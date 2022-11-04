Morning Coffee: Astros Are Now One Win Away From Clinching World Series We got a split in the prime-time crossover showdown between Houston and Philadelphia last night. Unfortunately for the city of Brotherly Love, they fell just short in the one that mattered just a little bit more. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday November 4th, 2022.

The Astros beat the Phillies 3-2 to take a 3-2 series lead as the World Series now shifts to Texas for Game 6 on Saturday night.

At the same time, the Eagles improved to 8-0 with a 29-17 win over the Texans, although they were never really in position to cover as a 13.5-point favourite.

Meanwhile, the Morning Coffee FanDuel Best Bets went 14-1 in the month of October.

They’re 0-1 in November after the Eagles failed to cover as a seven-point first-half favourite.

It was another reminder that it’s hard to consistently win and cover as a favourite in the NFL, regardless of how lopsided the match-up appears to be on paper.

On a night when five of my six prop bets cashed, it would be great to go back and time and replace that Eagles first half bet with a Miles Sander or Dameon Pierce over.

Astros One Win Away From Clinching World Series

It took nine starts on the biggest stage, but Justin Verlander finally earned that elusive World Series win on Thursday night.

Verlander allowed just one run over five innings of work.

After his first World Series win, I caught up with my brother on the field.



We laughed. We hugged. We teared up a bit. And we’ll remember this moment forever. ❤️



pic.twitter.com/mBUunTIkDR — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) November 4, 2022

The Astros’ bats gave him just enough run support and the bullpen closed it out with just one run allowed over the final four innings.

Houston is the 10th team since 1980 to head home with a 3-2 lead in the World Series.

Seven of the previous nine went on to win it all.

PLAY OF THE YEAR. pic.twitter.com/4wrg2fvugW — Houston Astros (@astros) November 4, 2022

If you read this column, then you know that I’ve been on the Astros to win it all since the start of the ALCS.

While it looked a little dicey there after Game 3, I still feel confident that the better team will close it out at home as the series shifts back to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday night.

Eagles Remain Undefeated With A Win In Houston

For the first time in franchise history, the Eagles are 8-0.

Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday Night Football.

Jalen Hurts has now thrown at least 2 Pass TD in 3 straight games for the first time in his career. He has 8 Pass TD and 0 Rush TD in his last 3 games after scoring more on the ground the first 5 games. pic.twitter.com/yGQGmEjzJR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 4, 2022

Miles Sanders went for 93 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Dallas Goedert finished with eight catches for 100 yards and a score.

A.J. Brown had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately for yours truly, Philly was never in a great position to cover the first quarter, first half or game spread.

Fortunately for yours truly, the reason for that is because Dameon Pierce rushed for 139 yards on 5.1 yards per carry to go well over on his rushing yards prop at 66.5.

Not to mention, our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez delivered again with a live bet on Philly -6.5 at the half.

At 8-0, the Eagles are in a favourable position to stay undefeated with their next two games against the Washington Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has them as the projected favourite to win each of their nine remaining games.

Philadelphia is a 10.5-point favourite on the look-ahead line at FanDuel for next week’s game against Washington.

Devils Win Streak Hits Five In A Row

There were hockey fans in New Jersey that were calling for head coach Lindy Ruff to be fired after an 0-2 start.

It’s a good thing that didn’t happen, as the Devils have gone 8-1 since.

The Devils have won five straight for the first time since 2017 😈 pic.twitter.com/u6vtXiktC2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 4, 2022

Trailing the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 entering the third period last night, New Jersey railed with three goals in the final frame including two goals in a seven-second span at 16:45 and 16:52 to win the game 4-3.

The Devils have scored 4+ goals in five of their eight wins.

After outscoring the Oilers and Vancouver Canucks a combined 9-5 in their last two games, New Jersey will look to complete the west coast Canadian road trip with another victory when they visit the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.