Josh Allen is a legitimate MVP candidate.

While he might still be the third choice to win the award behind Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes at +1200 odds, Allen certainly deserves to be in that conversation.

At the very least, Allen is clearly the league’s most improved player and the biggest reason the Buffalo Bills are a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

He’s also the biggest reason that Bills Mafia is convinced this season could be the start of something special for this franchise.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020.

Bills Complete Sweep Of Patriots

Last week, Buffalo clinched its first division title since 1995.

This week, the Bills became the first divisional opponent to sweep the rival New England Patriots in a season since 2000 with a 38-9 win at Gillette Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo covered easily as a seven-point favourite on the road.

The Bills have now covered in seven straight games dating back to Week 9.

Allen went 27-of-36 for 320 yards and four touchdowns in the win before sitting for most of the fourth quarter.

He also ran for 35 yards on four carries.

Josh Allen's 34 Pass TD are the most in a single-season in @BuffaloBills franchise history. pic.twitter.com/wSvais1Eaf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2020

Allen has already set the franchise record for most touchdown passes in a single season with 34.

Now he can add to that record while needing just 40 passing yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 to pass Drew Bledsoe’s franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season.

Three weeks ago, I moved Buffalo up to No. 2 in my NFL power rankings with a note that I felt they had the best opportunity of any team to upset the Kansas City Chiefs in a playoff game thanks to their ability to keep up with them in a potential shootout.

Last week, the @BuffaloBills went to Denver & outgained the Broncos by 279 yards. Tonight, they went to Foxborough & outgained the Pats by 273.



They're the 1st team to play on the road in back-to-back weeks & outgain their opponent by 250+ yards in both since the Oilers in 1961. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) December 29, 2020

After watching them average 44.0 points in back-to-back wins over the Denver Broncos and Patriots, my position hasn’t changed.

The Bills are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Fantasy Football Championship Celebrations

The fantasy football league championship celebrations began for yours truly when Matt Barkley took over for Allen in the fourth quarter of last night’s game.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Stefon Diggs led me to a championship in the inaugural TSN Edge league.

Shout out to our managing editor Brett Bailey for an impressive run to the finals.

Meanwhile, it took a lot of work to pull out a close win in the finals of another dynasty keeper league that I have been in for years now.

With Michael Thomas, James Robinson and Ronald Jones all sidelined, I needed to get creative in order to edge out a really quality opponent in the championship round.

Fortunately, Jeff Wilson Jr., J.D. McKissic and Emmanuel Sanders each exceeded their projected point totals for the week as key additions that really put this team over the top.

Their performances provided yet another reminder of just how important it is to work the waiver wire and evaluate individual match-ups week in and week out.

It’s an important lesson to keep in mind moving forward.

It would take a lot to pivot away from an elite fantasy quarterback like Mahomes in a championship round.

At the same time, it’s important to be willing to insert a top waiver wire play with an excellent match-up in to your lineup if it gives you the best chance to win.

That was the case for me with Wilson when he took over as the San Francisco 49ers lead running back against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.

Despite getting banged up, Wilson went off for 204 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in a win over Arizona.

A performance like that could be the difference between winning and losing a fantasy football league championship.

Morant Exits In Wheelchair

While the fantasy football season came to a close for most leagues last night, there was another significant early season injury that could potentially have a major impact in fantasy basketball leagues.

Two nights after Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a dislocated wrist, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant left the Barclays Center floor in a wheelchair after suffering a bad ankle sprain in Monday night’s 116-111 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.

While x-rays on the ankle confirmed the ankle isn’t fractured, Morant is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

X-Rays on Memphis guard Ja Morant's left ankle reveal no fracture, sources tell ESPN. Team will await results of an MRI as soon as Tuesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2020

Morant was off to an excellent start, averaging 36 points and eight assists over the Grizzlies’ first two games.

It’s a terrible break for the player, the team and any fantasy managers that have the reigning Rookie of the Year on their rosters.

Hopefully, the injury isn’t as serious as it initially looked.