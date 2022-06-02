Morning Coffee: Best Bet For Game 2 Of Western Conference Final

TSN Edge By the Numbers: Oilers and Avs' offensive outburst

The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers gave us the 10th highest-scoring Stanley Cup Playoff game in NHL history in Game 1.

What will they do for an encore tonight?

More on that in a minute.

After getting 14 goals in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning combining for eight goals last night seemed underwhelming, even if they cleared the total with ease.

The Rangers beat Andrei Vasilevskiy on their first shot of the game and finished with six goals on 34 shots in a 6-2 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

New York was +1200 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel Sportsbook heading into Game 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

After taking their first series lead of the playoffs, the Rangers are down to +350 to win it all.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday, June 2nd, 2022.

Rangers Rout Lightning In Game 1

The total for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final was 5.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

It was juiced to the under at -134 just moments before they dropped the puck.

So when Chris Kreider beat Vasilevskiy to open the scoring just 71 seconds into the opening period on New York’s first shot on goal, it probably kept a lot of bettors that played the under off guard.

A goal in the first 10 minutes was +200 at FanDuel.

It would get much worse for them in the second period when the Rangers outscored the Lightning 3-1 in an eight-minute span to take a 4-2 lead.

Filip Chytil’s second goal in a six-minute span sent the total over 5.5 before the second intermission.

New York never trailed en route to its seventh straight home playoff win.

Rangers bettors after Game 1: pic.twitter.com/RBRZr9XRNJ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 2, 2022

The Rangers scored more goals in the first two periods than the Florida Panthers scored in their entire second-round series against Vasilevskiy.

Kreider to score and New York to win was +360.

The Rangers over 2.5 goals was -106.

New York -1.5 was +260.

After an impressive win, FanDuel adjusted the Rangers’ odds to win the Stanley Cup from +500 to +350.

They’re still the third choice to win it all behind the Avalanche (-110) and Lightning (+330).

FanDuel also adjusted New York from +160 to -125 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

For the third time in as many playoff rounds, you can bet Tampa Bay as an underdog to win its series.

Meanwhile, anybody that bet the Lightning to advance isn’t going to panic just yet.

Just a reminder:



Tampa Bay Lightning after a loss, last three postseasons:

17-0, 3.94 GF/GP, 1.64 GA/GP



Andrei Vasilevskiy after a loss, last three postseasons:

17-0, .942 Sv%, 1.41 GAA, 5 Shutouts#GoBolts #TBLvsNYR #StanleyCupPlayoffs — The Bolt Report (@BoltReport_TB) June 2, 2022

Since the start of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Tampa Bay is a ridiculous 18-0 following a loss.

The Lightning have outscored their opponents by a combined 40 goals in those 18 wins.

FanDuel has Tampa Bay at -120 to win Game 2 and +100 to win the series.

Best Bet For Game 2 Of Western Conference Final

After the under led 13-9 in the second round of the playoffs, the over has hit in consecutive games to open the conference finals

I’ve already bet on the over cashing again tonight.

The Oilers and Avalanche combined for a mind-blowing 14 goals in Game 1!



We take a closer look at the numbers heading into Game 2: https://t.co/bmsBYvvP19 pic.twitter.com/3LTDYENPMc — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 1, 2022

FanDuel opened the Game 2 total at 7 -110 and I jumped all over it.

As of this morning, I’m looking at over 7.5 at +104.

After the Oilers and Calgary Flames combined for 15 goals in Game 1 of their second-round series, I made the case for the over in Game 2 and noted that while we might not see as many goals as we did in the opener, we should get enough scoring to get there with the over.

The over 6.5 cashed in a 5-3 Edmonton win.

So let’s run it back again.

From @TSNRyanRishaug & @DarrenDreger: Discussing whether the Oilers should split up Draisaitl & McDavid in Game 2 and their need to pounce if Pavel Francouz starts in goal - https://t.co/6MHoKC1o8t#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/zJ3GaFqYzw — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 2, 2022

After they combined for 14 goals in a Colorado win in Game 1, we need 57 per cent of that output to cash the over again tonight.

There were only two power play goals in Game 1, and the Avalanche entered the third period protecting a 7-4 lead, so it isn’t like they felt an overwhelming urgency to add to their goal total, even if they had several opportunities to do exactly that.

With Darcy Kuemper’s status up in the air and some optimism that the Oilers will go back to Mike Smith in Game 2, I’ll make over 7.5 at +104 my best bet recommendation for Game 2.

Meanwhile, I’m also looking at some player props expecting Colorado’s second line to deliver another dominant performance on home ice tonight.

Nazem Kadri, Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen combined for an 81 per cent expected goal percentage in Game 1, as per Moneypuck.com.

Kadri and Rantanen in particular combined for two goals on 14 shots on goal.

Rantanen anytime goalscorer is +154 at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, Kadri is +186 to find the back of the net.

I’ll also take Kadri over three shots on goal at -136.

Kadri recorded nine shots on goal on 11 attempts in Game 1, and is up to 16 shots on goal in his last two games dating back to Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues.

Celtics, Warriors Set To Open NBA Finals Tonight

After a long wait, Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off tonight on TSN.

From 5 straight Finals trips to now 6 appearances in 8 years…



The @warriors have had quite the road back to the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV! pic.twitter.com/LTIAVOyasc — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2022

FanDuel has the Golden State Warriors -4 for Game 1 and -160 to win the NBA championship.

The Boston Celtics are +142 on the money line for Game 1 and +135 to win the title.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry remains the favourite to win NBA Finals MVP at -115 at FanDuel.

Jayson Tatum is the second choice to win it at +175.

taking it all in pic.twitter.com/VuyELlpkaH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 2, 2022

There’s a major drop off after that with Jaylen Brown at +1100, then Draymond Green and Klay Thompson both at +2200 to win that award.

Based on FanDuel’s series correct score odds, the most likely NBA Finals outcome remains Golden State to win in 7 at +350.