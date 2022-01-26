Morning Coffee: Auger-Aliassime goes the distance in loss to Medvedev

Medvedev rallies to defeat Auger-Aliassime in five sets at Australian Open

If you set your alarm, put the morning coffee on and woke up early enough to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime battle Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open quarter-finals, you were in for a treat.

Auger-Aliassime went the distance as a +510 underdog versus the pre-tournament favourite Medvedev.

While Medvedev ultimately won the match 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4, anyone who woke up early in Canada to watch some great tennis certainly got a show.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday Jan. 29, 2022.

Updated Australian Open winner odds

With the win, Medvedev will advance to play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open semifinals.

🇷🇺 [2] Daniil Medvedev saves a match point & defeats 🇨🇦 [9] Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 in four hours & 42 minutes



By reaching quarterfinals, FAA recorded his best ever #AusOpen result ... holding steady at No. 9 in ATP rankings #BellLetsTalk — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will play Matteo Berrettini in the other semifinal.

Medvedev, who entered the tournament at +145 to win the title after it was announced that Novak Djokovic would not participate, is now -105 to win the tournament.

Nadal, who was +750 to win the men’s singles title, is now +240 to win it all and a -185 favourite versus Berrettini.

Daniil Medvedev (-650) rallied to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in five sets in the #AusOpen quarter-finals. Updated tournament winner odds entering semi-finals:



Medvedev -105

Nadal +240

Tsitsipas +480

Berrettini +650



Barty -195

Swiatek +440

Keys +750

Collins +900#BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/YxaCnPRrBa — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile on the women’s side, Ashleigh Barty remains the favourite to win it all.

Barty, who entered the tournament at +280 to win the title, is now -195 to capture the title. Barty is -410 to advance to the final with a win over Madison Keys.

Iga Swiatek is -150 to defeat Danielle Collins in the semifinals and meet Barty in the title match. Swiatek is currently +440 to win the tournament.

Clippers rally to stun Wizards

We’ve seen several bad beats in the NBA already this season.

On Tuesday night in Washington, we witnessed a bad beat that featured one of the biggest comebacks in the past 26 years.

The Los Angeles Clippers trailed the Washington Wizards by 35 points late in the second quarter.

The Clippers, which could have been found as high as 50-to-1 to win the game outright at some U.S. Sportsbooks, rallied to beat the Wizards 116-115 on a ridiculous final play.

The Clippers (+180 ML) rallied from down 35 points to beat the Wizards 116-115 on this go-ahead four-point play.



Per @ESPNStatsInfo, that is tied for the second-largest comeback win in the play-by-play era.#ClipperNation (via @NBA)



pic.twitter.com/QI9m0mfblY — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 26, 2022

Per ESPN Stats & Info, that’s tied for the second-largest comeback win since play-by-play was first tracked in 1996-97.

That’s a tough one to swallow for anyone holding a ticket with the Wizards -5 or Wizards ML -215.

The Clippers overcame a 35-point deficit Tuesday night against the Wizards. That is tied for the 2nd-largest in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97).



The Jazz overcame a 36-point deficit against the Nuggets in 1996. pic.twitter.com/0n2na9lopo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 without Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes.

The Raptors went from -1.5 to +1.5 following the news that they would be without those two starters, but still cashed as a +105 underdog.

Overall, NBA favourites went 7-2 straight up, but underdogs went 5-4 against the spread.

NHL favourites go 8-0

NHL favourites swept the board on Tuesday night.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (-490) made bettors sweat as the biggest favourite on the board trailing the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in the third period, but they rallied with four unanswered goals to win 6-3 and cover the puck line at -2.5 +105.

The Edmonton Oilers (-155) rallied from two goals down to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2, with Leon Draisaitl tying the game mid-way through the third period and Connor McDavid scoring the winner with 24 seconds left in the extra frame.

The overtime winner also has tied McDavid with Craig Simpson, Doug Weight and teammate Leon Draisaitl for 5th all-time in career 20+ goal seasons by a player with the #Oilers franchise (6). Those with more: Mark Messier (10), Kurri (10), Anderson (10), Gretzky (9), Ryan Smyth (8) https://t.co/L1wW0cCPRh — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 26, 2022

Tyler Ennis scored a hat trick as the Ottawa Senators (-180) rolled to a 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

The Florida Panthers (-165) beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3, as those two teams combined for five goals in the opening period and easily went over the total at 6.5.

From @jamiemclennan29: How much concern there should be for a Jets team that suffered its fifth straight loss Tuesday night at the hands of the Panthers - https://t.co/yLY36cVd8Q#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/5AlXrhrtDe — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 26, 2022

Each of Winnipeg’s past seven home games in a row have gone over the total.