The best teams in the NFL each have at least one legitimate candidate to win regular season MVP.

The best team in the NFL has two.

The San Francisco 49ers are the favourite to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel this morning at +220.

No other team in the league is shorter than +550.

No other team in the NFC is shorter than +900.

The 49ers have won six straight games by double-digit margins – tied for the longest streak in franchise history.

San Francisco is tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the best record in the NFL at 11-3 entering Week 16.

The Niners are set to host the Ravens on Monday night.

San Francisco is currently a 5.5-point favourite for that potential Super Bowl preview.

The battle between the Super Bowl favourites will also feature three of the top-five choices to win NFL regular season MVP in Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson and Christian McCaffrey.

The fact that two of those top-five choices play on the same team should make the discussion about the award a little more complicated.

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, there is still plenty of time for the top candidates to improve their case for the award.

Monday night’s showdown between the Ravens and 49ers could serve as an important MVP puzzle piece.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday December 20th, 2023.

Ravens, 49ers Showdown Will Have Major Implications In MVP Race

Purdy is the clear favourite to win NFL regular season MVP at -200 at FanDuel this morning.

His teammate McCaffrey is currently the fifth choice to win that award at +1200.

In fact, since San Francisco’s latest double-digit win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, McCaffrey has been the most popular pick to win MVP at FanDuel in terms of both ticket count and handle.

How is it possible that the clear favourite to win MVP and the most popular choice to win MVP over the past 72 hours can be different players on the same team?

Let’s start with what they have accomplished together.

The 49ers are 11-3 and on pace to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC heading into Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

San Francisco has been a betting favourite in 24 consecutive regular season games – their longest streak since the mid-1990’s.

The Niners have put together six straight wins by double digits, including a dominant 42-19 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Championship game rematch.

Traditionally, the MVP has gone to the best player on a team that finished as the No. 1 or No. 2 seed.

In terms of individual statistics, a case could be made for both Purdy and McCaffrey to win MVP.

Christian McCaffrey recently told Tom Brady that McCaffrey would vote for Brock Purdy and then Trent Williams for NFL MVP. https://t.co/rcntVg0S7t — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 20, 2023

Purdy leads the NFL with 29 touchdown passes.

He’s second in the NFL with 3,795 passing yards.

To this point in his career, Purdy is 7-0 with 16 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in games in which his opponent entered the game with a winning record.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey has matched the franchise record with at least 100 scrimmage yards In seven straight games.

He’s the second 49ers players to score 20 touchdowns in a season and needs three more scores to match Jerry Rice’s single-season franchise record.

Brock Purdy breaks down why Christian McCaffrey has his MVP vote 💯 pic.twitter.com/eDH8vg9Sjx — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 18, 2023

For perspective, McCaffrey has 244 more scrimmage yards and eight more touchdowns than Tyreek Hill, who many think deserves to be in the MVP conversation.

Purdy has said that he believes McCaffrey deserves to be the MVP.

McCaffrey has said that he believes Purdy deserves to be the MVP.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has said that he believes both players deserve to be the MVP, although he admitted he was hesitant to give that take because he didn’t want to hurt the case for either player to win that award.

That’s where we stand heading into the final stretch.

Most all-purpose yards since Week 13:



⛏️ Christian McCaffrey - 473

⛏️ Deebo Samuel - 449 pic.twitter.com/a7e6q4KHvD — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 20, 2023

If two of the top-five choices to win MVP play on the same team, does that hurt the case for either one of them?

Meanwhile, Jackson enters Week 16 as the second choice to win NFL regular season MVP at +500 at FanDuel.

Jackson is the second-most popular choice to win MVP at FanDuel this season in terms of both bet percentage and handle.

In terms of statistics, Jackson needs just 23 more passing yards to set a new career-best for his most in a single season.

Niners Ravens this week! @19problemz with the highest praise for Lamar Jackson. Loved this.pic.twitter.com/rtJvIIMUX6 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) December 19, 2023

He’s already led his team in rushing yards in six of Baltimore’s first 14 games of the season.

The Ravens are a 5.5-point favourite for Monday night’s game in San Francisco.

If Jackson outshines Purdy and McCaffrey and leads Baltimore to a win, would that be enough for him to surpass both players as the MVP favourite?

Does the fact that Purdy and McCaffrey play for the same team hurt the case for each player’s case to win the award?

Those are two legitimate question marks heading into Week 16.

We are about to get a little more clarity when the Ravens and 49ers clash in a potential Super Bowl preview on Monday night.