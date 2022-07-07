Wright knows what jersey he wants to put on; Slafkovsky discusses their relationship

The 2022 NHL Draft begins tonight in Montreal.

For the first time since 2019, the draft will be held in-person.

All 32 general managers will be on the floor in Montreal, and every single one of them will be looking to get creative in order to improve their roster via trade if the opportunity presents itself.

Will we see a top-five or a top-10 pick traded tonight?

It wouldn’t be a surprise to anybody.

The Montreal Canadiens are on the clock with the first overall pick.

Kingston centre Shane Wright remains the betting favourite to be the number one pick at FanDuel, but he’s not a lock to go No. 1 the same way that Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews were in previous drafts, and the Habs could still go in a couple of different directions with the top pick.

How will their decision impact the way the rest of the first round plays out?

Finally, we have already seen the market for the first overall pick change dramatically at FanDuel over the past couple of weeks.

That movement will be important to keep in mind for anybody looking to place a wager on the NHL Draft.

Best Bet For The 2022 NHL Draft

On the morning of June 29th, Wright to be the No. 1 pick was -900 at FanDuel.

That number represented a 90 per cent implied probability.

That same morning, Bob McKenzie’s Draft Ranking Show aired on TSN.

TPS winger Juraj Slafkovsky was No. 1 in McKenzie’s final draft ranking.

Juraj Slafkovsky was +450 to be the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft at @FanDuelCanada at 11 AM ET this morning. He's now +130 to go first overall.



Shane Wright is down from -900 this morning to -210 to go first overall. #gamblingtwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/fy6wPuDsqC — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) June 28, 2022

Within minutes, Wright to go first overall went from -900 to -210 at FanDuel.

At the same time, Slafkovsky’s odds to be the No. 1 pick fell from +450 to +130.

It’s important to consider that since those significant price moves, we really haven’t seen much change in the market for the No. 1 overall pick.

As of this morning, Wright is -280 to be the top pick.

Slafkovsky is the second choice to go No. 1 at +170.

Logan Cooley is +2400 to go first overall.

If you bet Slafkovsky at +450 or better before last week’s big move, you likely feel pretty good about that bet this morning.

If you bet Wright at -210, then you’re likely comfortable knowing that you got the favourite at the best possible price that you could have bet at FanDuel.

WRIGHT ON THE BUTTON: #TSNHockey Director of Scouting @CraigJButton has the Montreal Canadiens taking Shane Wright No. 1 overall in his final Mock Draft...



ICYMI, Craig's First Round - https://t.co/MzzOajnWkC#DraftCentre pic.twitter.com/bRFGtBZi85 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 5, 2022

As somebody who bet on Wright at -210 and Slafkovsky at +450, I’m guaranteed a small profit as long as either player goes first overall.

It isn’t much, but I also have the option to cash out on either bet with a small profit if I decide to ride with either one of Wright or Slafkovsky to be the top pick.

If you didn’t place a wager on Wright or Slafkovsky to be the No. 1 pick at FanDuel early, then I wouldn’t rush to bet it now.

We will get more insights into which way the Habs are leaning as the day progresses, and that information will be important for anybody who wants to bet on the draft.

If you still want to get in on the action now, make sure you consider all of the different markets that FanDuel has to offer in order to make sure you get the best value.

18 Canadians were selected in the first round in 2021 🤯

@TSNBobMcKenzie has NINE Canadians in the top 32 on his Final Draft Rankings.



How many will be off the board at the end of the first round? 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/3WMJTCyTyq — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 6, 2022

For example, if you like Wright-Slafkovsky to go 1-2 to Montreal and the New Jersey Devils, then you have a couple of options.

Wright is currently -280 to be the No. 1 pick.

Slafkovsky is currently -172 to be the No. 2 pick.

Obviously, you can bet on Slafkovsky to go second overall at a much better price if that’s how you think it will play out tonight.

FanDuel also has a market for the exact order of the top three picks.

The trio of Wright / Slafkovsky / Cooley is the favourite to be the exact order of the top three picks tonight at -150.

In addition to figuring out what I want to do with my existing bets, there are three names that really intrigue me looking ahead to tonight’s draft.

Cooley is the obvious one.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Shane Wright and Logan Cooley spoke to the media ahead of Thursday's #NHLDraft. Slafkovsky talks about the competitive nature of his relationship with Wright and the Kingston centre explained how he has grown over the past few years: https://t.co/sN74vmATyO pic.twitter.com/FEYJ7nZHbT — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 6, 2022

FanDuel has Cooley as the favourite to go third overall at -225 right now.

He’s +2400 to go first overall, +820 to go second overall and +610 to go fourth overall.

The Arizona Coyotes have the third overall pick.

It’s one thing if Cooley goes to Arizona at No. 3.

However, considering how wide open this draft appears to be from the outside looking in, the fact that he’s listed at +610 or longer to go anywhere else in the top-four is interesting to me.

Then there’s Simon Nemec, who is the favourite to go fourth overall at FanDuel at -188.

He’s also the second choice to go third overall at +470.

If the Coyotes decide to draft a defenceman instead of a forward at No. 3, then Nemec could be the pick.

Finally, Joakim Kemell is another name to watch.

FanDuel has Kemell’s draft position over/under at 8.5, and it’s juiced to the under at -152.

Joakim Kemell completes the hat trick in overtime! 🇫🇮



Canada is OUT of the #U18Worlds. pic.twitter.com/q9IEYtvQLR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 28, 2022

Kemell might very well be the best pure goal scorer in this year’s draft, and with so many question marks surrounding some of the other players in that 5-10 range, I think there’s a very good chance that Kemell goes in the top-eight tonight.

He's also -265 to be a top-10 pick at FanDuel.

In terms of a best bet for this column, I’ll take Kemell under 8.5 -152 as my top pick for the 2022 NHL Draft.

Still, I’ll be keeping a close eye out for any information I can find on which way teams are leaning throughout the day, hoping that I can find an edge the way I did when I bet Wright and Slafkovsky at their optimal prices.

Elks, Stampeders Kick Off Week 5 Tonight

Tre Ford and the Edmonton Elks will host Bo Levi Mitchell and the Calgary Stampeders in the Week 5 opener tonight on TSN.

Calgary opened -3 at FanDuel, but that number is up to -3.5 -115 this morning.

For the second week in a row, our CFL analyst Milt Stegall is backing the Elks to cover.

Meanwhile, the total for tonight’s game currently sits at 51.5, which would be the highest total for any game in the CFL so far this season.

The over went 4-0 in Week 4, but the forecast is currently calling for thunderstorms in Edmonton this evening, so you might want to keep an eye on the weather situation before you place a bet on the total.

Will the Lions remain undefeated? Can the Elks make it two wins in a row? @FarhanLaljiTSN, @realEricCohen and @drewfmorrison join @DomPadulaEDGE to preview Week 5 and share their best bets! 🗣🍁🏈https://t.co/CpuG7UozxJ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 6, 2022

