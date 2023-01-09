Morning Coffee: Bears Futures Bets Cash; Plus, Early NFL Wild Card Weekend Lines Congratulations to the Chicago Bears and their fans for locking up the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. No team has been better to me this season. Back in the summer, I gave out the Bears under 6.5 wins at -140, Bears under 5.5 wins at +180, and Chicago to finish with the worst regular season record at +1100.

If you bet one unit on all three of those FanDuel Futures, you are up 13.6 units.

I also gave out Justin Jefferson to finish with the most receiving yards in the regular season at +450 and Jefferson to win Offensive Player of the Year at +2000.

Jefferson led the league with 1,809 receiving yards and closed as the overwhelming favourite to win Offensive Player of the Year.

We’re up 16.1 units with Jefferson to win OPOY at +2000 and Sean McDermott to win AP NFL Coach of the Year at +8000 pending.

Shout out to everybody who tailed the picks and showed their support throughout another very fun regular season.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday January 9th, 2023.

Bears Clinch No. 1 Pick, Texans Fire Lovie Smith

Anyone who tuned in to the end of the Houston Texans’ regular season finale understands how big of a sweat the bet on the Bears to finish with the worst record in the regular season was for all of us who bet it.

Chicago lost 10 straight games to close out the season.

The Texans were still in position to finish with the league’s worst record before the final minute of regulation against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

That’s when Davis Mills found Jordan Akins for a 28-yard touchdown pass, before completing a successful two-point conversion for the lead and the eventual win.

THE TEXANS GO FOR 2 AND GET IT FOR THE LEAD IN THE FINAL MINUTE! 😯



🎥 @NFL #WeAreTexans



pic.twitter.com/c5JdRGQHlI — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 8, 2023

The Bears are set to pick first overall for the first time in the Common Draft Era.

The Texans, who will now pick second overall, fired head coach Lovie Smith after the game.

After parting ways with Smith, Houston will become the fourth team since the 1970 merger to have a different head coach to start each of four straight seasons.

As somebody who bet on the Bears to finish with the worst record in the NFL, I’ll certainly celebrate Smith’s decision to go for the win on Sunday.

Then again, I didn’t expect Chicago to beat the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots during the regular season, so maybe I felt like I deserved a break with the way that things unfolded on Sunday.

Either way, I’ll take it.

We’re on to betting the NFL postseason at FanDuel.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Lines



The NFL Wild Card weekend lines are up at FanDuel.

I’ve already placed my first three bets of the playoffs.

NFL Wild Card Weekend bets:



Chargers ML

Bengals -5.5

Bengals + Bills ML parlay#GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/Jw2bwQhVej — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) January 9, 2023

First, I jumped on the Cincinnati Bengals -5.5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson hasn’t played a game in more than a month.

If he’s limited or unavailable, the Bengals should roll.

I also bet the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills on a money line parlay.

The Bills are a 10.5-point favourite against the Miami Dolphins.

Finally, I’m on the Los Angeles Chargers money line against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chargers opened -2.5, and while that number is down to -1.5 this morning, I think LA is the right side.

Battled through and now we're finally here 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Tap4SqB3wO — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 9, 2023

In the other games, the San Francisco 49ers are a 10-point favourite against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Minnesota Vikings are -3 against the New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys are -3 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We’ll have complete coverage of the NFL playoffs throughout the week, including a couple more FanDuel Best Bets to consider.

Stage Set For College Football Playoff National Championship

The stage is set for the College Football Playoff National Championship tonight on TSN.

TCU will look to cap off a remarkable season as the biggest long shots to ever win the title.

TCU could be found as high as 250-to-1 to win it all at FanDuel.

The pier holds 8,000 people. TCU fans put that to the test today at the Pep Rally. See you tomorrow! Go Frogs! @TCUFootball @CFBPlayoff @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/xNZ9v3REwY — Killer Frogs (@Killer_Frogs) January 9, 2023

Georgia’s longest price to win it all was +400.

The Bulldogs are a 13.5-point favourite as they look to secure a second consecutive national championship.

FanDuel has a TCU upset priced at +375.