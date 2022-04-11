Morning Coffee: Can Auston Matthews Get To 70?

Auston Matthews is in a class of his own.

That’s how I led this column on Friday morning.

That’s how I’m leading it once again this morning.

One week ago, the conversation was whether Matthews could become the first player to score 60+ goals in a season since Steven Stamkos did it in 2011-12.

At the time, FanDuel Sportsbook had him at -114 to go over 59.5 goals.

One week later, the conversation has shifted big time.

Can Matthews score 70+ goals in a season?

After watching him score two goals against the Dallas Stars, then two goals against the Montreal Canadiens, that was the question that immediately came to mind.

Thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook, we now have odds on it.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday April 11th, 2022.

Can Matthews Score 70+ Goals This Season?

Matthews is in a class of his own right now.

You don’t believe me?

Name another player that has scored 51 goals over a 50-game stretch.

Name another player that is the favourite to win the Rocket Richard Trophy and the Hart Memorial Trophy, despite playing five fewer games than anybody else in those conversations.

Name another player that you can bet on to score 70 goals this season.

Take your time, I’ll wait.

Matthews is up to 58 goals in 67 games.

He’s averaged 0.87 goals per game this season.

Over the last 30 days, that number has jumped all the way up to 1.17 goals per game.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have 10 games remaining on their regular season schedule.

If he can maintain the ridiculous pace that he’s scored at over the last month, Matthews projects to score 11.7 goals over those final 10 games.

He needs 12 goals in his final 10 to get to 70.

Auston Matthews has 43 even-strength goals in 2021-22, eclipsing Frank Mahovlich (41 in 1960-61) for the most in a single season in @MapleLeafs history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Ue8Wg4hl36 pic.twitter.com/a5CCouSsEG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 10, 2022

What if I told you that four of Toronto’s final 10 games are against opponents that rank in the bottom third of the league in goals allowed per game?

How many goals will Matthews score in those four games against the Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings?

How many goals will he need to score in the other six games?

If Matthews is healthy, he has a legitimate chance to get to 70.

Thanks to our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, we now have odds for Matthews to reach that milestone.

Auston Matthews is up to 58 goals in 67 games this season! 🔥



Can he score 12 goals over Toronto's final 10 games? 🤔@FanDuelCanada posted Matthews to score 70+ goals at +500. They've boosted it to +800. 👀 pic.twitter.com/qQOamsB92K — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 10, 2022

FanDuel posted Matthews at +500 to get to 70+ goals.

That number represents a 16.7 per cent implied probability.

FanDuel has since boosted those odds to +800.

From @JayOnSC: @mike_p_johnson picks his NHL season MVP between Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid, and predicts whether or not Matthews will reach 70 goals this season - https://t.co/i7Pz9kHJpM#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/eGNiBWnHui — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 11, 2022

Maybe he doesn’t get to 70 after all, but the fact that we are even talking about it right now is a testament to the level that Matthews is playing at right now.

After wiping the Rocket Richard Trophy odds off the board and establishing himself as the clear favourite to win the Hart Trophy, Matthews has shifted the conversation again.

That shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

After all, we are talking about a player that is in a class of his own right now.

Raptors Playoff Match-Up Set; Play-In Odds Posted

If you bet on the Toronto Raptors to beat expectations with their regular season futures, then you cashed in.

The Raptors were +185 to make the playoffs on Opening Night of the NBA season.

Toronto went 48-34, guaranteeing the over on their regular season win total, regardless of where you bet it.

Now the Raptors head to the playoffs for a date with the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

The Raptors & Sixers are set to renew a playoff rivalry that has produced some of the most iconic moments in the history of both franchises.



This time, the pressure will be on Philly, while this Toronto team is more than happy to play the role of spoiler https://t.co/xGO7v0V9Rm pic.twitter.com/3HjAhiD085 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 11, 2022

Toronto’s odds to win the NBA title are down from 220-to-1 on Opening Night to 65-to-1 at FanDuel Sportsbook right now.

The Raptors’ odds to win the East are down from 65-to-1 to 27-to-1.

.@SHAQ is already betting against the Raptors in the playoffs 😳



“Toronto’s getting swept, write it down”pic.twitter.com/P8oKsswP1Z — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 11, 2022

The 76ers opened as a 4.5-point favourite for Saturday’s playoff opener against Toronto at FanDuel Sportsbook, but that number has already moved to Philadelphia -5.

Meanwhile, the odds for the play-in games are also up.

The NBA Play-In Tournament is set 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YFa4tMuGnl — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets are an 8.5-point favourite for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

The Atlanta Hawks are a 4.5-point favourite versus the Charlotte Hornets in the other Eastern Conference match-up.

In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves are a 2.5-point favourite for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The New Orleans Pelicans are a five-point favourite against the San Antonio Spurs.

We’ll have a lot more on the play-in games, as well as the Raptors’ playoff outlook this week.

Blue Jays Head To The Bronx

The Toronto Blue Jays wrapped up a three-game series against the Texas Rangers with a tough loss on Sunday.

Toronto, which led that game 6-1 in the third inning, went on to lose 12-6 to fall to 2-1 on the season.

It was a disappointing finish for anybody that bet on the Blue Jays to sweep the series at +250 odds on FanDuel.

For one fan, it also hurt a lot more than expected in a different way.

So turns out when @VladGuerrero27’s first home run of the season bounces off your palm, the guy next to you gets the ball but the @BlueJays give you a complimentary ice pack! pic.twitter.com/CXUSGCog92 — Alex Forgay (@AlexForgay) April 10, 2022

Next up for Toronto – a four-game set against the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays and Yankees are 1-2 to win the AL East at +155 and +250, respectively.

They are also both among the top-10 teams in World Series futures, with Toronto at +850 to win it all and New York at +1300.

As of this morning, tonight’s series opener between the Blue Jays and Yankees is a pick’em.