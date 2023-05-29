Morning Coffee: Celtics a heavy favourite to win Game 7 NBA teams are 150-0 all-time when leading 3-0 in the postseason. Based on the odds for Game 7, the traders at FanDuel clearly believe the Celtics can make history tonight and push that record to 150-1. This is the Morning Coffee for Monday, May 29, 2023.

No team in NBA history has ever come back from down 3-0 to win a playoff series.

The Boston Celtics can become the first to do it tonight.

After dropping the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics could be found as high as +800 to win the series at FanDuel. At the time, Boston was +1500 to win the title.

Fast-forward exactly one week later, and the outlook is drastically different.

The Celtics are a seven-point favourite for Game 7. Boston is -300 on the money line at FanDuel. That number represents a 75 per cent implied win probability.

Jayson Tatum and company have done everything they needed to do to put themselves in position to advance. Will they finish the job at home tonight?

NBA teams are 150-0 all-time when leading 3-0 in the postseason.

However, based on the odds for Game 7, the traders at FanDuel clearly believe the Celtics can make history tonight and push that record to 150-1.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday, May 29, 2023.

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals have been an absolute roller-coaster.

Just ask anyone who bet on either team to advance.

If you wagered on the Heat to win the series at +410 at FanDuel ahead of Game 1, then you had to feel pretty good about that ticket after Miami took a 3-0 series lead.

The Heat went from +410 all the way to -1300 to win the series.

Seven days later, the Heat are +245 to advance after failing to close out Game 6 on their home floor.

Anyone who bet on Miami to advance was literally 0.3 seconds away from cashing that ticket.

Derrick White was THE INBOUNDER on this play! In less than 3 seconds, he:



1) Inbounded the ball.

2) Spaced to the corner for a potential kick-back pass.

3) Read Smart's shot and crashed the glass.

4) Tipped in the game-winner.



Just an absurd basketball IQ and high-effort play. pic.twitter.com/n5xn1z7eet — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) May 28, 2023

On the other side of the equation, the Celtics went all the way from -550 to +800 to advance at FanDuel after going down 3-0 in the series.

Boston was +210 to win the series down 3-1 and then +130 to win the series down 3-2.

Boston joined some rare company by forcing a Game 7 against Miami 🍀



The Celtics (-7.5) are one win away from becoming the first team to overcome a 3-0 series deficit. pic.twitter.com/RiI03SrypX — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 29, 2023

For as inconsistent and unpredictable as they have been this postseason, the Celtics deserve credit for what they have accomplished with their backs against the wall.

Boston is 5-0 when facing elimination this postseason.

The Boston Celtics are 5-0 while facing elimination this postseason 🤯



The five wins are a franchise record for the most wins while facing elimination in a single playoff run 🙌



(via @celtics_stats) pic.twitter.com/yTv9VrUQnB — Celtics Nation (@CelticsNationCP) May 28, 2023

That’s the second-most wins when facing elimination by any team in a single postseason over the last 25 years.

No team has ever rallied from down 3-0 to win an NBA playoff series.

The Celtics are the fourth team to force a Game 7 in that scenario, and the first of those four teams to have home-court advantage for the winner-take-all finale.

The Heat and Celtics will face off in a Game 7 for the 2nd straight year.



This is the first time opposing teams will play in a Game 7 in consecutive years since 1994-95. It is the 6th time overall. pic.twitter.com/mRz9GnHF7h — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 28, 2023

The spread touched eight points at FanDuel before it came back down to the current price at Boston -7.

While I lean towards taking the points with Miami, I wouldn’t be surprised if Game 7 went either way, and there are better bets to make at FanDuel than taking either side.

Benn returns as Stars look to force Game 7

The Dallas Stars are looking to become just the third team in NHL history to come back from down 3-0 to force a Game 7 in the Conference Finals.

It’s been 48 years since a team accomplished that feat.

After fighting their way back into the series with consecutive wins, the Stars will get their captain Jamie Benn back tonight.

Dallas opened -134 to win Game 6 at FanDuel. However, that number is down to -125 this morning.

Benn is currently +330 to score in his return to the lineup. Benn to score and the Stars to win is currently +450.

Dallas is +280 to win the series in seven.

What has changed for the Stars in the last two games? #TSNHockey analyst @MartyBiron43 joins @JayOnrait to discuss. pic.twitter.com/F4v1z56qJV — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) May 29, 2023

Vegas is +104 to win Game 6 tonight and -360 to advance.

Meanwhile, it might be worth keeping an eye on the live money line at FanDuel tonight.

From @djpoulin20: How Dallas has been able to turn the WCF around from down 3-0 to 3-2 and the importance of Jake Oettinger playing at the level he played at in Game 5 if the Stars want to come back and win this series. https://t.co/0RORErhCPt — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 28, 2023

A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday night

There are some tempting MLB bets on the U.S. Memorial Day menu that I will play, but we’ve got a Game 7 in the NBA tonight, so I’m going to lock in a Same Game Parlay for the winner-take-all as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Caleb Martin has been an absolute stud for Miami this postseason, scoring 14+ points in every game of this series, including 21 points in Game 6.

Same test as last year. 48 minutes left, 1st to 4. pic.twitter.com/2XgFPKc5ji — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 28, 2023

I’ll start this Same Game Parlay with Martin over 11.5 on his alt point total.

Next up, I’ll lock in Max Strus over 7.5 points on his alt points total.

Strus has topped this mark in five of the first six games in this series.

When he failed to hit this mark in Game 5, he went 1-of-5 from the field in just 24 minutes in a blowout loss.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo really struggled in Game 6, and while I don’t think they will be that bad again in Game 7, I do think the Heat need to adjust in order to keep Martin and Strus involved.

For Boston, Jayson Tatum has recorded 7+ rebounds in all six games in this series, including 13, 10, 11, 8 and 12 in the last five games.

not satisfied until the job is done. pic.twitter.com/Fo0Cz2iuoh — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 28, 2023

I’ll lock in Tatum 6+ rebounds in a must-win game tonight.

Finally, Jaylen Brown has recorded 2+ assists in every game this postseason.

He should be in line for big minutes again tonight.

I’ll add that prop to push my SGP to plus-money.

A FanDuel Same Game Parlay with Martin over 11.5 points, Strus over 7.5 points, Tatum 6+ rebounds and Brown 2+ assists gets you +110 odds.

I’ll lock in that NBA SGP as my FanDuel Best Bet for Game 7.

