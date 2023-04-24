Morning Coffee: Can we stay hot after an 8-1 run with FanDuel Best Bets?

Welcome to the 2023 NFL Draft week.

If the betting markets at FanDuel are any indication, then we already know what the Carolina Panthers are going to do with the first overall pick on Thursday night.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who could be found as high as +300 to go No. 1 after Carolina traded for the top pick from the Chicago Bears, is currently -2000 to be the first overall pick this morning at FanDuel.

That number translates to a 95.2 per cent implied probability that the Panthers draft Young first overall.

Meanwhile, the markets are a lot less certain about what will happen after the top pick, as a number of prominent voices in this space are expecting the unexpected in Kansas City this week.

Our team will have plenty of NFL Draft coverage for you throughout the week, but I do have some more pressing matters to get to this morning, including my FanDuel Best Bets for Monday night’s action.

We finished last week on an 8-1 run with the FanDuel Best Bets featured in my Morning Coffee column.

Let’s see if we can pick up where we left off with a couple more winners.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday April 24th, 2023.

Oilers rally from three-goal deficit to beat Kings in OT

First things first – let’s address what we saw in the NHL last night.

I went to bed thinking my Edmonton Oilers money line bet was toast after the Los Angeles Kings jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Stuart Skinner had allowed three goals on eight shots before getting the hook.

I was too tired and too disheartened to stay up for the finish.

However, Jack Campbell stepped up and gave his team a chance, and Edmonton rallied to force overtime with Zach Hyman scoring the game winner in the extra frame.

Jack Campbell saves the day for EDM. Just as we all predicted — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) April 24, 2023

Campbell stopped 27 of the 28 shots that he faced in the victory.

Do the Oilers go back to him for Game 5 on Tuesday night?

Zach Hyman helps complete the comeback for the Oilers! 🚨



🎥: @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/5smvVMuht1 — BarDown (@BarDown) April 24, 2023

Edmonton opened as a -215 money line favourite for Game 5, and that number has already been bet to -230 at FanDuel.

While I lean to the Oilers and certainly want them to win for my first-round futures, that’s an absolutely massive number in a series in which three of the first four games have gone to overtime.

🎶 PLAY LA BAMBA IN LA LA LAND 🎶



The #Oilers come back to defeat the Kings 5-4 in overtime to tie the series at two. #LetsGoOilers | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/PhCkO4x4YW — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 24, 2023

Elsewhere, the Dallas Stars evened their series at 2-2 with a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild at -102 on the money line.

It's like they manifested the L. pic.twitter.com/mH7bTFgwAz — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins both took commanding 3-1 leads in their respective series with Game 4 wins on Sunday.

Diving into a new week like... pic.twitter.com/sJhmokBml2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 24, 2023

The road teams went 4-0 for the second night in a row.

NHL favourites still have a slim lead overall with a 15-13 record so far in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Two FanDuel Best Bets for Monday night in the NHL

Anyone who has consistently bet on the loser of the previous game throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs has had a lot of success so far.

If you blindly bet on the loser of the previous game, which is referred to as the “zigzag theory”, then you’ve gone 14-6 so far this postseason.

A couple of interesting #StanleyCup Playoffs trends:



1) The road team has won eight straight games.



2) If you blindly bet on the teams coming off a loss, then you would be 14-6 (70%) this postseason. #GamblingTwitter #NHLPicks @TSN_Edge — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) April 24, 2023

I’ll subscribe to that theory with the first of two FanDuel Best Bets for tonight’s NHL slate.

The New York Rangers looked very comfortable again in Game 3 against the New Jersey Devils, with a 3.35-2.28 edge in expected goals.

However, Akira Schmid stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced to keep his team in it, and Dougie Hamilton delivered the overtime winner as the Devils beat New York 2-1 to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

Looking forward to Game 4 tonight, I’m betting on a response from the Rangers.

All eyes on Game 4⃣. pic.twitter.com/abQRMcRdT2 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 23, 2023

In addition to the edge in expected goals, New York had the edge in the faceoff dot and outshot New Jersey by 12.

The Rangers also went 0-for-5 on the power play.

The Devils have scored four goals in the entire series, with only three regulation goals in three games.

Igor Shesterkin is the only goalie to have a .925 save percentage or better in 3 games this postseason



He's also the only goalie this postseason to have under a 2.00 GAA this postseason with at least 160 minutes pic.twitter.com/xmMlFFHrk7 — x - RangersMuse (@nyrangersmuse) April 23, 2023

With another solid performance by Igor Shesterkin, New York should respond with a little more urgency and get the win tonight.

I bet Rangers money line at -146 as my FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s NHL action.

Meanwhile, I’ve already locked in a prop bet with a 100 per cent win rate so far this postseason as my FanDuel Best Bet for the late games.

After dropping Game 1, the Colorado Avalanche have rallied with back-to-back wins to take a 2-1 series lead over the Seattle Kraken.

Nathan MacKinnon is up to 20 shots on goal on 35 shot attempts, and he finally broke through with a pair of goals in Saturday’s 6-4 win in Seattle.

MacKinnon has gone over 4.5 shots on goal in all three games in the series.

Nathan MacKinnon over 4.5 shots on goal cashed for the third consecutive game as he recorded five shots on goal on a series-high 13 attempts. MacKinnon 2+ goals was +580 at @FanDuelCanada. #NHLPicks #GoAvsGo #GamblingTwitter https://t.co/uZ4lhS975d — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) April 23, 2023

After getting his first two goals of the series, I think MacKinnon ramps it up again tonight as the Avalanche look to send the series back to Colorado up 3-1.

Give me MacKinnon to go over 4.5 shots on goal as another FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s NHL slate.

Will the Grizzlies respond in Game 4 against the Lakers?

NBA favourites went 3-1 straight up on Sunday to improve to 21-9 straight up so far in the playoffs.

All but two of them have covered the spread in wins.

Will that trend continue tonight?

game 4 monday. see y’all then. pic.twitter.com/nRaIPrQzoR — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 23, 2023

After a Game 3 win, the Los Angeles Lakers have the opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 series over the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.

The Lakers took a 35-9 lead in the first quarter of Game 3, then cruised to a win and cover as a 4.5-point favourite.

LeBron on Dillon Brooks: "This isn't my first rodeo. I've had this throughout my career with certain individuals. It's easy. It's literally easy. We won tonight, let me not start this. I'm not going to do this." 👑pic.twitter.com/OTwpPu60Tq — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 23, 2023

The Grizzlies can’t afford to fall behind 3-1 in the series, so I expect a better effort from them early in tonight’s game, but can they keep it up throughout the entire game to win and send the series back to Memphis tied at 2-2?

The Lakers are a 4.5-point favourite for tonight’s game.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are in the same situation as the Grizzlies, needing a win to tie their series with the Miami Heat at 2-2.

A lot of fight left. 😤 pic.twitter.com/VOzsCdLVuM — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 24, 2023

However, unlike Memphis, there’s no guarantee that the Bucks will have their best player in the lineup.

The Bucks are currently a 5.5-point favourite for tonight’s Game 4 in Miami.

With just two games on tonight’s NBA slate, I haven’t committed to a FanDuel Best Bet in the association.

I am very interested to see whether or not Giannis gets the green light to play and how the spread for tonight’s game will move based on his availability.