Tom Brady is a combined 28-10 straight up over the past three seasons, dating back to his final year with the New England Patriots.

He hasn’t covered the spread once in prime time over that span.

For those of us monitoring that trend, it seemed like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on track to cover when they took a 28-7 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles late in the third quarter on Thursday Night Football.

It didn’t happen.

The Eagles went on a 15-0 run to close out the game, including a two-point conversion on their final touchdown, and the Buccaneers took three knees inside the Eagles 10-yard line in the final two minutes to run out the clock.

Tampa Bay won 28-22, but Philadelphia covered as a seven-point underdog.

Brady’s teams have now failed to cover in 11 straight prime-time games dating back to 2019.

For everything that he has accomplished over the past three seasons, Brady’s prime-time ATS run is as bad as it gets.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Thursday Night Football recap

The side wasn’t the only bad beat for anybody that bet on Thursday Night Football.

On Tampa Bay’s final drive, Brady connected with Antonio Brown for 27 yards to convert a third down.

While they moved the chains, Brady’s throw was a little behind Brown, and it forced him to adjust and turn back towards the ball rather than continue sprinting down the field.

Brady finished with 297 yards and two touchdowns. Brown finished with 93 yards and a score.

A two-team same-game parlay with Brady to throw for 300 passing yards and Brown to finish with 100 receiving yards would have paid +875.

Brown to finish with 100 receiving yards and a score would have paid +475.

Including playoffs, Tom Brady has thrown 10 Pass TD to Antonio Brown since Week 15 last season, the most TD by any QB-receiver duo in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/ORMw0ArWdT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 15, 2021

Then there was the Eagles team total over 22.5.

Down 14 with 12:43 left in the fourth quarter, Jake Elliott missed a 46-yard field goal wide right.

Philadelphia finished with exactly 22 points. That’s a bad beat.

With the Bucs win, NFL favourites are now 48-31 straight up this season.

On the flip side, underdogs are now 45-35 against the spread this season after the Eagles covered.

Tampa Bay entered Thursday Night Football as the second choice to win the Super Bowl at +600.

After the Thursday night win, the Buccaneers are now a co-favourite to win it all at +550 along with the Buffalo Bills.

Dodgers punch ticket to NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers (-105) booked their ticket to the NLCS with a 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night.

Cody Bellinger drove in the winning run with a base hit in the top of the ninth, and Max Scherzer closed it out in the bottom half to become just the seventh pitcher in MLB history to earn his first career save in a series-clinching win.

The defending champs are back in the NLCS. #CLINCHED pic.twitter.com/U7niNC9XgX — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2021

The Dodgers advance to play the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS. Los Angeles is -225 to win that series.

If that number holds, the Dodgers will be the largest ever LCS favourite ever among teams that opened on the road, per Sports Odds History.

If the Dodgers series price holds then they'd be the largest ever LCS series favorite without home field advantage.



Previous high were the '86 Mets who were -175 over the Astros. https://t.co/71e26zRPyr — SportsOddsHistory.com (@SOHistory) October 15, 2021

After Thursday night’s series-clinching win, L.A. was also moved back to the top of the board as the World Series favourite.

The Dodgers were +410 to win the World Series entering Game 5 against the Giants. As of this morning, they’re once again the favourite at +130.

The Houston Astros are the second choice to win it all at +220, followed by the Boston Red Sox at +450.

Houston is -150 to win the ALCS – the comeback on the Red Sox to win the series is +130.

Meanwhile, the Braves are +185 to win the NLCS and +550 to win the World Series.

Lightning rally to stun Red Wings

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos had one of the best quotes I’ve seen in a long time following a 7-6 win over the Detroit Red Wings in overtime on Thursday night.

“Whoever had Tampa Bay Lightning money line down 6-3 is probably pretty happy right now,” Steven Stamkos said. #tblightning — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) October 15, 2021

The Lightning rallied from down 6-3 in the third period to force overtime and then win it in the extra frame.

Tampa Bay, which entered the game as the biggest favourite on Thursday night’s NHL board at -225, could be found as high as +2800 to win live down three goals in the third period.

It was the Lightning’s first win in franchise history after trailing by at least three goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

Seven of the nine NHL games went over the total on Thursday night.

That includes the Columbus Blue Jackets opening the season with an 8-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

For what it’s worth, the Blue Jackets were tied for 28th in the NHL with 2.39 goals per game last season.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 as a +120 road underdog for their first win in franchise history.

OUR FIRST-EVER WIN IN FRANCHISE HISTORY!!!!!



Fans, this one’s for you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/XnMgEiYvsm — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 15, 2021

Per ESPN Stats & Info, five of the 10 NHL expansion teams have picked up their first win in either their first or second game.