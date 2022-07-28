2h ago
Morning Coffee: Best Bet For Thursday Night Football
Can Hamilton take advantage of home field with a statement win over a division rival to begin Week 8? Or will we see another strong offensive performance from Montreal on the road? Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday, July 28th, 2022.
CFL Spotlight: Breakout wide receivers
There isn’t much that has gone right for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats throughout the first seven weeks of the CFL season.
Despite the rough start, Hamilton still has a chance to move into a tie for second place in the East Division with a win over the Montreal Alouettes at Tim Hortons Field tonight.
Based on the way the spread for this showdown has moved at FanDuel, Tiger-Cats fans aren’t the only ones who will be cheering on Dane Evans and company tonight.
Hamilton opened as a two-point favourite versus Montreal.
However, the majority of the early money on tonight’s game has been one-sided, and it has moved the number to Tiger-Cats -3 at FanDuel.
Can Hamilton take advantage of home field with a statement win over a division rival to begin Week 8?
Or will we see another strong offensive performance from Montreal on the road?
Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday, July 28th, 2022.
Alouettes, Tiger-Cats Set To Open Week 8 Tonight
It’s not very often we see a football team that has one win in six games listed as a betting favourite at FanDuel.
However, the East Division is a combined 6-17 straight up this season, and the Tiger-Cats and Alouettes are separated by a single win in the standings.
While Hamilton has the talent to take care of business in front of its home fans tonight, I’m not convinced that we don’t see more of the same when it comes to the turnovers and inconsistencies that have plagued this team so far this season.
At the same time, Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris is coming off his best performance of the season after completing 80.6 per cent of his passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-33 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 7.
Montreal has averaged 35.5 points in two games under new head coach Danny Maciocia.
While the Hamilton defence will provide some unique challenges, I think Harris and company could put up some decent numbers again if they play the way they have the past two weeks.
I’ll pass on the spread and make Montreal over 22.5 points my best bet for Thursday Night Football.
Meanwhile, I’m looking forward to hearing what Wesley Cheng and the rest of the TSN EDGE crew like for Week 8 in the CFL.
Make sure you tune in to the TSN EDGE CFL Twitter Spaces show this afternoon to get their best bets.
Mets Sweep Subway Series
For the first time ever, the New York Mets and New York Yankees were each at the top of their respective divisions during a Subway Series showdown.
As it turns out, it was the Mets that made a statement with back-to-back wins.
Max Scherzer pitched seven scoreless innings to lower his ERA to 0.82 this season.
Starling Marte ended it with a walk-off hit in the ninth inning.
The Mets improved to 61-37 – three games up on the Atlanta Braves for the best record in the National League East division.
Looking at FanDuel’s updated MLB futures this morning, the Mets are now -195 to win the NL East.
The Braves are +165 as the second choice to win the division at FanDuel.
Meanwhile, after back-to-back losses to the Mets, the Yankees pulled the trigger on a trade for Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.
Benintendi, who is hitting .320 so far this season, could be in the lineup tonight when the Yankees host the Royals.
The pinstripes are still co-favourites to win the World Series at +330 along with the Los Angeles Dodgers.