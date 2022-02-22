The Calgary Flames delivered a record-setting performance with a 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

The Flames matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win.

They also became the first team in NHL history to sweep a homestand of seven games or more.

Tied 1-1 with 47 seconds left in the third period, Elias Lindholm beat Connor Hellebuyck for his 23rd of the season, extending his goal streak to a franchise record-tying eight games in a row.

With the win, Calgary moved four points clear of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division with two games in hand.

While they still have 33 games to go, anyone holding a Flames’ future ticket is in great shape heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Flames’ win streak hits 10 in a row

The Flames opened the regular season at 10-to-1 to win the Pacific Division.

At the time, Calgary was -125 to make the playoffs.

Fast forward four months later, the streaking Flames are now -280 to win their division and -10000 to make the playoffs.

The Golden Knights, four points back in the standings with two more games played than Calgary, are +250 to win the Pacific Division.

The Edmonton Oilers, seven points back with one more game played, are +1000 to win the division.

The Flames have outscored their opponents a combined 42-15 over the course of 10-game win streak.

That includes a pair of wins over Vegas and the Toronto Maple Leafs – two of the six teams that currently have shorter odds to win the Stanley Cup – by a combined score of 11-2.

As of this morning, Calgary is +1600 to win the Stanley Cup.

Only the Colorado Avalanche (+430), Tampa Bay Lightning (+750), Florida Panthers (+800), Golden Knights (+800), Carolina Hurricanes (+1000) and Maple Leafs (+1000) have shorter odds.

Next up for the Flames is a date with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

All eyes will be on Lindholm and company to see if they can set new franchise records in Vancouver.

Habs stun Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs were cruising earlier this month before they made the trip to Calgary to face the Flames on Feb. 10.

Toronto had won six in a row heading into that contest.

The Maple Leafs have dropped four of six since, including a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.

Josh Anderson opened the scoring less than three minutes into the opening period, and Montreal scored five straight goals before Toronto responded with a pair in the third.

The Habs cashed as a +350 underdog.

For as bad as the Canadiens have looked at times this season, and they’ve looked awful, they’ve certainly showed some resilience since Martin St. Louis took over as head coach.

Cole Caufield has three goals and six points over the three-game win streak.

Jeff Petry has four points in those three games. Josh Anderson has three goals and an assist in his last two.

Montreal has won three in a row, with all three wins at +235 or longer odds.

Next up for Montreal is a date with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs will look to get back on track tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Toronto is a -215 money line favourite.

NHL favourites went 3-2 overall on Monday.

The Boston Bruins (+145) pulled off the other upset with a 5-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

It was Boston’s first regulation win on home ice versus Colorado since 1998.