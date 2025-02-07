Morning Coffee: Barkley TD, Eagles win among FanDuel’s most popular Super Bowl 59 bets

The stage is set, and the stakes are massive.

It’s the final countdown to the biggest game of the year as we are less than 48 hours away from Super Bowl 59.

If you’re playing catch up on the most popular bets for Sunday’s season finale, you’ve come to the right place.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened -1.5 for a Super Bowl 57 rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While we’re still looking at Chiefs -1.5 at FanDuel this morning, that number has already ticked down to KC -1.5 at other spots over the past 24 hours.

Thanks to the FanDuel traders, we know why that is.

The Eagles to win outright has become FanDuel’s biggest liability in terms of handle for Super Bowl Sunday.

Meanwhile, FanDuel bettors are also banking on another vintage performance by Philly’s superstar running back.

If the most popular bets for Super Bowl Sunday all hit, it will be because Barkley capped off his debut season for the Eagles with a Super Bowl ring.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday February 7th, 2025.

Barkley TD, Eagles Win Among FanDuel’s Most Popular Super Bowl 59 Bets

Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Drew Brees all led their second teams to Super Bowl rings after signing with them in free agency.

Turning back the clock even further, Reggie White, Deion Sanders, and Charles Woodson all won a ring with a team that signed them in free agency.

Last night, Barkley’s remarkable debut season with the Eagles was recognized when he was officially named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

On Sunday, Barkley will look to join an exclusive club of free agent signings that helped a team win a Super Bowl.

Barkley can also join Emmitt Smith and Terrell Davis as the only players in NFL history to win the rushing title and a Super Bowl ring in the same season.

He’s 58 rushing yards away from joining Davis and John Riggins as the only players in league history to register 500 or more rushing yards in a single postseason.

He needs three rushing scores to match Davis for the most rushing touchdowns in a single playoff.

After scoring multiple rushing touchdowns in consecutive games, FanDuel bettors are banking on Barkley finding the end zone again in his Super Bowl debut.

Barkley anytime touchdown is the most popular prop bet for Super Bowl 59.

The most popular game special is Barkley to record 100 or more rushing yards and Philadelphia to win outright.

Meanwhile, Eagles money line has emerged as the most popular bet for Super Bowl 59 in terms of overall handle.

Philadelphia to win outright could be found as high as +112 at FanDuel.

That number is down to +102 at FanDuel this morning.

It’s more likely than not that the Super Bowl spread closes at two points or lower for a third straight season.

Of course, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs closed +1.5 ahead of their 38-35 win over Philly at Super Bowl 57.

Last year, Kansas City closed +1.5 again ahead of its 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

As somebody with the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at +550 in pocket, I’ve certainly been tempted to hedge that wager with a bet on the Eagles.

I haven’t done it yet.

In case you missed it, I’ve copied over the full list of my FanDuel Best Bets for Super Bowl 59 below.

Chiefs to win the Super Bowl +550

Patrick Mahomes over 28.5 rushing yards

Hollywood Brown over 38.5 receiving yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster over 13.5 receiving yards

Samaje Perine over 6.5 receiving yards

SGP (+100): Saquon Barkley 100+ rushing yards | Jalen Hurts 25+ rushing yards

Jalen Hurts over 36.5 rushing yards

SGP (+115): Eagles +10.5 | Alt over 39.5 total points | Dallas Goedert 40+ receiving yards

With such a long list of player props, novelty props, and much more available for Super Bowl 59, there’s a good chance that I’ve missed a number I will find out about on Sunday and regret not seeing it sooner.

If there’s a number that I’ve missed that stands out to you, make sure to hit me up @Domenic_Padula on X and let me know about it before the big game.

Also, make sure you check out the FanDuel app for the latest contest details for this year’s Kick of Destiny 3.

With the spread for Super Bowl 59 hovering around a pick’em at FanDuel, there’s a very realistic chance that one or two plays could ultimately decide which team takes home the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

If FanDuel bettors have it right, Barkley will cap off a remarkable debut season by leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl ring and end the Chiefs dynasty in the process.

Get your popcorn ready, people.

Super Bowl Sunday can’t get here soon enough.