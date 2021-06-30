The Atlanta Hawks entered Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals as a nine-point underdog against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The final result was as lopsided as oddsmakers expected, only it was Atlanta that emerged on the right side of it with a massive upset win.

The Hawks beat Milwaukee 110-88 to even their best-of-seven series at 2-2.

It was the second-largest upset in an NBA conference finals game over the last 30 seasons.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday June 30, 2021.

Giannis exits as Hawks upset Bucks

The Bucks went from -6.5 to -9 following the reports that Trae Young would not be available for Game 4 due to injury.

Lou Williams filled in admirably with 21 points, eight assists and five boards in his first career playoff start in place of Young.

Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 20 points and five assists. Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter pitched in with 15 points each.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was just the fifth time over the last 25 postseasons that a team never trailed despite missing its top scorer from the regular season.

Milwaukee trailed by 10 when Giannis left the game. Here's a look at how the rest of the quarter played out after that point.



The 110-88 win for the Hawks matches the 2nd largest upset (+9) in a Conference Finals game over the last 30 seasons. pic.twitter.com/PvcyADMqu9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 30, 2021

While the Hawks were in control from start to finish, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter will be another important factor moving forward in the series.

Antetokounmpo was helped to the locker room after he hyperextended his knee, and head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters after the game that the team would have an update on his status today.

Past the first round, every single playoff team has had an injury to their best or 2nd best player.



76ers: Embiid

Nets: Harden/Kyrie

Clippers: Kawhi

Suns: Chris Paul

Jazz: Mitchell

Nuggets: Murray

Hawks: Trae

Bucks: Giannis pic.twitter.com/3PrLuE8Jlo — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 30, 2021

Milwaukee went 6-5 in the regular season without Giannis in the lineup – none of their six wins came against playoff teams.

As of this morning, the line for the series winner is off the board at most sportsbooks.

Euro 2020 quarter-finals set

England and Ukraine were the final two teams to punch their ticket to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

The Three Lions snapped a streak of four consecutive Euro knockout-stage losses with a 2-0 win over Germany.

Meanwhile, Ukraine won its first knockout stage match at a major tournament with a 2-1 victory over Sweden on a goal from Artem Dovbyk in extra time.

Those teams enter the elite eight on opposite sides of the spectrum, according to oddsmakers.

And then there were eight! Here is a look at the updated odds to win #EURO2020 with a comparison to the pre-tournament odds for all eight remaining teams. Three of the top six choices to win EURO 2020 have been eliminated. pic.twitter.com/7oMazrKaGS — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 29, 2021

England is now the favourite to win the tournament at +210 following France’s exit. Ukraine has the longest odds of the remaining teams at +3300.

Meanwhile, it’s worth pointing out that only three of the top six pre-tournament choices to win Euro 2020 are still alive.

Denmark, Switzerland, Czech Republic, and Ukraine were all +2800 or longer to win the tournament outright.

Habs aim for split entering Game 2 versus Lightning

It was always going to be a difficult task for the Montreal Canadiens to upset the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final.

They certainly don’t want to go down 2-0 headed back to Montreal.

The Habs were a +220 underdog entering Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

After a 5-1 loss in the opener, Montreal went from +220 to +500 to win the series. Tampa Bay went from -270 to -700.

How important is Game 2?

Teams that go up 2-0 in the Stanley Cup final have gone on to win it 90 per cent (46-5) of the time.

The Canadiens are +180 to win Game 2 tonight – the Lightning are -210.

Make sure you check back in later in the day as Luke Bellus sets the stage with his Game 2 preview.

Schwarber’s historic run continues

Kyle Schwarber tied the MLB modern record with his 16th home run in his last 18 games as the Washington Nationals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Schwarber:



16 HR in his last 18 games, tied with Barry Bonds (2001) and Sammy Sosa (1998) for most over an 18-game span in MLB history



He also has 25 HR in 69 games, tying Henry Rodriguez (1996) for fewest games played in a season to reach 25 HR in Nationals/Expos history pic.twitter.com/4ZOcNYBQ5H — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 30, 2021

Schwarber was +330 to hit a home run.

Schwarber had nine home runs entering this month. He’s got 12 in his last 10 games alone, matching Albert Belle for the most in a 10-game span in MLB history.

Schwarber will look to continue that tear against Drew Rasmussen and the Rays tonight.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.