortened 2020- moved into 3rd on this list of great @Angels sluggers within their first 5 career seasons in MLB pic.twitter.com/Q9lbdalXg1 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) August 29, 2022

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout both went deep as the Angels rolled to an 8-3 win in Toronto.

“There’s no way they are going to get swept by the Angels.” - anybody that bet the Blue Jays today. 😅 pic.twitter.com/BzzINxJeQh — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 28, 2022

MLB underdogs went 8-6 for the second straight day on Sunday.

LA’s win wasn’t even the biggest upset from Sunday.

That distinction belonged to the Colorado Rockies, which upset Max Scherzer and the New York Mets as a +280 money line underdog.

The Rockies, with a team ERA of 5.08, which ranks 29th in the majors, beat the Mets and Max Scherzer 1-0.



You can’t predict ball. — Jason Foster (@ByJasonFoster) August 28, 2022

Per the traders at FanDuel Canada, more than 80 per cent of the money wagered on that game was on the Mets.

After staying away from posting picks on Twitter over the weekend, I’m back looking to pick up from where I left off with a 5-0 run to close out last week with the picks that I gave out in this column.

If you have read this column over the past couple of weeks, then you won’t be surprised at all by my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have played the Miami Marlins six times over the past two weeks.

LA is 5-1 straight up and 4-2 on the run line in those games, outscoring Miami a combined 38-12.

Tony Gonsolin didn’t start any of those games, but he did improve to 16-1 this season in a 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers that was sandwiched in between a pair of series’ against the Marlins.

Gonsolin will get the nod against Miami this evening, where he will look to cap off an impressive month after starting August with a 4-0 record and a 0.76 ERA.

I’ll take the Dodgers -1.5 -128 as my FanDuel Best Bet.

My FanDuel Best Bets featured in this Morning Coffee column have gone 11-4 since I started them two weeks ago.

Hopefully, Gonsolin and the Dodgers can deliver so we can start the week off on a winning note.