Morning Coffee: Blackhawks Deal A Blow To Senators Playoff Hopes

The Ottawa Senators had been one of the hottest teams in hockey over the past two weeks.

That didn’t matter one bit when they took the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

The Blackhawks beat the Senators 5-0 at United Center.

While we didn’t cash Monday’s FanDuel Best Bet on Ottawa to go over 3.5 goals in the contest, it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

The Senators fired 35 shots at Alex Stalock, who posted the most saves he’s ever made in a shutout performance.

Monday’s result should also serve as a reminder of an important rule that bettors should keep in mind at this time in the season.

Just because a team is in a must-win situation, doesn’t mean that they are actually going to win.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday March 7th, 2023.

Blackhawks Deal A Blow To Senators Playoff Hopes

From +1180 to +410 to make the playoffs in less than a week, Ottawa managed to close the gap on the Eastern Conference Wild Card picture with five straight wins.

The stage was set for the Senators to go into Chicago and earn a crucial two points as a -310 money line favourite at FanDuel.

Instead, they didn’t score a single goal in a lopsided loss.

The Sens had been a sports betting dream come true until last night, winning and covering the puck line in five straight games.

The over on their team total had also cashed in five straight.

While Ottawa’s epic run finally came to an end last night, a couple of key player props cashed again.

The Senators didn’t score but Tim Stützle over 2.5 shots on goal cashed in the first period. 💰🔥 #GamblingTwitter https://t.co/PRrlolF37a — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) March 7, 2023

Tim Stutzle went over 2.5 shots on goal for the fifth straight game and the 11th time in his past 12 games.

Alex DeBrincat cashed the over on his shots on goal prop with seven, hitting the over 2.5 for the third time in four contests.

Looking ahead, the Senators’ schedule is about to get a lot tougher as they continue their five-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

🗣️ Hear from head coach D.J. Smith, forward Brady Tkachuk and defenceman Thomas Chabot following tonight's game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.



0:00 D.J. Smith

2:04 Brady Tkachuk

3:46 Thomas Chabot pic.twitter.com/dCCHXpkdtb — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 7, 2023

After that, Ottawa will play the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils to complete an absolutely brutal stretch.

Can the Senators bounce back and ultimately lock down a playoff spot in the loaded Eastern Conference?

If you bet the “Yes” option for Ottawa to make the playoffs at FanDuel at +1000 or longer, you might consider hedging your bet a little bit with the “No”.

Or, perhaps even after last night’s letdown, the Senators still have what it takes to surprise us once again.

The Impact Of Carr, Smith News On NFL Futures Markets

We are six months away from the start of the 2023 NFL regular season.

While there are countless offseason questions to be answered in the coming weeks, on Monday we got a couple of answers that will serve as important puzzle pieces.

Got our guy.



The New Orleans #Saints have agreed to terms with QB Derek Carr! pic.twitter.com/F9Au1Uc59F — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 6, 2023

First, Derek Carr agreed to a contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Carr will be the sixth different starting quarterback for the Saints since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season.

While New Orleans remained at +3500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel, their odds to win the NFC and the NFC South both shortened.

The Saints went from +210 to +120 to win their division.

New Orleans dropped from +2000 to +1100 as the fifth choice to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Only the San Francisco 49ers (+350), Philadelphia Eagles (+400), Dallas Cowboys (+600) and Detroit Lions (+1100) have shorter odds to win the conference.

Later in the evening, we learned that the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly close to finalizing a multi-year contract with quarterback Geno Smith.

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are finalizing a three-year, $105 million extension, sources confirmed to ESPN. pic.twitter.com/nPN4DCwmjp — ESPN (@espn) March 6, 2023

The Seahawks are +6000 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

While bringing back Smith didn’t change Seattle’s odds to win the Super Bowl, the move is another piece in the NFL off-season puzzle that will help us as we attempt to forecast expectations for next season.

What is the next move that will shake things up in the NFL futures market at FanDuel?

From @GMFB: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will get the tag today, talks for #Giants QB Daniel Jones got pretty tense but continued deep into the night… plus #Seahawks QB Geno Smith and #Saints QB Derek Carr got paid. pic.twitter.com/MT5ZAW9PEa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2023

It’s worth pointing out that the New York Jets went from +2500 to +2000 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel after the news that Carr was headed to New Orleans.

Perhaps the expectation is that the Jets have another quarterback target in their sights that will justify them being the ninth choice to win the Super Bowl.

That’s something to keep an eye out for this week.