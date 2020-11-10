Cam Newton is "getting tired of sucking."

That’s a good thing for the New England Patriots.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback delivered one of his best games of the season in a 30-27 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Newton completed 27-of-35 pass attempts for 274 yards and ran for two scores as the Patriots rallied from down 10 points in the fourth quarter to win.

We’ve seen stranger things in the NFL this season, but it is certainly different seeing New England have to fight for every inch in order to grind out a victory against a winless team in 2020.

Patriots Grind Out Win Over Jets

The Patriots have gone four straight games without a touchdown pass.

That’s their longest drought without a passing score since 1988.

Cam Newton entered Monday night 1-38 when trailing by double-digits in 4th quarter, his only win coming in 2018 vs Eagles. But he and Pats overcame a 10-point, 4th-quarter deficit to avoid their first 5-game lose streak since 1995. Jets now 0-9 for first time in franchise history — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2020

The good news is that New England has a capable ground game and a rushing quarterback that is able to get the ball in to the end zone on his own in Newton.

Plus, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers’ emergence continued last night as he finished with a career-high 12 catches for 169 yards, including eight first down conversions.

Jakobi Meyers' 169 receiving yards weren't just a career high for the 2nd-year wideout.



He also joined Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman as the only @Patriots players with 150+ rec yards in a game in the past 5 seasons — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 10, 2020

It also helped that the Jets produced just three total yards on four plays in the fourth quarter on Monday night.

After throwing for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the first three quarters, Joe Flacco couldn’t get anything done in the fourth quarter when he had one pass completion and one interception.

The Jets are 0-9 for the first time in franchise history.

It might turn out to be a blessing in disguise for a franchise that remains at the bottom of the NFL standings.

The Jets still need some major changes both in terms of player personnel and coaching personnel in order to turn things around.

Selecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft would be a great start.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

Sunday was an emotional rollercoaster for anybody that has Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey on their roster.

McCaffrey returned with a monster performance, only to suffer a shoulder injury later in the game.

Hopefully, if you had Mike Davis you didn’t drop him in your league.

Here are my top five options that you should be looking for on the waiver wire this week:

RB Mike Davis, Panthers: Apparently in at least one of my leagues, the manager that had Davis on his roster seriously considered dropping Davis after seeing what McCaffrey did in his first three quarters back. He’s lucky he didn’t. We already know what Davis can do when McCaffrey is out. Make sure that he wasn’t dropped in your league.

RB Jamaal Williams, Packers: Sticking with backs that might have been dropped, Williams might have been sent to the wire in your league after he was forced to miss Week 9 and Aaron Jones returned. Williams should get a decent amount of touches even if Jones plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. He’s also an outstanding handcuff should Jones get hurt again or have his workload limited over the second half.

WR Allen Lazard, Packers: Lazard could return for Green Bay this week. If he does, he will step right back in to his No. 2 receiver role against the Jaguars.

WR Cam Sims, Washington: Sims benefited from some big plays last week with three catches for 110 yards against the New York Giants. He has an opportunity to deliver another big game this week against the Detroit Lions, which might be enough to make him a FLEX option if you’re desperate this week.

RB Ryan Nall, Bears: The Chicago run game hasn’t been excellent thanks in large part to their issues on the offensive line. Nall had four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown after David Montgomery went down. Nall might be worth a speculative add this week.

First Look At The Field

After a long wait, the 84th Masters will take place this week at Augusta National.

Bryson DeChambeau opened as the betting favourite to win the tournament at +800 odds.

Dustin Johnson is listed at +900 to win, followed by Jon Rahm at +1000, Justin Thomas at +1100 and Rory McIlroy at +1200.

Michael Harrison has our First Look At The Field for this week’s major event.

