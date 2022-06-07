For the first time since 2001, the Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Colorado rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in Game 4 last night and complete the four-game series sweep in the Western Conference Finals.

The Avalanche are the first team to complete multiple best-of-seven series sweeps in the same postseason since the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim did it in 2003.

Colorado in four was +760 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Avalanche have gone the distance as the wire-to-wire favourite to win the Stanley Cup this season.

Looking at the updated Stanley Cup winner odds at FanDuel this morning, Colorado is -220 to win it all.

Avalanche Advance To Stanley Cup Final

The Avalanche and Oilers combined for just two goals in the first 27:38 of Game 4.

They combined for nine goals the rest of the way as the total soared over the closing number at 7 +104, capped off by Artturi Lehkonen’s winner in overtime.

It’s the second year in a row that Lehkonen has scored the overtime goal that sent his team to the Stanley Cup Final.

Colorado, which closed as a -130 money line favourite, could be found as high as +540 down 4-2 in the third.

The Avalanche have now won seven straight road games to open the postseason.

They scored 4+ goals in all four games versus Edmonton.

The Oilers are the first team to get swept in back-to-back seasons since 1993.



10 different anytime goal scorer props cashed last night, including Lehkonen at +250.

Cale Makar became the youngest defenceman with a five-point playoff game in NHL history.

Makar to score and Colorado to win was +430 at FanDuel.

Makar to record 3+ points was +700.

Lehkonen and Gabriel Landeskog also recorded three points for the Avalanche.

Landeskog to record 3+ points was +1000 at FanDuel.

While anybody who bet the Oilers money line had to be furious with the final result, Edmonton’s biggest stars delivered once again.

Connor McDavid finished with a goal and two assists and will go out as the league leader in playoff points with 33 in 16 games.

McDavid 3+ points was +220 at FanDuel.

Leon Draisaitl battled through injuries with four assists to finish with 32 points in 16 games this postseason.

Draisaitl to record 3+ points was +370.

Draisaitl and McDavid are just the third pair of teammates in the past 25 years to each score 30+ points in the playoffs! 🚨



Kucherov (34) and Point (33) accomplished the feat in 2020, while Malkin (36) and Crosby (31) hit the mark in 2009.



McDavid and Draisaitl did everything they could to carry this Oilers’ team all the way to the Western Conference Final.

With a little more help, they could be right back here next season.

As for the Avalanche, they went from -195 to -220 to win the Stanley Cup overnight at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colorado will be a heavy favourite regardless of whether they play the Tampa Bay Lightning or New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Lightning, Rangers Set For Crucial Game 4 Showdown

The Lightning looked to be on the ropes down 2-0 in the series and down 2-0 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final.

After rallying to beat New York 3-2 on Sunday, Tampa Bay can even the best-of-seven series with a win on home ice tonight.

The Lightning are a -176 money line favourite at FanDuel this morning.

The Rangers are still up 2-1 in the series and lead the season series 5-1, but they’re +148 to win tonight’s game.

"You've got to get ready for one game at a time, like I always say. Keep playing our game and keep working hard."



As for the adjusted series prices, New York is -140 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Tampa Bay is +120 to win the series.

Meanwhile, the Lightning and Rangers have identical odds to win the Stanley Cup entering Game 4.

Both teams are listed at +400 to win it all at FanDuel.

NBA Finals Game 3 Lookahead

With two days off in between NBA Finals games, we have even more time to craft our bets.

NBA FINALS #ChasingHistory: Warriors Bounce Back



After earning a split in California, the Boston Celtics opened as a 3.5-point favourite for Game 3 on their home floor.

Boston -3.5 is -114 at FanDuel this morning.

Meanwhile, we’ve seen an adjustment to the total as it’s climbed from 212 to 212.5.

As for the adjusted NBA championship winner odds, the Golden State Warriors are -115 to win it all, while the Celtics are -105 at FanDuel.