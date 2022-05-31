Which X-factors could play key role in Avalanche/Oilers series?

Someone always wins.

When it comes to series bets in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it certainly wasn’t me.

After Connor McDavid completely obliterated the perception that the Calgary Flames were a legitimate contender in just five games, I needed the Carolina Hurricanes to take care of business in order to salvage my second-round series bets.

I went into last night sitting on two pending wagers: Carolina to win Game 1 and the series, as well as the Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche to advance.

For the third time in eight days, I opted not to hedge.

I passed on the New York Rangers to win the series at +260 after Game 3.

I passed on them at +126 after Game 4, and at +340 after Game 5.

Finally, I passed on New York to win at +128 to win last night.

I certainly didn’t overlook the Rangers – I took them to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, and after they barely survived thanks in part to injuries to Tristan Jarry and Sidney Crosby, I just didn’t think they looked like a team that could do it again versus the Hurricanes.

Instead, Igor Shesterkin bounced back, New York responded over and over and in a winner-take-all Game 7, a couple of early power play goals and another brilliant performance by their goaltender was enough to get their first road win of the series.

So here I am this morning, looking at Conference Finals series prices at FanDuel Sportsbook.

As it turns out, I’m passing on the Rangers once again.

Hopefully, it doesn’t come back to haunt me.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

Best Bets For Conference Finals

The sun is out this morning, and the coffee is hot.

There’s nothing I want more than to turn my attention to the conference finals and pick some winners.

So, here we go.

The Colorado Avalanche have gone wire-to-wire as the Stanley Cup favourite at FanDuel Sportsbook.

As of this morning, Colorado is -240 to win the Western Conference Final and +120 to win the Stanley Cup.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar have averaged 1.3 points per game in these playoffs, so it’s no surprise they are the top two choices to win the Conn Smythe Trophy entering the Western Conference Final.

Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri have all averaged at least a point per game.

Devon Toews, Bowen Byram, Erik Johnson and Josh Manson round out a solid defence core, although the absence of Samuel Girard will continue to be felt as the Avalanche try to slow down Edmonton’s top line.

Darcy Kuemper hasn’t been great, but if Colorado has the firepower to keep up with the Oilers up front, then all Kuemper should have to do is match the play of Mike Smith at the other end in order to win the series.

Over the weekend, I suggested jumping on Avalanche -220 as the best price we’d see for them to win the series prior to Game 1.

In addition to Colorado to win the series, I jumped on the Avalanche -1.5 at -115 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel also has a number of intriguing specials up for the Western Conference Final right now.

My favourite one is Nathan MacKinnon to score 3+ goals in the series at -178.

As for Game 1 tonight, I bet the total over 7 at +114 at FanDuel on Saturday.

I still like over for the opener this morning at +104.

I’ll also add MacKinnon over 4.5 shots on goal -140 and McDavid over 4 shots on goal at -104.

Basically, I’m all in on two of the best players in the game recognizing the moment, showing up for the series opener and giving us a memorable Game 1.

Meanwhile in the East, the Tampa Bay Lightning are -190 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season.

The Lightning are the largest series favourite without home-ice advantage in the conference final since 1988.

Series favourites without home-ice advantage in the conference final have advanced of the Stanley Cup Final six of the eight times.

I’m already on Tampa Bay to win the East, so I’ll leave it at that and hope that the Rangers don’t spoil things for me again.