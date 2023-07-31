Morning Coffee: Canada eliminated at Women’s World Cup

Australia was the favourite to win Group B and a top-five choice to win the Women’s World Cup at FanDuel prior to the start of the tournament.

While the tournament co-hosts stumbled in a loss to Nigeria, they were at their best when they needed to be in their final match of the group stage.

Australia cruised to a 4-0 win over Canada this morning to clinch first place in Group B.

Nigeria earned the second qualification spot with a draw against the Republic of Ireland.

While Canadian soccer fans had high hopes for their team as the reigning Olympic gold medallists, Canada will not make it past the group stage at this year’s Women’s World Cup.

Australia and Nigeria are on to the knockout stage.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday, July 31, 2023.

For as disappointing as this morning’s results were for Canadians, they weren’t entirely unexpected.

Co-hosts Australia top Group B after defeating Canada in a must-win game.



Co-hosts Australia top Group B after defeating Canada in a must-win game.

Nigeria also advance to the knockout stage after a scoreless draw vs Nigeria.

Australia was the pre-tournament favourite to win Group B and a top-five choice to win the Women’s World Cup.

Canada was the 10th choice to win the tournament at 34-to-1 odds.

Canada have been eliminated from the 2023 Women's World Cup.

In fact, Canada was 50-to-1 to win it all heading into its final group stage match.

Australia was the favourite to win its head-to-head match with Canada at +140 odds.

Christine Sinclair's career #CanWNT stats:



•326 caps

•190 goals, all-time record

•Olympic gold medal

•CONCACAF champion

•2x Olympic bronze medal



Christine Sinclair's career #CanWNT stats:

•326 caps
•190 goals, all-time record
•Olympic gold medal
•CONCACAF champion
•2x Olympic bronze medal

We might have just watched her final appearance at a World Cup. Salute to a GOAT. 🐐

While it was Australia’s win over Canada that resulted in the latter’s elimination from the tournament, an earlier draw with Nigeria was a big blow.

Nigeria was +600 just to qualify for the knockout stage at FanDuel prior to the start of the Women’s World Cup.

Following a draw with Canada and an upset win over Australia, Nigeria only needed a draw to ensure a trip to the Round of 16.

"I don't think there's any words for how we're feeling right now, we're shook, we're disappointed."



"I don't think there's any words for how we're feeling right now, we're shook, we're disappointed."

Sophie Schmidt comments on Canada's #FIFAWWC journey coming to a premature end.

They secured the point they needed with a draw against the Republic of Ireland this morning.

According to FanDuel’s odds, Canada’s most likely stage of elimination was in the Round of 16.

While they would have qualified as the second-place team from Group B with a draw versus Australia, that would have likely set up a showdown with England in the Round of 16, which would have been an extremely tough test.

Bev Priestman discusses Canada's result against host Australia, and how she believes they will bounce back from the tough defeat.

Instead, Canada is officially eliminated in the group stage.

Australia remains the fifth choice to win the Women’s World Cup at +1100 at FanDuel.

Nigeria is an 80-to-1 long shot to win the tournament.

While those are very long odds, they’re much shorter odds than 280-to-1, which were their odds to win it all exactly one week ago at FanDuel.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday’s MLB slate

While Canada’s elimination in the group stage represents a disappointing start to the morning, I’m hoping we can still start the week off with a FanDuel Best Bet winner in this column.

I’m taking the Tampa Bay Rays on the money line against the New York Yankees at -132 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday’s slate.

The Rays have struggled of late, but they have still been much better than the Yankees, who have really struggled versus AL East competition this season.

New York is coming off a 9-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday Night Baseball, and they will be in tough to bounce back versus Tampa Bay with Domingo German getting the start.

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?

Tyler Glasnow has been excellent this month.

Following a disappointing stretch, the Rays will be locked in as they look to open a crucial AL East series on a winning note.

I’ll take Tampa Bay to win as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Good luck to anyone who tails!

Let’s start the week off on a winning note.