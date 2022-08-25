Morning Coffee: An NFL Win Total Bet To Consider At FanDuel

Taking stock of these young QBs heading into year two

The last stop before the NFL regular season is here.

The final round of exhibition games kicks off tonight with a pair of preseason contests.

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will visit the Kansas City Chiefs as a 1.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

The San Francisco 49ers will look to finish a perfect preseason as a 3.5-point favourite against the Houston Texans.

While I’ll enter this final stretch with a 6-0 record betting on NFL preseason games, I’m not rushing to make a prediction for either game tonight just yet.

Instead, my focus is on the NFL futures market at FanDuel, where I’ve locked in another bet on a win total.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday August 25th, 2022.

Will The Cowboys Record 11+ Wins In 2022?

The Dallas Cowboys went 12-5 in 2021.

It was the first time they’ve finished with 11+ wins since 2016.

Over the past previous four seasons, Dallas finished with exactly 9, 10, 8 and 6 wins.

While that was before the league expanded to 17 games in the regular season, the bottom line is simple.

The Cowboys haven’t exactly been a model of consistency when it comes to finishing near the top of the league in regular season wins.

The Dallas Cowboys will be without five consensus starters from last season when they suit up for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

- LT Tyron Smith

- LG Connor Williams

- RT La'el Collins

- WR Amari Coooper

- WR Michael Gallup — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 25, 2022

Looking forward to expectations for this season, FanDuel has Dallas at over/under 10.5 wins.

The Cowboys would need to finish with 11 wins or more to cash the over, or 10 wins or fewer to cash the under.

I bet on Dallas to go under 10.5 wins.

The Cowboys offensive line has major problems right now. Just major. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 25, 2022

The Cowboys suffered some considerable losses this off-season, including wide receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr., edge rusher Randy Gregory, as well as offensive linemen La’el Collins and Connor Williams.

Their depth is already questionable, to begin with, and they just lost tackle Tyron Smith to a significant injury.

There is nothing to say other than that the Dallas Cowboys are about as unprepared for this as they could possibly be and that it is all 100% their fault.



I am honestly amazed at the level of ignorance that we saw over the last few months. https://t.co/MUSigtxPvt — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 25, 2022

While they will play four games against teams projected to be among the worst in the NFL based on FanDuel’s win totals in the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, they will also have to face teams on the opposite end of the spectrum in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Cowboys rushing left since 2019:



Smith on field (5.4 Yds per rush)

Smith off field (4.3)



Accounts for a full yard per play in the run game by himself.



Dak play action since 2019:



Smith on field (78.0 QBR)

Smith off field (47.2)



Massive difference.

👊🏻@PaulHembo — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 25, 2022

Dallas went 6-0 against NFC East opponents last season, but all three teams are expected to be better, including the team I picked to win the NFC East in the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys have finished with fewer than 11 wins in four of the past five seasons, and I expect them to regress again this year and finish with 10 or fewer wins.

I bet Dallas under 10.5 wins at FanDuel.

Anibal Sanchez Delivers Again In Nationals Upset Win

I felt pretty good about my FanDuel Best Bets for Wednesday when I made them.

There was no reason to feel any different when the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 and covered the run line with ease to get the day started with a win.

It was a different story after that.

Yes, it’s only 3 innings, but that doesn’t make these at-bats any less excruciating to watch. Anibal Sanchez is one of MLB’s worst starters. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) August 24, 2022

The Washington Nationals beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 as a +270 underdog on FanDuel.

The Nationals got another gem from Anibal Sanchez, who suddenly looks like a Cy Young contender in his last three starts.

"Phew, we finally got Anibal Sanchez out of the game," says no team this season until today . — Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) August 24, 2022

The 38-year-old had allowed at least four earned runs in 5.2 innings or less in all but one of his starts prior to August 13th.

Since then, he’s allowed just four earned runs over his last 14.1 innings of work, lowering his ERA from 7.56 to 5.72 while leading Washington to three straight wins.

The Cavalcade is comin' pic.twitter.com/jhoQgAo6VY — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 24, 2022

The Nationals have been +270 or longer at FanDuel in each of those victories.

I was on the wrong end of one of those wins yesterday.

Meanwhile, Shane McClanahan was great again for the Tampa Bay Rays with six innings of shutout ball.

However, the Tampa Bay Rays' offence didn’t get going until late, and they rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 in 11 innings but failed to cover the run line.

Weird wins are still wins pic.twitter.com/TVsT8tcw1x — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 25, 2022

You win some and you lose some.

Now it’s time to get back in the win column.

As much as it hurt me to watch the Rays' offence struggle on Wednesday, I’d like to see it happen today in their final game of the series against the Angels.

We haven’t seen a run in the first inning of the series yet, and the pitching match-up should be conducive to the no run in the first inning bet today.

Drew Rasmussen is 5-1 with a 1.99 ERA at home this season.

Drew Rasmussen will start and try to secure a series sweep tomorrow against the Angels. #MLB | #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/1TjpZZyQvg — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) August 25, 2022

The Angels will counter with Patrick Sandoval, who has gone four straight starts without giving up a run in the first inning and has lowered his ERA from 3.64 to 3.14 over that span.

I’ll bet the Rays-Angels no runs in the first inning at -125 at FanDuel.

I’ll also bet Tampa Bay money line at -174.

Meanwhile, after riding the Braves against the Pirates in the most lopsided series match-up to begin the week, I’m looking to jump on another beginning this evening.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are the only teams in baseball with better records than the New York Mets.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Colorado Rockies have dropped seven of their last 10 games and are 54-71 this season.

After getting swept by the New York Yankees in the Subway Series, the Mets will turn to Jacob deGrom as their starter in tonight’s series opener against the Rockies.

Colorado will counter with rookie Ryan Feltner.

The betting odds at FanDuel reflect the mismatch, as the Mets are a monster -450 money line favourite.

Jacob deGrom will pitch Thursday against the Rockies, Buck Showalter said.



So, he’ll have a week between starts. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 23, 2022

The run line is also fairly juiced, but the Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball and they’re facing one of the worst road teams in the majors with a significant pitching advantage with deGrom versus Feltner.

I’ll take the Mets -1.5 -176 as my final FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday’s games.

A Bet On Schauffele To Win TOUR Championship

The TOUR Championship goes this weekend at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

The winner will take home $18 million – one of the largest payouts in sports.

Xander Schauffele is 54-under par in 20 rounds at East Lake Golf Club since 2017, which is the best number of any golfer over that span.

He’s already produced three wins this season and six top-10 finishes, so it’s easy to get excited about his prospects to win at one of his favourite courses.

Need some help with your @PGATOUR fantasy team this week at the @playofffinale ? Here are my @TSN_Edge picks.

.

Xander Schauffele (+650)

Jon Rahm (+1400)

Tony Finau (+2000)

.@FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/QqQMdyWgKC — Adam Scully (@adam_scully) August 24, 2022

I bet Schauffele to win the TOUR Championship at +650 at FanDuel on Wednesday morning.

He’s down to +600 to win the event this morning at FanDuel, which is still a decent number as the third choice behind Scottie Scheffler (+200) and Patrick Cantlay (+380).