Giannis Antetokounmpo did everything he could to try to get the Milwaukee Bucks on the board in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Greek Freak went for 40 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks on Thursday night.

It wasn’t enough.

The Phoenix Suns rolled to a 118-108 win over Milwaukee to take a 2-0 series lead.

Teams that have led 2-0 in the NBA Finals have gone on to win the championship 31 out of 35 times.

The updated series odds reflect that historical trend.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday July 9, 2021.

Suns Take 2-0 Lead In NBA Finals

As of this morning, Phoenix is -500 to win the NBA championship.

That number translates to an 83.3 per cent implied win probability.

For anybody that backed the Bucks, the fact that they weren’t able to win on Thursday night despite a monster effort from Giannis is a major concern.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 points in the 3rd quarter.



That's the most in a Finals quarter since Michael Jordan scored 22 in 1993, also vs the Suns.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/riWNXw0DgS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 9, 2021

Phoenix won and covered easily as a 4.5-point favourite.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee is just 1-15 all-time in best-of-seven playoff series’ in which they trailed 2-0.

As of this morning, the Bucks are +400 to win four of the next six.

Devin Booker led the way for the Suns on Thursday night with 31 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Chris Paul delivered 23 points and eight assists.

Booker and Chris have combined for 113 points in the first two games of the series.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, that’s the most by a starting backcourt in the first two games of a Finals series since starters were first tracked.

Gaining a 2-0 #NBAFinals series lead on the Bucks thanks to a 118-108 win on Thursday night, the @Suns did much of their damage offensively from beyond the arc as they hit a remarkable 20 three-point field goals. That ties for the 2nd highest single game Finals total on this list pic.twitter.com/3fRgOzP1HJ — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) July 9, 2021

Paul remains the favourite to win Finals MVP, although his odds shifted from -220 to -150.

Meanwhile, Booker’s odds to win MVP shortened from +450 to +225.

Both teams will get a couple of days off with Game 3 set to go Sunday in Milwaukee.

Shapovalov, Djokovic Set To Clash In Wimbledon Semis

For the first time in his career, Denis Shapovalov will compete in a Grand Slam semi-final this morning.

It will be the toughest test of his career.

Shapovalov will be a +700 underdog when he steps on centre court versus Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic, who remains the overwhelming favourite to win the tournament at -400, is -1400 to beat Shapovalov.

The World No. 1 has won 19 consecutive matches and 19 straight grass-court matches heading into the semi-final.

Djokokovic hasn’t lost a grass-court match since 2018.

If the 22-year-old Shapovalov can somehow pull off the upset, he would become the youngest men’s finalist at Wimbledon since Rafael Nadal reached the final as a 22-year-old in 2008.

You can catch exclusive live coverage of that semi-final showdown across the TSN network.

McGregor, Poirier Set To Headline UFC 264

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will headline UFC 264 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

McGregor won their first meeting seven years ago.

Poirier won the rematch six months ago.

Now they will meet in a main event trilogy fight, with Poirier as a small favourite at -130.

McGregor is currently +110 to win that showdown.

Aaron Bronsteter and Robin Black made their predictions for how the UFC 264 main event will unfold.

Four Riders Injured At Camp

With the 2021 CFL season right around the corner, the Saskatchewan Roughriders were dealt a considerable blow on Thursday.

Vice President of Football Operations Jeremy O’Day revealed that four players suffered serious injuries that are expected to keep them out long term.

Linebacker Larry Dean, defensive linemen Freddie Bishop, defensive back Nelson Lokombo and running back Jonathan Femi-Cole all suffered significant Achilles injuries.

#Riders GM O’Day confirms the following:

Larry Dean, Freddie Bishop, Nelson Lokombo, Jonathan Femi-Cole ALL suffered Achilles injuries, believed to be long term.

Today was 3rd (& last) day of permissible workouts @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports @SportsCentre https://t.co/GAJjRKVdlg — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 8, 2021

Losing four players in an entire camp would have been a big deal.

The Riders just lost four players in one workout.

Saskatchewan remains the second choice to win the 2021 Grey Cup at +400.

Only the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+300) have shorter odds.

CFL training camps are officially set to open on Saturday, less than a month from the start of the regular season, which is set to begin on August 5th.

