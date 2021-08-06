It’s so great to have football back. I hope you took advantage with The TSN Edge.

The defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened the 2021 CFL season with a 19-6 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers cruised to a 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Hall of Fame Game.

Someone asked me last night how I can bet on NFL preseason games?

My answer was simple: I like winning.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday Aug. 6, 2021.



Collaros, Blue Bombers deliver statement win



There were a lot of discussions about the lack of available CFL betting options in the week leading up to last night’s opener.

It makes sense, really.

The Blue Bombers (+120 ML) beat the Tiger-Cats 19-6 in the 2021 CFL season opener. Zach Collaros improved to 5-0 since the start of last season. The under (49.5) has now hit in 11 straight meetings between these teams. https://t.co/L4xlnzdH9G #CFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/pcwzPKp6Ti — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 6, 2021

These teams went 620 days between games, and there were plenty of unknowns heading into the first game in almost two years.

However, we did get a handful of numbers to work with in the final 48 hours before kickoff.

There were a couple of ways that any bettor could have gained an edge.

First, you could have listened to The CFL Prop Masters, which went five for six with their official picks (That number looks even better if you add their unofficial plays).





Impressive performance by The CFL Prop Masters @Aaron_Korolnek and @DTonSC for the 2021 season opener!👀



Blue Bombers ML✅

Under 50.5✅

Hamilton TT under 27.5✅

Banks over 6.5 rec✅

Banks over 85.5 yards🚫

Lawler over 2.5 rec✅#CFLKickoff https://t.co/2FfCcx7Lsp pic.twitter.com/bbNjrUzf5B — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 6, 2021

Second, you could have banked on the inevitable correction when those numbers first came out and tried to get ahead of it.

Hamilton, the consensus Grey Cup favourite at +450, opened as a 3.5-point favourite.

That was a pretty big number for a road favourite dealing with some key injuries against a pretty good opponent after so much time off.

It didn’t last, either. The Tiger-Cats closed as a 1.5-point favourite.

On the flip side, you could have locked in Winnipeg at +3.5 or +150 on the money line, before it was steamed to +105 shortly before kickoff.

Meanwhile, you also could have jumped on the total at 51.5.

For perspective, when these teams met in the 2019 Grey Cup, the total was 52.5. They combined for 45 points.

The under had hit in 10 straight meetings between those teams.

Fast-forward almost two years since they played their last game. Did it really make sense to expect the Tiger-Cats and Blue Bombers to combine for an additional seven points?

That number was also bet down from 51.5 to 49.5. The under cleared by a 24.5-point margin.

If Thursday night’s game was any indication, it makes sense to temper expectations for CFL offences for at least Week 1.

That includes tonight’s game between the BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

As of this morning, the numbers for that game are off the board.

If you're looking for an edge in the CFL, make sure you check back in later today.



HOF Game Edge



The Steelers won and covered easily as a 2.5-point favourite versus Dallas in the Hall of Fame Game.

You don’t have to watch an NFL preseason game from start to finish to be on the right side.

Quarterback depth and coaching are extremely important when it comes to betting NFL preseason.

Pittsburgh had the edge in both areas with a live battle for the No. 2 quarterback job.

Haskins has looked really good. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 6, 2021

Add in the fact that 16 Cowboys didn’t even make the trip to Canton, Ohio, due to injury and it only made sense that the number would move from Steelers -1 to -2.5.

Pittsburgh went on to win by double digits, even with a missed field goal and a missed extra point.

Again, you don’t have to watch the games from start to finish to be on the right side.



Phillies do it again



While I was enjoying flipping back and forth between two football games for the first time since January, I came across this stat on Twitter.

Today was the 4th time in the last 11 days the @Phillies trailed in the final scheduled inning against the Nationals and rallied to win.



They are the only team in the modern era to have 4 such wins against the same opponent in a span of 11 days or less. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 6, 2021

If you had the Philadelphia Phillies at -150, you love it.

On the flip side, could you imagine being on the Washington Nationals for even two of those four losses?

Meanwhile, the Phillies weren’t the only team to rally for a late win on Thursday night.

The San Francisco Giants trailed the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 heading into the ninth inning, only to rally with four runs in the top of the ninth to force extras, then win it 5-4 in 10 innings.

Per Stats By STATS, it’s the first time in the modern era that the Giants came back to win after they were being shut out by four or more runs in the ninth inning on the road.

MLB favourites went 8-4 overall on Thursday night.



Messi on the move



The sports world was turned upside down by this tweet on Thursday afternoon.

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

That tweet alone has almost 400,000 retweets.

It didn’t take long for oddsmakers to react to the news.

Barcelona’s odds to win La Liga lengthened from +150 to +225 following the announcement.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s odds to win the Spanish title shortened to +110 as they were anointed the new betting favourite.

In terms of where Messi will play next season, PSG has emerged as the consensus favourite at -333.

There is a major drop off after PSG with Manchester City (+900) and Manchester United (+1800) getting some consideration among the most likely destinations.