The Buffalo Bills took over first place in the AFC East with a 33-21 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Bills, which entered Sunday at +130 to win the division, are now an overwhelming favourite to finish atop the AFC East at -800.

All they need is home wins over the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets to close it out.

While they won’t catch the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC’s top seed, a first-place finish in the division will give Buffalo at least one home playoff game in January.

Which opponent will make the trip to Highmark Stadium is still up in the air, with only one AFC team locked into a playoff spot heading into Monday Night Football.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday Dec. 27, 2021.

Chiefs clinch playoff spot in wide-open AFC

The Chiefs became the first AFC team to clinch a playoff spot with a 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers as a 10-point favourite.

For the sixth straight year, Kansas City has clinched the AFC West. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2021

It was Kansas City’s eighth straight win and sixth straight cover.

The Chiefs, which entered Week 16 as the favourite to win the Super Bowl for the first time since entering Week 5, remain the top choice to win Super Bowl LVI at +370.

Kansas City is one game up on the Tennessee Titans for first place in the AFC with two games to go.

The Chiefs opened as a 4.5-point favourite for next Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ll close out the season on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Tennessee, Cincinnati and Buffalo all lead their respective divisions by one game or less entering the final stretch.

.@SteveKornacki is BACK and breaking down the AFC playoff picture. #NFL pic.twitter.com/4nlJkYbM6M — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 27, 2021

The Indianapolis Colts and Patriots are tied for the top two wild-card spots.

Behind them, the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are all 8-7, while the Steelers are 7-7-1 and the Miami Dolphins are 7-7.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns and Broncos still technically haven’t been eliminated from playoff contention at 7-8.

With the playoff picture so uncertain, I still think there is value taking a chance on the Colts to win both the AFC at +800 and the Super Bowl at +1800.

Indianapolis has won three in a row and six of its past seven to improve to 9-6 with two games left on the schedule.

That stretch includes wins over the Bills and Patriots.

While the Chiefs remain the AFC favourite, I believe the combination of the league’s most dynamic rushing attack featuring Jonathan Taylor and a stout defence would give the Colts as good of a chance as any to win it all once January rolls around.

Rams move into first place in NFC West

The Bills weren’t the only NFL team that went from the second choice to win their division to the overwhelming favourite in Week 16.

Less than 24 hours after the Colts beat the Arizona Cardinals 22-16 on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-23 on Sunday to move into first place in the NFC West.

Catch you on the flip. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/EvQyWvDpSF — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 27, 2021

The Rams, which entered Week 16 at +140 to win their division, emerged as a -290 favourite to finish first in the NFC West.

Meanwhile, Arizona’s odds ballooned from -160 to +240 following a third straight loss.

L.A. took a one-game lead atop the division at 11-4 and will close out the regular season at Baltimore and then home to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals will visit the Dallas Cowboys and host the Seattle Seahawks to close the regular season.

The Green Bay Packers remain alone atop the NFC at 12-3 heading into the final stretch.

4️⃣ picks for the Pack!



The #Packers have now won 12 straight games when posting three-plus takeaways.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/GUM7yshyCR — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 26, 2021

However, they can’t afford to take their foot off the gas with the Cowboys, Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all at 11-4.

Remember, the new playoff format has only one team in each conference getting a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage, so finishing first is more important than ever before.

The Packers get the Minnesota Vikings at home before travelling to face the Detroit Lions in Week 18.

I still think they win out and clinch the No. 1 seed, but there’s certainly some considerable pressure to perform for a team that is 12-3 entering the final stretch.

Matt LaFleur just racking up the wins in Green Bay 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JqCQgYrKXk — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 26, 2021

Despite ultimately falling short last season, a case could be made that Green Bay was the best team in the NFC last season and is the best team in the conference again this season.

If I was forced to make a prediction now, my best would be on the Colts and Packers playing in the Super Bowl.

Green Bay is +195 to win the NFC Championship and +450 to win the Super Bowl.

However, if I’m looking to take a shot on an NFC team, I think has a legitimate chance at longer odds, I would roll the dice with the Cowboys.

The @dallascowboys are back on top of the NFC East! 🤠👑 pic.twitter.com/8SVMyEZfss — NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2021

Dallas is coming off a lopsided 56-14 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday Night Football, and while there might be some recency bias involved, the more important factor is the betting odds.

As of this morning, the Cowboys are +490 to win the NFC Championship and +1000 to win the Super Bowl.

I think those are decent numbers for a team with enough pieces on both sides of the football to compete with any opponent in the NFC come playoff time.

Monday Night Football preps

Week 16 wraps up tonight with the Miami Dolphins travelling to face the New Orleans Saints as a three-point favourite on Monday Night Football.

Miami, which has won six straight and gone 5-1 against the spread over that span, needs a win to force its way into a tie with Baltimore for the final AFC Wild Card.

Meanwhile, the Saints will turn to fourth-string quarterback Ian Book, hoping that he can help them move into a tie with the 49ers and Eagles in the NFC Wild Card picture.

With Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both sidelined, there will be more pressure on Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans defence to step up than at any other point this season.

Miami has one of the better run stop units in the league, so I’ll go with Alvin Kamara to go over 27.5 receiving yards as my best bet for Thursday Night Football.

Canada rallies to win WJC opener

Canada took care of business as a -3000 favourite with a 6-3 win over Czechia in their World Junior Championship opener on Sunday.

The two teams combined for six goals in the first, then three goals the rest of the way as the total went over seven.

An eventful first period saw Canada 🇨🇦 down two goals before a Dave Cameron timeout settled the team…@GMillerTSN & @rayferrarotsn on how Canada battled back and the influence Owen Power had on the game with his hat trick: https://t.co/fvozk00Wl7#TSNHockey #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/YB7qpHI39V — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) December 27, 2021

Finland also delivered as a -3000 favourite in a 3-1 win over Germany.

Sweden topped Russia 6-3, and the United States beat Slovakia 3-2 as favourites went a perfect 4-0 on the opening day of the tournament.