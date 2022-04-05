Auston Matthews entered Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning as a co-favourite to win the Hart Memorial Trophy at FanDuel Sportsbook.

After a signature performance in a win over the Lightning, Matthews now stands alone as the favourite to win that award heading into the final stretch.

Matthews scored a hat-trick and finished with four points as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Tampa Bay 6-2 as a +110 money line underdog.

The 24-year-old tied the Maple Leafs franchise record for the most goals in a season with 54.

He’s up to 47 goals in his last 47 games!

On a night when so many bonuses were riding on him to score a goal, Matthews delivered a statement performance in a big win over a division rival, forcing some significant adjustments in NHL futures markets.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday April 5th, 2022.

Matthews Delivers MVP Performance Versus Bolts

With the arrival of a wave of new sports books in Ontario on Monday, there were plenty of bonuses riding on Matthews to add to his remarkable season against the Lightning.

It didn’t take long for those bets to cash.

Auston Matthews delivers the hat-trick to tie the all-time franchise record for the most goals in a single season with his 54th! 🔥



Rocket Richard Trophy Winner Odds: -250 ➡️ -950.

Matthews to score closed at -106 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matthews to score 2+ goals was +450.

I saw him as high as +1800 to record a hat-trick.

With his fourth hat-trick of the season, Matthews pulled four goals clear of Leon Draisaitl for the NHL goal scoring lead with 54 on the season.

🎩 🎩 🎩



40 years later, Rick Vaive has company



Auston Matthews, with a hat trick in Tampa, has tied Rick Vaive for the Maple Leafs single-season record with 54 goals



Still 13 games to come after tonight

Matthews’ odds to win the Rocket Richard Trophy at FanDuel Sportsbook went from -250 to -950.

Draisaitl’s odds to win the Rocket went from +170 to +600 as the second choice.

Jon Cooper on Auston Matthews: "When you have that arsenal of weapons he has, and the way shoots, I wouldn't be surprised if some time in his career he gets 70. That's how good of a scorer he is."

Meanwhile, Matthews entered the night as a co-favourite to win the Hart at +180.

Following the four-point performance, Matthews is now +125 to win the Hart, while McDavid is +240.

No other player has shorter than 10-to-1 odds.

Meanwhile, in terms of his updated player season total props, Matthews is now -102 to score over 62.5 goals at FanDuel Sportsbook.

He’s +350 to score 65+ goals.

Looking ahead to tonight, Matthews is currently -110 to set a new franchise record for goals in a single season with one tonight against the Florida Panthers.

The Maple Leafs, which are on the second of a back-to-back, are currently a +146 money line underdog for tonight’s game.

And just like that, Auston Matthews has the most goals in a season by any NHL player in a decade (Steven Stamkos: 60 in 2011-12).
@AM34 is now on pace for 65 goals in 2021-22 -- will he get there?

At that number, Toronto is a bigger underdog for tonight’s game than any other game this season.

Shout out to our guy Evan Render for that stat.

Elsewhere, Draisaitl and McDavid will get their chance to respond when the Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks tonight.

Draisaitl is +100 to score a goal against the Sharks.

McDavid is +102 to score and -108 to go over 1.5 points.

The Oilers are currently a -200 money line favourite.

Gaudreau Powers Flames Past Kings

While Matthews stole the NHL spotlight on Monday night, Johnny Gaudreau delivered for the Calgary Flames (-170 ML) in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Gaudreau scored the opening goal just 10 seconds in to the game – the second-fastest goal to start a game in the NHL this season.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Gaudreau is now the third choice to win the Hart at +1000, along with Jonathan Huberdeau and Igor Shesterkin.

"His impact on the game is so great, in so many different ways…"
@CraigJButton on whether Johnny Gaudreau enters the Hart Trophy conversation:

While the Kings are still -1450, the Flames did the Oilers a favour with the win in regulation, as Edmonton remains just one point back of Los Angeles in the Pacific Division standings with two games in hand.

As of this morning, the Oilers are -1600 to make the playoffs.

NHL favourites went 3-1 on Monday night.

The under also went 3-1 in the NHL.

Kansas Rallies To Win National Championship

The Kansas Jayhawks pulled off the biggest comeback in national championship history with a 72-69 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Jayhawks complete the largest comeback win in #NationalChampionship history! 🏆

Kansas, which trailed by as many as 16 points, was +360 money line and +8.5 at the half.

The Jayhawks were +1000 to win the national title pre-tournament.

No. 1 seeds have now won five straight championships.

Next season starts 𝗡𝗢𝗪.



An early look at the odds to win next year's Men's National Championship 🏆

For those wondering, Kansas opened as the favourite to win next year’s national title at +1300.

The Tar Heels, which made it all the way to the final at 100-to-1 to win it the title pre-tournament, opened at +1500 to win it all next season.

Raptors March To The Playoffs Continues Tonight

The Toronto Raptors march to the playoffs continues tonight when they host the Atlanta Hawks on TSN.

Toronto is currently tied with the Chicago Bulls for fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with four games to go.

The Raptors were +185 to make the playoffs on January 1st.

Now, their odds to make the playoffs are off the board.

Toronto is currently a 3.5-point favourite for tonight’s game against the Hawks.