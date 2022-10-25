Morning Coffee: Bears Stun Patriots On Monday Night Football If you took the New England Patriots in one or more Survivor Pools in Week 7, you probably felt pretty good about your position heading into Monday Night Football. There aren’t many people who could have predicted what happened next. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday October 25th, 2022.

First of all, you avoided an absolute stunner after the Carolina Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers outright as a 13.5-point underdog on Sunday.

Second, the last time we saw the Chicago Bears, they managed just seven points in a home loss to the Washington Commanders in prime time.

Third, Bill Belichick has been absolutely dominant in the month of October, especially with home field advantage.

The Patriots were coming off back-to-back wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns by 23+ points, indicating they were hitting their stride following a slow start.

That was reflected in the spread movement we saw at FanDuel throughout the week as the number moved from New England -6.5 to -8.5.

Bears Stun Patriots On Monday Night Football

At FanDuel, more than 40 per cent of the stakes in the money line market were on the Bears to win outright.

It’s one thing to bet on Chicago to win or cover.

It’s another thing to expect what we saw unfold on Monday Night Football.

Tonight's win over the Patriots marked the highest scoring game for the Bears with Justin Fields under center.



It's also Chicago's first win in Foxborough in franchise history. They entered the night 0-4 all-time. pic.twitter.com/pUOYh5vd9C — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2022

One week after they were held to seven points in an ugly loss to Washington, Chicago scored 33 points in its win over New England.

It’s the most points the Bears have ever scored in a start by Justin Fields.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, it was the second-largest defeat for the Patriots when favoured by seven or more points since 1966.

How did Chicago do it?

Mechanically that’s the best game Justin Fields has had as a pro 👏👏 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 25, 2022

Fields ran for 82 yards on a career-high 14 rushes.

That is the second-most rushing yards ever by a quarterback against a New England defence under Belichick.

The Bears finished with a season-high 243 rushing yards.

Justin Fields had 11 designed runs last night - more than doubling his previous career high (5)



The offense looking the best it has all season in the process wasn’t a coincidence — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) October 25, 2022

Fields also delivered while throwing the ball on the run.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Fields went 6-of-7 for 104 yards while throwing on the run.

The Chicago Bears have scored more points tonight than the Packers have the last two weeks. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) October 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Belichick decided to start a banged up Mac Jones over rookie Bailey Zappe, and it didn’t go well.

Jones threw his sixth interception of the season before getting pulled for Zappe.

Bears rookie S Jaquan Brisker through 7 games this season: 42 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovered, 447-of-448 total defensive snaps played.



He continues to look like a tone-setting, foundational piece for the Chicago defense. Total stud. pic.twitter.com/dIjjhUr6LN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2022

The rookie went 6-of-9 with two touchdown passes on his first two drives in relief, but the New England offence stalled in the second half when they didn’t score a single point.

All of a sudden, the Patriots’ QB controversy that apparently didn’t exist is a thing.

The #Bears didn't allow a single point against the Patriots in the second half.



They've now allowed an average of just 5.28 points in the second half through 7 weeks. Kudos to DC Alan Williams and that young group. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 25, 2022

Where do they go from here?

Next up, New England will visit the New York Jets in Week 8.

It will be the first time since 2001 that the Jets will have a better record than the Patriots entering a head-to-head match-up.

Bailey Zappe's 30-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers was his 3rd Pass TD of 25+ yards this season.



That's as many as Mac Jones has in his career. pic.twitter.com/dkyydINqp0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2022

Despite last night’s ugly loss, New England remains a 1.5-point favourite for next week’s game against the Jets at FanDuel.

I’m guessing that anybody who bet the Bears last night must be taking a long look at the Jets money line at +110 this morning.

The Best Bets Streak Is Over

While I didn’t have a play on a side in last night’s game, I did make Jonnu Smith over 10.5 receiving yards my FanDuel Best Bet in Monday’s Morning Coffee column.

After 14 straight winners, the streak came to a crashing halt as Smith finished with just one catch for four yards on three targets.

The opportunities were there in both the first and third quarter, but Jones and Zappe failed to connect with Smith on a pair of targets, one of which resulted in an interception.

While the streak had to end eventually, it would have been great to get through the month of October without a loss in this column.

Instead, we are turning the page to Week 8 in the NFL looking to get back on track with an Early Lean.

Last week, I picked the Titans money line as my Early Lean when they opened as a 1.5-point favourite against the Indianapolis Colts.

They beat the Colts 19-10.

Grass stains ☑️🗣 YUP!

Blood ☑️🗣 YUP!

Sweat ☑️🗣 YUP!

Tape coming off ☑️🗣 YUP!

*!#@&^% victory ☑️🗣 YUP! pic.twitter.com/zwgGdAaSCS — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 24, 2022

This week, I’m looking at Tennessee again as a 1.5-point favourite on the road against the Houston Texans.

The Titans split with Houston a year ago, but they did when the lone road meeting, and they’ve won four straight games heading into Week 8.

While division games are always tough, I lean towards Tennessee to keep it rolling as they look to make a push in the wide-open AFC South division.