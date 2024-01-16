Morning Coffee: An early look at the NFL Divisional playoff odds

The San Francisco 49ers entered the playoffs as the favourite to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

The 49ers haven’t stepped on the field this postseason, but their odds to represent the NFC in the biggest game of the year have already shortened significantly.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys were always expected to challenge San Francisco for NFC supremacy.

After combining for 23 wins during the regular season, neither NFC East representative could secure a playoff victory as both teams suffered early exits via upset losses in the Wild Card round.

With the Eagles and Cowboys both eliminated, the 49ers went from -130 to -180 to win the NFC Championship at FanDuel.

San Francisco remains the obvious Super Bowl favourite.

Will we see another upset on the NFC side of the bracket in the Divisional Round?

Nobody will be surprised that the Niners opened as the biggest favourite on the board for the Divisional Playoff.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday January 16th, 2023.

An Early Look At The NFL Divisional Playoff Odds

If the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend went down as expected based on the odds at FanDuel, we’d be looking ahead to 49ers versus Eagles and Cowboys versus Lions in the Divisional Playoffs.

Instead, it’s San Francisco versus the Green Bay Packers and Detroit versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers opened -9.5 against the Packers and could be found as high as -10 at some spots this morning.

The Lions opened -6 against the Buccaneers.

A two-team moneyline parlay with both NFC favourites pays -158 at FanDuel this morning.

I’m sure that will be a popular play for the betting public throughout the week.

Following an upset win over Dallas, Green Bay went from 39-to-1 to +650 to win the NFC Championship at FanDuel.

The Packers went from 100-to-1 to 30-to-1 to win the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers went from 95-to-1 to 33-to-1 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

Tampa to win the NFC is down from 31-to-1 to 10-to-1.

As highlighted above, the 49ers went from -130 to -180 to win the NFC Championship over the past 72 hours.

The Lions are down from +950 to +310 to win the NFC.

Detroit went from 22-to-1 to 9-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens remain the favourite to win the AFC, but the conference championship winner odds look much different than in the NFC.

The Ravens are +115 to win the AFC Championship.

The Buffalo Bills are the second choice at +220, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs at +330.

The Houston Texans are 13-to-1 to win the AFC.

Baltimore opened -8.5 against Houston at FanDuel.

Buffalo opened -2.5 versus Kansas City.

If the Ravens take care of business as an 8.5-point favourite, the winner of Chiefs-Bills will need to travel to Baltimore to face a talented No. 1 seed that should benefit from the extra week of rest to start the playoffs in the AFC Championship Game.

Everybody remembers Lamar's draft night vow that he would deliver a Super Bowl to Baltimore, and he hasn't forgotten either.



Cover Story: Why 'locked in' Lamar Jackson is ready 🔒 https://t.co/UjZAaNaIEy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 15, 2024

Will we see one or more upsets in the Divisional Playoff?

The NFL Super Wild Card Weekend lived up to its billing.

I won’t be surprised by whatever happens next.

Falcons Interview Belichick For Head Coach Opening

The Atlanta Falcons have emerged as the betting favourite in the Bill Belichick next team odds market at FanDuel at +170 odds.

The organization revealed on Monday night that they had interviewed Belichick for their head coaching vacancy.

We have interviewed Bill Belichick for our head coach opening — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 16, 2024

For those that are wondering, neither the Cowboys or the Eagles are among the individual teams listed in the Belichick Next Team market at FanDuel.

However, there is an option titled “Any other NFL Team” that is currently +490 and would include both Dallas and Philadelphia.

FanDuel Posts Matthews Versus McDavid Specials

Connor McDavid is the second choice to win the Hart Trophy at FanDuel this morning.

Auston Matthews is the fifth choice.

Tonight, McDavid and Matthews will go head-to-head with the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Edmonton Oilers on TSN.

HOT OR NOT presented by @MontanasBBQ - Ahead of their game Tuesday, this Oilers-Leafs edition has @HayesTSN chiming in on whether or not Edmonton still has a goalie problem and if Matthews' goals carry more weight than McDavid's points in the Hart race: https://t.co/2JmkMelBS1 pic.twitter.com/JK3p09Sxqi — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 15, 2024

In addition to their futures markets and standard player props for the game, FanDuel has posted a long list of specials in a Matthews Versus McDavid tab in the NHL section of their app.

FanDuel members can bet on either superstar to outscore the other tonight.

They can also wager on the number of points they combine for in tonight’s game.

After three straight days of NFL playoff action, I’m looking forward to tonight’s marquee event.

Considering the start time, a pre-game nap for yours truly would be listed at -20000 if FanDuel had a market for it.