Morning Coffee: Bulls, Thunder Advance With Upset Wins In NBA Play-In Games

​The underdogs are barking in the NBA play-in tournament.

The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder both won as underdogs on Wednesday night to remain alive for the eight seed in their respective conferences.

If you were betting on the games live, there was an opportunity to jump on both winners at plus-money in the second half.

For a moment, it looked like the Toronto Raptors could be a playoff team.

The Raptors were a six-point favourite against the Bulls at FanDuel.

They led by as many as 19 points in the contest.

However, things took a bad turn for anyone cheering for Toronto after that.

Zach LaVine went off for a game-high 39 points, DeMar DeRozan chipped in 23, the Raptors couldn’t hit a free throw and Chicago rallied to beat the Raptors 109-105.

The Bulls will visit the Miami Heat in a game that will determine the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs on Friday night.

For Toronto, it’s time to turn the page and determine what it will take to become a championship contender once again.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday April 13th, 2023.

Bulls, Thunder Advance With Upset Wins In NBA Play-In Games

While the Raptors went off as a six-point favourite at FanDuel, it wouldn’t be fair to say that nobody expected them to lose to the Bulls.

In Wednesday morning’s column, I explained how ESPN Analytics gave Chicago a 59 per cent chance to win the game outright.

Interesting. ESPN analytics gives the Bulls a 59% chance to win tonight. Based on @FanDuelCanada money line odds at +198, Chicago has just a 33.6% implied win probability. https://t.co/1GkHqpTxer #GamblingTwitter — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) April 12, 2023

Based on FanDuel’s money line odds at +198, the Bulls had just a 33.6 per cent implied probability.

That’s a significant disparity between the two numbers.

As it turns out, ESPN Analytics got it right.

Top of the morning 😁 pic.twitter.com/yBG1t2GnWD — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 13, 2023

However, nobody in their analytics department could have predicted how Toronto would struggle from the free throw line.

The Raptors went 18-of-36 from the free throw line.

It was the most missed free throws in an elimination game since the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1969 NBA Finals.

demar derozan’s daughter screamed every time the raptors were at the free throw line



the raptors missed 18 free throws



the bulls won by 4



everybody say hello to your 2023 play-in MVP

pic.twitter.com/jZ9hPdOP0g — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 13, 2023

Elsewhere, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went for a game-high 32 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 123-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Josh Giddey finished with 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Passed up a good shot for a great one pic.twitter.com/h0ZFnL42Qz — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 13, 2023

NBA underdogs went 3-1 straight up and 4-0 against the spread in the first four NBA play-in tournament games.

FanDuel opened Miami -4.5 for its play-in game versus Chicago, but that number is up to Heat -5 this morning.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a 4.5-point favourite for their game against the Thunder.

Islanders Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Over Habs

The New York Islanders clinched a playoff spot with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens last night.

The Islanders went off as a -360 money line favourite.

New York is +2500 to win the Eastern Conference at FanDuel this morning.

Meanwhile, with the Isles win, the Pittsburgh Penguins were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The longest active playoff streak in the NHL is over.



The Pittsburgh Penguins will miss the postseason for the first time since 2006 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4UXSrJStns — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 13, 2023

That’s a rough 24 hours for Penguins’ fans after losing 5-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks as a -520 ML favourite on Tuesday night.

In the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars leapfrogged the Colorado Avalanche for first place in the Central Division.

The Stars, which are one point up on the Avalanche in the standings with one more game played, will wrap up their season with a rematch against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Colorado will host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday before wrapping up the regular season on the road against the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the division races will be in the spotlight once again tonight.

The Carolina Hurricanes, which are one point up on the New Jersey Devils for first place in the Metropolitan Division, need a win over the Florida Panthers tonight to clinch first place.

Game 82 tonight! Scenario for the Metro is pretty simple. If the Devils get 1 or 2 more points than Carolina tonight, Devils win the division and play Panthers in the first round. If not, Carolina wins the division and the Devils play the Rangers. — Bill Spaulding (@BillSpaulding) April 13, 2023

If Carolina loses to Florida in regulation, the New Jersey Devils could leapfrog the Hurricanes for first place with a win over the Washington Capitals.

Carolina is -195 to win the Metropolitan at FanDuel.

New Jersey is +160 to leapfrog them for first place tonight.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Division is also going down to the wire with the Vegas Golden Knights needing one point in tonight’s game against the Seattle Kraken to clinch top spot.

🎥 Eichel: After the way last year went, we all had a pretty good focus coming into this season that we wanted to get ourselves back in the postseason. pic.twitter.com/vlTAc9bgm6 — x - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 12, 2023

The Edmonton Oilers need a win over the San Jose Sharks and Seattle to beat Vegas in regulation tonight.

Vegas is -280 to win the Pacific this morning.

Edmonton is +220 to win its division at FanDuel.

Rays Still Perfect Through 12 Games

The Tampa Bay Rays added to their historical start with a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox last night.

With the victory, the Rays improved to 12-0 straight up and 11-1 on the run line this season.

The Rays are off to a HISTORIC start 🔥



Tampa Bay is now the favourite (+130) to win the AL East at @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/42frKh1R5U — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 13, 2023

Tampa Bay is just the third team in MLB history to start a season with 12 straight wins, which is one shy of the MLB record.

The 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and the 1982 Atlanta Braves both started 13-0 – tied for the best record in major league history.

If there was ever a time to skip work/school, tomorrow is it. https://t.co/Ll3H4gCtH5 pic.twitter.com/KMAbco2IQD — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 13, 2023

FanDuel expects the Rays to match the all-time record tonight against the Red Sox.

Tampa Bay opened -198 but is up to -215 on the money line this morning at FanDuel.

Elsewhere, the Blue Jays extended their win streak to three in a row with a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Toronto is a -230 ML favourite for tonight’s series finale against the Tigers.

MLB favourites went 12-3 last night and improved to 23-7 straight up over the past two days.