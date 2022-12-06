Morning Coffee: Brady Sets Multiple Records With Comeback Win The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t do many things right for the first 55 minutes of Monday Night Football. Fortunately for the Bucs and anybody who bet them on the money line at FanDuel, Tom Brady needed five good minutes to pull out the victory against the New Orleans Saints.

Greeny irate over Tannenbaum's suggestion of Brady returning to NE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t do many things right for the first 55 minutes of Monday Night Football.

Fortunately for the Bucs and anybody who bet them on the money line at FanDuel, Tom Brady needed five good minutes to pull out the victory against the New Orleans Saints.

Trailing 16-3 late, Brady led Tampa Bay to 14 unanswered points for the 17-16 win.

Brady threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns in the comeback victory, matching Dan Marino for the most Monday Night Football wins by a starting quarterback in NFL history.

It was also Brady’s 44th career comeback win in the fourth quarter or overtime, surpassing Peyton Manning’s record for the most all-time.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday December 6th, 2022.

Brady Leads Bucs To Comeback Win Over Saints

After cutting the deficit to six and forcing the Saints to punt, the following tweet was published on the TSN EDGE account.

The Bucs are +108 to win live at @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/QgN1IIyBV6 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 6, 2022

The Buccaneers quickly went from +120 to +114 to +108 on the money line live at FanDuel.

By the time they converted a first down on the game-winning drive, Tampa Bay was the favourite to win the game live at FanDuel.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Tom Brady has now completed his 44th come from behind win in the 4th quarter/OT. <br><br>That surpasses Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history.</p>— Field Yates (@FieldYates) <a href="https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1599980381561712642?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Brady marched the Bucs 63 yards on 11 plays in just 2:26 for the go-ahead score to Rachaad White.

The Buccaneers won, 17-16.

It was the perfect ending to a great week betting on the NFL.

The Bucs (-184 ML) rally from down 13 points in the final 3 minutes to beat the Saints on Monday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/Aa56Bgv9mQ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 6, 2022

Chris Olave 60+ receiving yards cashed as the FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

Overall, I went 13-7 on all NFL bets that I published.

Hopefully, we can build on that clip as we turn the page to Week 14 in the NFL.

Cassidy, Knights End Bruins Home Win Streak

The Boston Bruins opened the season with 14 straight wins at TD Garden.

After a visit from former head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights, the streak is over.

Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights (+162 ML) hand the Bruins their first loss at TD Garden this season. 😅



Vegas beat Boston 4-3 in a shootout. https://t.co/EU6WQiFZpK — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 6, 2022

Despite blowing a 3-0 lead, the Golden Knights beat the Bruins 4-3 in a shootout on Monday night.

Logan Thompson made 40 saves for Vegas in the win.

Boston still managed to earn a point and is now tied with the New Jersey Devils with an NHL-best 41 points.