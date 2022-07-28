There isn’t much that has gone right for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats throughout the first seven weeks of the CFL season.

Despite the rough start, Hamilton still has a chance to move into a tie for second place in the East Division with a win over the Montreal Alouettes at Tim Hortons Field tonight.

Based on the way the spread for this showdown has moved at FanDuel, Tiger-Cats fans aren’t the only ones who will be cheering on Dane Evans and company tonight.

Hamilton opened as a two-point favourite versus Montreal.

However, the majority of the early money on tonight’s game has been one-sided, and it has moved the number to Tiger-Cats -3 at FanDuel.

Can Hamilton take advantage of home field with a statement win over a division rival to begin Week 8?

Or will we see another strong offensive performance from Montreal on the road?

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday, July 28th, 2022.

Alouettes, Tiger-Cats Set To Open Week 8 Tonight

It’s not very often we see a football team that has one win in six games listed as a betting favourite at FanDuel.

However, the East Division is a combined 6-17 straight up this season, and the Tiger-Cats and Alouettes are separated by a single win in the standings.

While Hamilton has the talent to take care of business in front of its home fans tonight, I’m not convinced that we don’t see more of the same when it comes to the turnovers and inconsistencies that have plagued this team so far this season.

Head Coach Orlondo Steinauer speaks with the media ahead of tomorrow's game.#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/Rr3bN8W6qE — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) July 27, 2022

At the same time, Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris is coming off his best performance of the season after completing 80.6 per cent of his passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-33 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 7.

Game day . @MiltStegallTSN was that an alouette guarantee win that I will be hearing from you .

@MattDuniganTSN , did I hear you second the guarantee .@KateBeirness @DavisSanchez ,make it unanimous .

Will be great game , alouettes win .

See you all there — Gary Stern (@GaryS2020) July 28, 2022

Montreal has averaged 35.5 points in two games under new head coach Danny Maciocia.

While the Hamilton defence will provide some unique challenges, I think Harris and company could put up some decent numbers again if they play the way they have the past two weeks.

After a stellar performance in Ottawa last week, Trevor Harris has been chosen as a top performer in the @CFL! https://t.co/U7SUNGjU4J



Après une performance magistrale à Ottawa la semaine passée, Trevor Harris a été nommé joueur de la semaine dans la LCF! https://t.co/zGD79B8Ft9 pic.twitter.com/gyRnfSVYS3 — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) July 26, 2022

I’ll pass on the spread and make Montreal over 22.5 points my best bet for Thursday Night Football.

Meanwhile, I’m looking forward to hearing what Wesley Cheng and the rest of the TSN EDGE crew like for Week 8 in the CFL.

Make sure you tune in to the TSN EDGE CFL Twitter Spaces show this afternoon to get their best bets.

Mets Sweep Subway Series

For the first time ever, the New York Mets and New York Yankees were each at the top of their respective divisions during a Subway Series showdown.

As it turns out, it was the Mets that made a statement with back-to-back wins.

SCHERZER STRIKES OUT JUDGE FOR THE THIRD TIME OF THE NIGHT ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NriPaMVssq — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2022

Max Scherzer pitched seven scoreless innings to lower his ERA to 0.82 this season.

Starling Marte ended it with a walk-off hit in the ninth inning.

Starling Marte has 11 career walk-off hits, all since 2014.



That's 2 more than any other player in the league over that span. pic.twitter.com/0axk4R0XYB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 28, 2022

The Mets improved to 61-37 – three games up on the Atlanta Braves for the best record in the National League East division.

Looking at FanDuel’s updated MLB futures this morning, the Mets are now -195 to win the NL East.

The Braves are +165 as the second choice to win the division at FanDuel.

Check in on your friends in the Bronx. #LGM pic.twitter.com/5ihh84hlMQ — New York Mets (@Mets) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, after back-to-back losses to the Mets, the Yankees pulled the trigger on a trade for Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 28, 2022

Benintendi, who is hitting .320 so far this season, could be in the lineup tonight when the Yankees host the Royals.

The pinstripes are still co-favourites to win the World Series at +330 along with the Los Angeles Dodgers.