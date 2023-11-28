Morning Coffee: Are the Red Wings a good bet to make playoffs with Kane? The speculation is over. Patrick Kane is headed to the Detroit Red Wings. In the end, Kane decided to sign with a team that is in contention for a playoff spot but is still considered a long shot to contend for a Stanley Cup this season.

The 35-year-old veteran winger, who has spent the past few months rehabbing following hip resurfacing surgery in the off-season, delayed signing with a team as he worked his way back into shape.

That hold up opened the door to weeks of speculation about where the three-time Stanley Cup champion would eventually end up playing this season.

A handful of fan bases held out hope that their status among the top Stanley Cup contenders might ultimately factor into Kane’s decision to sign with their favourite team.

Are the Red Wings a good bet to make playoffs with Kane?

The Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers were all reportedly among the teams that were interested in signing Kane.

All three of those teams are among the top 10 choices to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel this morning.

Instead, Kane is headed to Detroit on a one-year deal.

Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat reunite in Detroit 🚨



Will the Red Wings return to the postseason for the first time since 2016?



They’re +114 to make the playoffs on @FanDuelCanada 🐙 pic.twitter.com/BkiW0bsbgo — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 28, 2023

The Red Wings are currently 65-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel this morning. Nineteen teams currently have shorter odds to win it all.

Patrick Kane is joining the Detroit Red Wings as he continues his NHL career.

Kane was a free agent and delayed his signing after undergoing off-season hip surgery: https://t.co/VgOxnL0DG0 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 28, 2023

In fact, as it stands right now, Detroit is still considered more likely to miss than make the playoffs at FanDuel.

The Red Wings are currently +114 to make the playoffs. That number represents a 46.7 per cent implied probability. Detroit is -148 to miss the postseason at FanDuel.

Patrick Kane signs with the Red Wings, which are +6500 to win the Stanley Cup at @FanDuelCanada. FWIW, the Stars (+1000), Rangers (+1100), Maple Leafs (+1100) and Panthers (+1700) all have significantly shorter odds to win the Stanley Cup. It didn't matter. #GamblingX https://t.co/rGtc9xUrSE — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) November 28, 2023

After signing Kane, are the Red Wings a good bet to make the playoffs at plus-money?

With the Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Buffalo Sabres right behind them in the Atlantic Division standings, Detroit won’t be able to afford any letdowns following an 11-6-3 start to the season.

The addition of the veteran Kane should provide an important boost up front as the Red Wings push to secure a playoff spot for the first time since the 2015-16 season.



Bills a long shot to make playoffs entering bye week

Speaking of odds to make the playoffs, it’s been quite the turnaround for the Buffalo Bills over the past month.

The Bills were among the top choices to win the Super Bowl following a 3-1 start.

As of this morning, Buffalo is considered a long shot just to make the postseason.

We’re live with Coach McDermott as he takes questions from the media.#GoBills | #BillsMafia https://t.co/IEEGb6f7YC — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 27, 2023

Sitting at 6-6 entering their bye week, the Bills are +360 to make the playoffs at FanDuel. That number represents just a 21.7 per cent implied probability.

Buffalo is just a half-game out of a wild-card spot right now.

Josh Allen played one his best games of the season but it wasn't enough as #BillsMafia fell in overtime on Sunday to #FlyEaglesFly — why is @richeisen encouraged despite Buffalo dropping to 6-6:#NFL pic.twitter.com/dxlXPxlYJv — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 28, 2023

While their remaining schedule is extremely difficult, I’m not willing to completely write off the Bills just yet.

A Week 14 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs looms large for Bills Mafia.



Dominant NFL prime-time under trend continues

In case you missed it, the most dominant betting trend of the NFL season continued last night.

The Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings 12-10 on Monday Night Football. The 22 combined points was well short of the game total, which closed at 43.5 at FanDuel.

From 45 down to 43.5 at @FanDuelCanada and there was never even a doubt as that is now 11 straight Monday night games that have stayed under the total! Monday Night Football games are 13-1 to the under this season. https://t.co/3FIPtJqxpi #GamblingX #NFLPicks #NFLBets @TSN_Edge https://t.co/gSPM2Uhb5b — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) November 28, 2023

The under has now cashed in 11 straight Monday night games and is 13-1 on Monday Night Football this season.

The under is 28-9 overall in NFL prime-time games this season.