Morning Coffee: Can any team stop the Avs in the West? The Colorado Avalanche were +450 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel when the season started. You can find them at +650 to win it all this morning. That price might not last very much longer. This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

In case you missed it, the defending Stanley Cup champions beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 last night for their sixth straight win.

Colorado improved to 14-2-2 dating back to Jan. 14.

The Avs are now just three points back of the Golden Knights for the best record in the Western Conference.

In Monday’s column, I highlighted the fact that six of the top seven teams in the Stanley Cup futures market at FanDuel reside in the Eastern Conference.

Here’s my question this morning: Can any team stop Colorado in the West?

The Avalanche remain the favourite to win the Western Conference at FanDuel.

At this point, I’m willing to take a chance on Colorado to win the Western Conference at +300 odds.

Can any team stop the Avalanche in the West?

It took just 14 seconds for Mikko Rantanen to open the scoring versus Vegas. He added another goal in the second to cash the 2+ goals prop at FanDuel.

Alexander Georgiev stopped all 31 shots that he faced in the victory.

Since the calendar flipped to 2023, Alexandar Georgiev is:



11-4-1

.929 save percentage

1 shutout



He played five of six during the three straight back-to-backs, going 4-0-1 with a .931.



Huge month from him. — AJ Haefele (@returnofaj) February 28, 2023

With last night’s win over the Golden Knights, the Avalanche improved to 7-0-1 in their past eight games dating back to Feb. 11.

That’s their longest point streak this season.

Colorado’s current run includes wins over the Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets and Vegas.

Those five teams are all among the top seven choices to win the Western Conference.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Colorado’s hot streak is the fact that the roster still isn’t at full strength.

Cale Makar is out with a concussion. Gabriel Landeskog hasn’t played a game yet this season but is expected to be back before the playoffs.

The Avalanche acquired Jack Johnson from the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, and they might not be done adding to their roster before Friday’s trade deadline.

If Colorado can add another impact player before the deadline, then get Landeskog and Makar back for the postseason, will any team be able to prevent the Avs from getting back to the Stanley Cup Final?

Avalanche 😮‍💨

Nuggets 😮‍💨



Right now is a great time to be a Denver sports fan! #GoAvsGo #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/YMketRMqp8 — Mile High Sports (@MileHighSports) February 28, 2023

At this point, I believe the answer is no, and I believe that sentiment is reflected in the current Stanley Cup odds.

The Avalanche are +650 to win it all.

The Oilers are available at more than double those odds at +1400 to win the Stanley Cup as the second choice out of the West.

Give me Colorado to win the West at +300. I don’t think that price will last much longer at FanDuel.

McDavid reaches 50-goal milestone

Connor McDavid scored twice against the Boston Bruins last night to reach the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for Edmonton as the Bruins beat the Oilers 3-2.

Connor McDavid scores his 50TH goal of the season!



McDavid 2+ goals cashes again at @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/2Y6NWgeF4T — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 28, 2023

Edmonton fell to 2-3-3 over its past eight games, which includes regulation losses to the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets.

While McDavid is in a class of his own, I can’t help but feel like the pieces around him aren’t going to be able to help propel Edmonton to the Stanley Cup, with a rematch against the Avalanche potentially on the horizon.

Sens enter Eastern Conference playoff picture

Here come the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference.

Claude Giroux led the way with four points as the Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 last night.

The Senators (-134 ml) exploded for four goals in the second period against the Red Wings. 👀



The live total at @FanDuelCanada was 5.5 after one period and it cashed. 💰 pic.twitter.com/518scYaNiW — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 28, 2023

With the win, Ottawa is now just five points back of the final wild-card spot with 23 regular-season games left to play.

As it stands right now, FanDuel has the Senators at +1180 to make the playoffs. Ottawa to miss the playoffs is -2400.

The Senators can help their chances with another win in a rematch against the Red Wings tonight.

"Sometimes when the game is big you just don't let it be a big game, just play hockey, you don't overthink it. Tonight we did that, we didn't overthink the way we wanted to play, we had a game plan and we followed it."



Claude Giroux on the team not overthinking the game tonight pic.twitter.com/t3EAIIkf3L — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 28, 2023

Ottawa opened as a -142 money line favourite at FanDuel.

You can find the Sens to win tonight at -137 at FanDuel this morning if you’re looking for it.