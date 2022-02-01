Examining the odds of the Bengals' unlikely Super Bowl run

The Cincinnati Bengals could be found as high as 150-to-1 to win the Super Bowl at one U.S. sports book in the preseason.

That same sports book had the Bengals at 50-1 to go 0-17.

So, that particular book considered it three times more likely that Cincinnati wouldn’t win a single game than win the Super Bowl.

Per SportsOddsHistory.com, the Bengals are just the second team listed at 100-1 or longer to reach the Super Bowl over the past 40 seasons.

Kurt Warner shocked the football world when he led the St. Louis Rams to a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans at Super Bowl 34 in 1999.

The Rams were 150-1 to win it all in the preseason prior to Warner’s emergence.

Will Joe Burrow follow in his footsteps and lead Cincinnati to a Super Bowl win against Warner’s former team?

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

A look back at notable Bengals futures

The Bengals were one of five NFL teams that were 100-1 or longer to win the Super Bowl entering the regular season.

The other four – Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and New York Jets – own the first four picks in the 2022 draft in that order.

While Cincinnati could be found as high as 150-1 to win the Super Bowl in the preseason, that number jumped to 180-1 following a 20-17 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

The Bengals went 9-6 the rest of the way to win the AFC North at 10-7 and enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.

Cincinnati entered the season at 18-1 to win the AFC North and could be found as high as 25-1 entering Week 3.

Just a couple of Ohio guys on their way to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ErTo7Bx0cj — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bengals were 60-1 to win the Super Bowl entering Week 10, 26-1 to win it entering Week 15 and 15-1 to win it all at the start of the playoffs.

As for AFC Championship futures, Cincinnati entered Week 1 at 55-1 to win the title and were +800 to win the AFC at the start of the playoffs.

While their first playoff win in 31 years came as a six-point favourite, the Bengals upset the Titans 19-16 as a +165 money line underdog and then shocked the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime as a +275 money line underdog.

Cincinnati could be found as high as +700 money line live when they trailed Kansas City 21-3 in the second quarter.

The comeback from down 18 points matched the largest comeback in a conference championship game in NFL history.

In the process, Burrow became the first quarterback selected first overall to reach the Super Bowl within his first two seasons, and that is after missing the second half of his rookie year after he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in November 2020.

Joe Burrow has a chance to make history 👏



(h/t @MattBrownCFB) pic.twitter.com/4XJStvFlv3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2022

The Bengals will be in familiar territory against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

The Rams opened as a 3.5-point favourite, but that number is up to -4 this morning.

Cincinnati is 6-0 straight up and against the spread as an underdog of at least three points in Burrow’s starts this season.

Burrow is 7-0 ATS in playoff games in his football career dating back to his time at LSU, including 3-0 ATS in the NFL.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have never lost a playoff game together in college or NFL.



(📸: @LSUFootball) pic.twitter.com/qX4JYB4Ouw — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 30, 2022

After a remarkable run, can Burrow and the Bengals win one more and cover on the game’s biggest stage?

There are a couple of notable trends that suggest they are in a good position to do exactly that.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Super Bowl underdogs of at least 3.5 points are 5-1 straight up and 6-0 against the spread dating back to 2007.

Underdogs have gone 8-6 straight up in the last 14 Super Bowls, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Chiefs last year as a three-point underdog.

After defying the odds to reach the Super Bowl in Burrow’s second season, beating the Rams as a +165 money line underdog doesn’t appear to be very unlikely at all.

Panthers’ dominance continues

Underdogs went 3-2 in the NHL last night, including the Ottawa Senators beating the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime as a +170 money line dog in the biggest upset.

Tim Stutzle scored the overtime winner for Ottawa.

After getting scraped up engaging in a rare fight Monday night, Tim Stutzle ripped home an OT goal to give the @Senators a 3-2 win vs the Oilers. It gives him 5 game winning tallies in the NHL to date- good for a share of 4th on this list of early career standouts in OTT history pic.twitter.com/w4FbaeUKHZ — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 1, 2022

The Vancouver Canucks (+100) took down the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 as a small underdog, while the Detroit Red Wings (-105) beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in overtime.

Meanwhile, the two biggest favourites delivered with the Florida Panthers (-330) beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-4, and the Toronto Maple Leafs (-360) rallying to beat the New Jersey Devils 6-4.

It was the fifth time this season that Florida has scored seven goals in a game – the second most in the NHL this season behind only the Colorado Avalanche (seven).

SAY IT WITH US



🗣 CATS WIN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cx9D7sBqxd — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 1, 2022

Sam Reinhart recorded a hat trick for the Panthers. Rookie Anton Lundell set a franchise rookie record for points in a game with five assists.

As our guy Eric Cohen pointed out to me before the game, Florida has been an excellent team to target on both the totals and the team totals of late.

Four of their past five games have gone over the total. They’ve gone over their team total in four straight games.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs rallied from down 4-2 with four unanswered goals in the third period for the 6-4 win.

Toronto got as high as +500 on the money line before the comeback.

Auston Matthews recorded a four-point night.

Four-point night to make it 400 on the career 👏#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Bo5iDesahK — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 1, 2022

Mitch Marner extended his goal-scoring streak to six straight games. Marner was +200 to score against the Devils.

The Maple Leafs have also trended towards the overs of late.

Toronto has scored four goals or more in three straight games, with all three games going over the total.

The Maple Leafs will travel to New Jersey for the second half of a home-and-home with the Devils tonight.