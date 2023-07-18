Morning Coffee: Argonauts emerge as Grey Cup favourite at FanDuel

The Toronto Argonauts entered the 2023 CFL season as the defending Grey Cup champions and the clear favourite to win the East Division.

However, that wasn’t enough for FanDuel to make them the Grey Cup favourite. That distinction belonged to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Until now.

After a thrilling 35-27 win over the Montreal Alouettes in Week 6 to improve to 4-0, the Argonauts have emerged as the betting favourite to win the Grey Cup at FanDuel.

Next up, Toronto will get another opportunity to extend its lead atop the East Division with a Week 7 showdown against the rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday Night Football.

It won’t be a surprise if they stay perfect this weekend, as Toronto is a seven-point favourite for Friday’s game in Hamilton.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Argonauts emerge as Grey Cup favourite at FanDuel

In addition to being one of the most talented and complete teams in the league, the Argonauts have a distinct advantage playing in the East Division.

“he's probably thinking about another girl”



what he's actually thinking about: pic.twitter.com/bBdPCJUUdg — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) July 15, 2023

While Toronto is still perfect at 4-0, there isn’t another team in the division that owns a winning record entering Week 7.

The Alouettes, Tiger-Cats and Ottawa Redblacks are all tied for second place in the East at 2-3.

For the first time this season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers ARE NOT favoured to win the Grey Cup! 👀



The Toronto Argonauts are now the favourites to win it all this season on @FanDuelCanada. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rDcAGXNymz — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the Bombers appear primed to battle it out with the BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Division this season.

Winnipeg, BC, and Saskatchewan have combined for 11 wins through the first six weeks, which is one more than the four teams from the East Division combined.

The Blue Bombers open as 15.5-point favourites against the Elks on @FanDuelCanada.



It's the biggest spread of the CFL season so far! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EwPPVY7wY4 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 17, 2023

The Blue Bombers should improve to 5-2 as a monster 15.5-point favourite against the Edmonton Elks.

That’s the biggest spread in the CFL this season.

Bombers open -15.5 vs. Edmonton on Thursday.



That's the biggest line I can find since Week 19 2019 when the Ticats were -17 hosting the Redblacks.



Ticats were on their way to 15-3 that season, the Redblacks 3-15.#CFL #Bombers #Elks — Derek Taylor🏈 (@DTonOB) July 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the Lions are a nine-point favourite for their showdown against the Roughriders on Saturday night.

Toronto, Winnipeg, and BC are the clear top three choices to win the Grey Cup entering Week 7.

No other teams have shorter than 11-to-1 odds to win it all at FanDuel this morning.

Ohtani delivers again as Angels rally past Yankees

Shohei Ohtani has done it all for the Los Angeles Angels this season.

The AL MVP favourite delivered again last night as the Angels rallied to beat the New York Yankees 4-3 in extra innings.

Shohei Ohtani ties it for the Angels with his 35th home run of the season! 🤩



The AL MVP favourite was +240 to go yard on @FanDuelCanada 💰



(🎥:@MLB)pic.twitter.com/udwD9UWvvy — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 18, 2023

Ohtani launched his 35th home run of the season to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh. L.A. went on to win the game in 10 innings.

Shohei Ohtani singled and doubled, was intentionally walked, and hit his MLB-leading 35th home run as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the New York Yankees, 4-3. pic.twitter.com/cpVyovjpuf — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 18, 2023

In addition to being the overwhelming favourite to win AL MVP at -750, Ohtani is also the favourite to lead the league in home runs during the regular season at -130.

Ohtani is already five home runs clear of Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves for the major league lead.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday’s MLB slate

Everyone who tailed the FanDuel Best Bet in Monday’s Morning Coffee column cashed as the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners gave us the six outs we needed to cash the No Run First Inning bet.

The Mariners and Twins gave us the six outs we needed to cash the NRFI as the @FanDuelCanada best bet in Monday's column. ✅



Mariners/Twins NRFI 💰



Let's try to lock in another winner this morning. ☕️https://t.co/rYejLhZ8oc #GamblingTwitter — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) July 18, 2023

This morning, I’m going to run it back with another NRFI bet that looks great on paper.

No team has scored fewer runs in the first inning this season than the New York Mets.

Meanwhile, only the Mets and Chicago Cubs have scored fewer first inning runs than the Chicago White Sox this season.

With the Mets and White Sox set to meet tonight, I expect a clean first inning.

Lucas Giolito has allowed a total of two earned runs or fewer in six of his past seven starts.

When in New York. 🗽



Central Park throwing session with Lucas Giolito and Ethan Katz. pic.twitter.com/MT83rHvcma — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Carlos Carrasco has given up a total of two earned runs or fewer in three straight and four of his past five starts overall, including pitching eight scoreless innings in his last start against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

I’m counting on Giolito and Carrasco to give me the six outs I need to make it back-to-back FanDuel Best Bet winners to start the week.

I’ll take the NRFI in tonight’s game between the White Sox and Mets at -111 as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Good luck to anyone who tails!

Hit me up @DomPadulaEDGE on Twitter and let me know what you love for tonight’s MLB slate at FanDuel.